Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New Zealand held its own election debate after Trump and Biden's 'hot mess.' It was very different

Much of the world saw the first US presidential debate as a bad-tempered brawl with Democratic nominee Joe Biden soothing some international concerns while President Trump amplified fears among allies. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 5:10 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2020 5:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Ben Westcott, CNN

Hours after United States President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden tore strips off each other before a horrified global television audience, a very different exchange played out on the other side of the Pacific.

Two women, a combined 50 years younger than the gray-haired men vying for the US presidency, were having a comparatively civil debate about the future leadership of New Zealand.

In front of an audience far smaller than the millions that tuned in worldwide for the US debate Tuesday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and opposition leader Judith Collins clashed and argued, but also laughed and complimented each other.

As Trump and Biden fought for air time, talking over the top of each other and the moderator, Ardern and Collins were reasonably polite. Even some of the questions from moderator Patrick Gower gave an impression of a kinder, gentler polity across the Pacific.

Towards the end of the debate, Gower asked both women where they'd like to go on vacation.

"Easy, Chathams," said Collins.

"I haven't got to Stewart Island, it's a great regret," said Ardern.

"Summer is sorted then for both of you," said Gower.

Chalk and cheese

New Zealand will head to the polls on 17 October, two weeks before the US Presidential Election on November 3.

Ardern's Labor coalition government is vying for a second term in office against the National Party by led Collins, a former Minister for Police and Justice, who during her tenure earned the nickname "Crusher" for threatening to crush the cars of persistent boy-racers, according to local media.

There were some clashes during the New Zealand debate. Early on, both women disagreed over the timing of the coronavirus lockdowns, with Ardern and Collins interrupting each other. "Judith, if I may (model) a bit of good behavior on the stage?" Ardern asked after one interruption.

The debate rarely turned personal -- sometimes they shared a joke and even agreed on some serious issues, including strict coronavirus prevention measures to maintain New Zealand's eradication of the disease.

At one point, they even had a nice word for each other.

"I think she's well intentioned and I think she's a very, very good communicator," said Collins when asked to describe Ardern's "brand."

Neither called the other a "liar" or a "clown" or mocked their opponents' family members -- the comparison with the first US Presidential debate between President Trump and Democrat alternative Biden was stark.

The two men met for more than 90 minutes in Cleveland, Ohio, in a debate Tuesday night which was described by CNN's Jake Tapper as "a hot mess, inside a dumpster fire."

Rapid-fire interruptions and insults from Trump saw his Democrat opponent and the moderator, Fox News journalist Chris Wallace, struggling to get a word in. A frustrated Biden eventually told Trump to "shut up, man."

In the wake of the US Presidential Debate on Tuesday night, Google searches for "move to New Zealand" from US users jumped, even before Ardern and Collins took the stage in Auckland a few hours later.

Arguably, the stakes are much higher in the US, a country of 328 million people, weeks ahead of an election that will decide the future of the heavily-divided superpower.

In comparison, outside of an attack by a right-wing terrorist on a two mosques last year, New Zealand is a relatively peaceful country of five million people.

Some polls have shown Ardern on a track for an solid victory, powered in part by her success in containing the coronavirus.

While the US government has struggled to bring the epidemic under control, with more than 200,000 deaths from Covid-19 as of September, New Zealand has more or less eradicated the virus inside its borders.

When New Zealand had a new, minor outbreak of coronavirus in August, rising as high as 19 infections in 24 hours on August 12, Trump told reporters that the island nation was having a "big surge." "It's terrible," he said.

Ardern responded at the time by saying there was no comparison between New Zealand's cluster and "the tens of thousands of cases that are being seen daily in the United States."

"I'm not concerned about people misinterpreting our status," she said.

Ardern admits to smoking cannabis

In one major moment from the debate, which made headlines in New Zealand and Australia, Ardern admitted that she had smoked cannabis in the past, although she didn't elaborate when or how often.

When the country heads to the polls later this month, New Zealand will vote on whether or not to legalize personal cannabis use and euthanasia. Ardern didn't say during the debate whether or not she supports legalizing cannabis -- Collins said she was firmly against it.

The legalization of cannabis was one of a number of important policy topics debated at the Wednesday event, including plans to pay down New Zealand's debt, ways to address high rates of child abuse, and whether it should be compulsory to teach the language of New Zealand's Indigenous Maori people in schools.

Both Ardern and Collins were asked to describe New Zealand's top health official Ashley Bloomfield, who has become something of a celebrity in NZ for his daily coronavirus updates during the lockdown.

"Competent," said Collins. Ardern went with "considered."

But unlike the US debate, the New Zealand politicians weren't afraid to embrace lighter topics.

During a quickfire round, both leaders were asked what tree most represented them. Collins picked the Kowhai, a tree with yellow flowers, while Ardern went for the Pohutukawa, known for its bright-red blooms.

When Gower asked them both if politics should be a blood sport, Ardern said, "It shouldn't be, no ... It should be fun, actually."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 98447

Reported Deaths: 2072
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin27557932
Ramsey11167323
Dakota7692126
Anoka6281137
Stearns409424
Washington391855
Scott264833
Olmsted253528
Nobles197916
Blue Earth17366
St. Louis172542
Wright17017
Carver14467
Clay142441
Rice13478
Mower13446
Sherburne117714
Kandiyohi10563
Winona92018
Lyon7334
Waseca7228
Benton5633
Steele5552
Crow Wing55418
Nicollet54717
Freeborn5464
Watonwan5354
Chisago5171
Todd5072
McLeod5022
Le Sueur4764
Otter Tail4694
Beltrami4605
Martin44611
Goodhue3899
Pine3550
Douglas3522
Itasca35215
Polk3274
Isanti3191
Becker2842
Carlton2791
Morrison2702
Dodge2610
Pipestone23810
Chippewa2321
Cottonwood2290
Meeker2132
Wabasha2060
Sibley2023
Yellow Medicine1982
Brown1962
Cass1864
Rock1810
Redwood1783
Murray1742
Mille Lacs1693
Renville1618
Jackson1531
Unassigned15352
Faribault1470
Swift1441
Fillmore1330
Houston1300
Kanabec1288
Roseau1260
Koochiching1233
Hubbard1221
Pennington1201
Lincoln1180
Stevens1071
Pope1000
Aitkin841
Big Stone830
Wadena730
Wilkin713
Lac qui Parle681
Grant634
Lake600
Norman560
Marshall531
Mahnomen491
Red Lake451
Traverse340
Clearwater310
Lake of the Woods241
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 87828

Reported Deaths: 1332
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16113264
Woodbury559768
Johnson517927
Black Hawk454192
Linn4163114
Story348517
Dubuque340242
Scott309528
Dallas282938
Pottawattamie220139
Buena Vista200312
Marshall179434
Sioux17073
Wapello134157
Webster131714
Plymouth118221
Clinton113921
Muscatine112855
Crawford11086
Cerro Gordo106421
Warren9696
Jasper87034
Des Moines8068
Henry7734
Marion7728
Tama75332
Carroll6955
Lee6527
Wright5971
Dickinson5426
Boone5268
Bremer5067
Washington48511
Delaware4413
Louisa43415
Mahaska42720
Lyon3754
Jackson3583
Floyd3573
Franklin35218
Clay3434
Winneshiek3408
Benton3381
Hamilton3343
Winnebago32313
Hardin3111
Poweshiek3118
Buchanan2921
Jones2893
Kossuth2860
Butler2792
Emmet27510
Chickasaw2701
Shelby2701
Clarke2693
Clayton2683
Sac2670
Allamakee2656
Guthrie2649
Harrison2593
Cherokee2572
Cedar2531
Fayette2382
Madison2342
Grundy2294
Iowa2221
Palo Alto2080
Hancock1992
Mitchell1970
Humboldt1943
Howard1927
Mills1911
Page1910
Calhoun1883
Osceola1770
Cass1762
Pocahontas1662
Monona1621
Monroe16211
Lucas1566
Appanoose1443
Union1423
Jefferson1401
Taylor1341
Davis1284
Ida1281
Fremont1220
Keokuk1191
Van Buren1181
Worth1090
Greene1050
Montgomery995
Audubon891
Wayne882
Adair731
Decatur670
Ringgold532
Adams330
Unassigned140
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Cooler and cloudier for Thursday, isolated rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bier, Mustafa Face Off for District Five

Image

Pigskin Preview 2020: Byron Bears Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview 2020: Pine Island Panthers

Image

Former Minnesota AG Swanson Responds to Trump's Duluth Rally

Image

College professor offers tutorial on structural racism

Image

KM School District changing learning model due to Covid-19

Image

County Commission candidates debate

Image

IRS sending out letters about stimulus checks

Image

Sara's 10pm Newscast - Wednesday

Image

Pigskin Preview 2020: Byron Bears

Community Events