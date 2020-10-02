Clear
BREAKING NEWS Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has 'mild symptoms' Full Story

Trump's call for freelance poll-watchers summons a dark history

Article Image

President Donald Trump continues to stoke fear over the upcoming presidential election's security and integrity. CNN's Pamela Brown reports Trump's call for "poll watchers" has state officials scrambling to respond to the potential for Election Day intimidation and possibly violence.

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 10:11 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2020 10:11 AM
Posted By: Opinion by Nicole Hemmer

Chris Wallace ended the first presidential debate Tuesday with a softball question, asking the candidates if they would urge their supporters not to engage in "civil unrest" around the election. Joe Biden gave a swift and clear yes. President Donald Trump did not.

Instead, Trump urged his supporters to "to go into the polls and watch very carefully." He then unspooled an elaborate conspiracy about Democrats stealing the election, insisting that voters were casting fraudulent ballots and his supporters needed to intervene. And in fact, some already had, swarming a Virginia polling site and requiring election officials to send escorts for voters waiting to cast their ballots.

The pretext of "ballot security" is a rallying cry for other Republican leaders as well. On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a shocking (but not surprising) proclamation allowing for poll watchers to observe the in-person delivery of mail-in ballots and limiting the number of drop-off locations to one per county. This will add significant burdens on voters across the geographically spread-out state but especially in Harris County, its most populous county -- and a Democratic stronghold.

Trump's call from the debate stage for freelance poll-monitoring dramatically increases the odds of voter intimidation in the 2020 election. But so does the expiration of a 1982 consent decree put in place to prevent Republicans from engaging in voter intimidation schemes. The 2020 election will be the first presidential election in nearly 40 years without those protections -- and the case that led to the decree shows exactly why we need it now.

In 1981, New Jersey held an off-year election for state and local offices. On Election Day, Black and Latino residents watched as groups of men with armbands reading "National Ballot Security Task Force" appeared in their neighborhoods, tacking up signs that warned they were on the lookout for people casting fraudulent ballots. The same men, some of them armed, appeared at the polls, asking to see voters' registration cards and telling them they could not cast a ballot without them. Alarmed Democratic leaders rushed to court, where a judge ruled that the signs were illegal and had to be taken down. (The judge didn't rule on the men at the polls.)

Despite the adverse ruling, Republicans believed their plan had worked. Initial returns for the governor's race showed the Republican candidate winning by fewer than 2,000 votes out of 2.3 million cast. The Republicans saw that victory as a sign that the ballot squad had worked. Richard Richards, then chair of the RNC, said they planned to use the task force in other states. "Anyone opposed to ballot security obviously must be supportive of election fraud," he said to The New York Times, defending the party's actions. "We would have been cheated out of that race if we hadn't been alert."

Democrats, on the other hand, immediately called for a recount and then began digging into this group of men accosting voters. They quickly learned that several of the men were armed off-duty police officers. And one of them was New Jersey elected official Anthony Imperiale.

Imperiale had been a fixture in New Jersey politics since the 1960s, when he got his start in anti-integration politics. By the late 1960s he had founded the North Ward Citizens Committee, a white vigilante group. He eventually moved into politics, spending a decade in elected office. And though he initially denied his involvement, calling it "a prefabricated lie," he later admitted that he was responsible for organizing the squad in Newark.

Police officers and White vigilantes: these were the same types of people who had, for the better part of a century, intimidated Black voters across the South after the passage of the 15th Amendment, which recognized Black men's right to vote. It also had a worrisome effect on Democrats' ability to gather affidavits. As one Democratic official noted to the Times, "The problem is that the type of person who would be intimidated to go and vote is the same person who is not going to sign an affidavit."

Ultimately, according to the Chicago Tribune, they did find more than 80 people willing to testify to experiencing or witnessing intimidation, vital evidence in the suit they brought against the Republican National Committee. They argued that, since the task force targeted Black and Latino voters, it violated the 1965 Voting Rights Act. The case was settled a year later with the 1982 consent decree, which barred the party from engaging in acts of intimidation at polling places.

The type of action Donald Trump has called for is precisely the type the consent decree -- and the Voting Rights Act -- were designed to prevent. But in recent years, Republicans have succeeded in demolishing those protections, racing to put in place new modes of voter suppression as quickly as possible. In fact, Donald Trump has already benefited from those efforts: 2016 was, after all, the first presidential election after a Supreme Court decision gutted the Voting Rights Act.

None of this is good news for the upcoming election. But the history of both the consent decree and the Voting Rights Act tells us something important: Those measures worked, expanding and protecting the franchise while they were in place. And that means that those concerned about voting rights should not despair but redouble their efforts to put those protections back in place.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 100200

Reported Deaths: 2102
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin27873937
Ramsey11278326
Dakota7771127
Anoka6403138
Stearns417825
Washington398955
Scott268133
Olmsted258828
Nobles198516
St. Louis180043
Blue Earth17687
Wright17307
Clay148041
Carver14597
Rice13648
Mower13546
Sherburne120815
Kandiyohi10713
Winona93318
Waseca7689
Lyon7434
Crow Wing58118
Benton5793
Steele5672
Nicollet56217
Freeborn5544
Chisago5361
Watonwan5354
Todd5142
McLeod5032
Beltrami4905
Le Sueur4834
Otter Tail4796
Martin47111
Goodhue3969
Douglas3823
Itasca36616
Pine3660
Polk3374
Isanti3261
Becker2992
Morrison2933
Carlton2901
Dodge2710
Pipestone24912
Chippewa2421
Cottonwood2300
Meeker2202
Wabasha2140
Brown2082
Sibley2043
Yellow Medicine2033
Cass2024
Redwood1876
Rock1861
Murray1822
Mille Lacs1763
Renville1678
Unassigned16353
Jackson1571
Faribault1530
Swift1471
Fillmore1410
Hubbard1371
Houston1360
Kanabec1368
Roseau1330
Koochiching1234
Pennington1201
Lincoln1180
Stevens1121
Pope1030
Aitkin911
Big Stone830
Lac qui Parle762
Wilkin753
Wadena740
Grant654
Lake610
Norman600
Marshall541
Mahnomen501
Red Lake451
Traverse360
Clearwater340
Lake of the Woods241
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 90001

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16300266
Woodbury576569
Johnson521827
Black Hawk458892
Linn4265115
Dubuque353443
Story352217
Scott318929
Dallas288738
Pottawattamie226340
Buena Vista202812
Marshall181435
Sioux17934
Webster137914
Wapello136357
Plymouth122221
Clinton116422
Muscatine114656
Crawford11236
Cerro Gordo110123
Warren9866
Jasper89334
Des Moines8509
Henry8064
Marion7859
Tama76832
Carroll7135
Lee6807
Wright6071
Dickinson5606
Boone5388
Bremer5167
Washington50111
Delaware4753
Mahaska44220
Louisa44115
Lyon3954
Jackson3753
Floyd3675
Clay3604
Franklin35418
Benton3481
Winneshiek3468
Hamilton3403
Winnebago33314
Poweshiek3329
Hardin3161
Buchanan3041
Jones3033
Kossuth3000
Harrison2935
Emmet28710
Butler2832
Chickasaw2811
Sac2810
Shelby2791
Cherokee2772
Clayton2753
Guthrie27510
Clarke2733
Cedar2682
Allamakee2666
Madison2532
Fayette2442
Iowa2331
Grundy2324
Palo Alto2240
Page2170
Mills2081
Hancock2072
Calhoun2053
Mitchell2000
Humboldt1983
Howard1937
Cass1832
Osceola1820
Pocahontas1742
Monona1711
Monroe16411
Lucas1596
Taylor1561
Appanoose1503
Union1493
Jefferson1441
Ida1372
Fremont1320
Davis1314
Keokuk1221
Van Buren1221
Greene1150
Worth1130
Montgomery1055
Audubon951
Wayne893
Adair761
Decatur720
Ringgold532
Adams380
Unassigned190
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Frosty the next few mornings
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 10/2

Image

Trucker's role during the Pandemic

Image

2nd Annual Disabled American Veterans Hunt happening in Leroy

${item.thumbnail.title}

Trump, first lady positive for virus; he has 'mild symptoms'

Image

Celebrating Love with a Parade

Image

Viral Video Sends Shockwaves Across Minnesota's Political Landscape

Image

Pigskin Preview: Triton Cobras Pt. 2

Image

MSHSL proceeds with winter sports, decides against fall state tournaments

Image

New rules on drinks to-go

Image

Coordinated disinformation or legitimate video

Community Events