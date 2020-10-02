Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19 Full Story
SEVERE WX : Frost Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WNBA star Ariel Atkins has no regrets over T-shirts printed with seven bullet holes protest

Washington Mystics star Ariel Atkins tells CNN Sport's Don Riddell of her passionate belief in speaking out "on the things that I feel are wrong in this world."

Posted: Oct 2, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Ben Church and Don RIddell, CNN

After boycotting their game against Atlanta Dream in late August, players of the WNBA's Washington Mystics team took to the court wearing white T-shirts printed with seven bullet holes in Jacob Blake's honor.

Mystics star Ariel Atkins says the T-shirts might have been "a little vulgar to some people," but that she and her teammates had been determined "to give a very visual image" of what had happened to Blake.

"It's tough because people are constantly telling us you have no right to speak. It's like, what? I have no right to speak because I play a game? How does that even make sense? Atkins told CNN Sport's Don Riddell, as she noted how shaken some of her teammates were before staging the protest.

"I'm a human first. I'm going to speak out on the things that I feel are wrong in this world," added Atkins. "There might be some sacrifices as far as money, as far as fans, as far as sponsorships and different things.

"But, at the end of the day, you want people that represent you and represent what you believe in to be working with you."

'How do we empower our own people?'

Along with many other players from the league, Atkins has been a leading voice in calling for justice for victims of police brutality. As well as Blake, Atkins was left equally angry and confused after Breonna Taylor's death.

Taylor, an emergency room technician, died from multiple gunshot wounds sustained in a botched raid of her home in March.

The city of Louisville has since agreed to pay $12 million to the family of Taylor and institute sweeping police reforms in a settlement of the family's wrongful death lawsuit.

None of the officers was charged with her March 13 killing. Ex-Detective Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment because some of the shots he fired allegedly entered a neighboring apartment, where three people were present. He has pleaded not guilty

READ: WNBA star marries Jonathan Irons after helping overturn his prison sentence

The 24-year-old Atkins says she doesn't want to "hate" on anyone, preferring to focus on empowering her community.

"If this is how we're gonna be treated in this country, we've seen it time and time again, how do we make sure that we're uplifting our people?" Atkins who spoke to CNN last month.

"How do we empower our own people so that we won't have to be screaming on the street to tell people that our lives matter?

"It's a lot of mixed emotions because, like I said, I don't know how to feel because that was not my daughter. That was not my sister.

"But she was someone important to me, not only because she looked like me, but because that could be me. That could be my sister. That could have been my mom."

READ: Obama pops up as virtual spectator at NBA Finals

'We know what is going on'

The WNBA has been a strong supporter of the Say Her Name movement, which raises awareness for Black female victims of police violence.

Atkins says the tribute is as much for Taylor's family and hopes such a symbolic gesture will resonate with people.

"If anything, I think it's showing people that we know what is going on. We see it every day and we want people to hear these stories," the 24-year-old said.

"The crazy part about it is it's not just Breonna Taylor's story. It's so many other women that have been abused by people of authority and have spoken out about it and nothing's happened.

"I don't want to say we're not going to solve racism overnight. This is an ongoing battle. It's been going on for way before our time. But if anything, if we can raise awareness and let everyone in our community know that we know what is going on."

From Formula One star Lewis Hamilton to English Premier League footballers taking a knee before games start, athletes around the world have been finding their voices amid the Black Lives Matter movement, with LeBron James also leading the way in the NBA.

Atkins says these athletes are standing on the shoulders of those who came before them and is convinced the next generation of sportspeople will be inspired to carry on the fight.

"We're not the first. We won't be the last. There were so many athletes before us that were blacklisted, that were not welcomed back into their sport, was stripped of their medals, stripped of their honors for speaking out about things that they believe in," she said, referring to Colin Kaepernick, who is still without an NFL team since 2017 after kneeling during the national anthem.

"I have to be optimistic. I mean, if anything, we're talking about hanging on to hope here, fighting for hope. We're really fighting for hope," added Atkins.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 100200

Reported Deaths: 2102
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin27873937
Ramsey11278326
Dakota7771127
Anoka6403138
Stearns417825
Washington398955
Scott268133
Olmsted258828
Nobles198516
St. Louis180043
Blue Earth17687
Wright17307
Clay148041
Carver14597
Rice13648
Mower13546
Sherburne120815
Kandiyohi10713
Winona93318
Waseca7689
Lyon7434
Crow Wing58118
Benton5793
Steele5672
Nicollet56217
Freeborn5544
Chisago5361
Watonwan5354
Todd5142
McLeod5032
Beltrami4905
Le Sueur4834
Otter Tail4796
Martin47111
Goodhue3969
Douglas3823
Itasca36616
Pine3660
Polk3374
Isanti3261
Becker2992
Morrison2933
Carlton2901
Dodge2710
Pipestone24912
Chippewa2421
Cottonwood2300
Meeker2202
Wabasha2140
Brown2082
Sibley2043
Yellow Medicine2033
Cass2024
Redwood1876
Rock1861
Murray1822
Mille Lacs1763
Renville1678
Unassigned16353
Jackson1571
Faribault1530
Swift1471
Fillmore1410
Hubbard1371
Houston1360
Kanabec1368
Roseau1330
Koochiching1234
Pennington1201
Lincoln1180
Stevens1121
Pope1030
Aitkin911
Big Stone830
Lac qui Parle762
Wilkin753
Wadena740
Grant654
Lake610
Norman600
Marshall541
Mahnomen501
Red Lake451
Traverse360
Clearwater340
Lake of the Woods241
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 90001

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16300266
Woodbury576569
Johnson521827
Black Hawk458892
Linn4265115
Dubuque353443
Story352217
Scott318929
Dallas288738
Pottawattamie226340
Buena Vista202812
Marshall181435
Sioux17934
Webster137914
Wapello136357
Plymouth122221
Clinton116422
Muscatine114656
Crawford11236
Cerro Gordo110123
Warren9866
Jasper89334
Des Moines8509
Henry8064
Marion7859
Tama76832
Carroll7135
Lee6807
Wright6071
Dickinson5606
Boone5388
Bremer5167
Washington50111
Delaware4753
Mahaska44220
Louisa44115
Lyon3954
Jackson3753
Floyd3675
Clay3604
Franklin35418
Benton3481
Winneshiek3468
Hamilton3403
Winnebago33314
Poweshiek3329
Hardin3161
Buchanan3041
Jones3033
Kossuth3000
Harrison2935
Emmet28710
Butler2832
Chickasaw2811
Sac2810
Shelby2791
Cherokee2772
Clayton2753
Guthrie27510
Clarke2733
Cedar2682
Allamakee2666
Madison2532
Fayette2442
Iowa2331
Grundy2324
Palo Alto2240
Page2170
Mills2081
Hancock2072
Calhoun2053
Mitchell2000
Humboldt1983
Howard1937
Cass1832
Osceola1820
Pocahontas1742
Monona1711
Monroe16411
Lucas1596
Taylor1561
Appanoose1503
Union1493
Jefferson1441
Ida1372
Fremont1320
Davis1314
Keokuk1221
Van Buren1221
Greene1150
Worth1130
Montgomery1055
Audubon951
Wayne893
Adair761
Decatur720
Ringgold532
Adams380
Unassigned190
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 24°
Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 30°
Frosty the next few mornings
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Image

Celebrating Love with a Parade

Image

Viral Video Sends Shockwaves Across Minnesota's Political Landscape

Image

Pigskin Preview: Triton Cobras Pt. 2

Image

MSHSL proceeds with winter sports, decides against fall state tournaments

Image

New rules on drinks to-go

Image

Coordinated disinformation or legitimate video

Image

Pigskin Preview: Triton Cobras Pt. 1

Image

Giving the gift of grain

Image

Flats 55 Prepares for Open House

Community Events