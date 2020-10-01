Clear

Trump's latest punt on White supremacy shows a debate rebound will be tough

CNN's Randi Kaye speaks to a group of undecided voters from swing states about their thoughts on the first presidential debate with President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Posted: Oct 1, 2020 12:30 AM
Updated: Oct 1, 2020 12:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

President Donald Trump's failure yet again to unequivocally condemn White supremacy Wednesday -- to clear up a chilling moment from his debate clash with Democratic nominee Joe Biden -- shows how he may find it impossible to reboot for their next crucial contest.

Asked about not repudiating the Proud Boys, a far-right group, during the debate, Trump said: "I don't know who the Proud Boys are. I mean, you'll have to give me a definition, because I really don't know who they are."

"I can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work," the President told reporters, before pivoting again by saying "the problem is on the left."

Trump has never had a reset button, so if his hopes of preserving his presidency depend on a turnaround in approach and temperament after a bellicose first confrontation with Biden, then he's in deep trouble.

His comments on the Proud Boys display how his instinct when cornered is to fight back harder, intensify personal attacks and aim the punches farther below the belt. Such an approach worked well in 2016, when he was an outsider who appreciated the potential for a populist, insurgent campaign when no one else did.

It is far from clear that an antagonistic approach is a good fit for 2020, when Trump is an incumbent President and the country is locked in multiple crises. Those aggressive reflexes are one reason why the President's handling of the pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people has been so poor. And they mean that any advice from Trump's aides to torque back his demeanor ahead of the next debate in Miami on October 15 will either fall on deaf ears or be ignored in the heat of battle.

The next encounter also brings the added risk of a President not used to being challenged exploding at a member of the public in a town hall format on live TV.

Despite publicly showering him with praise on Wednesday, some Trump aides secretly are deeply dismayed over the showdown with Biden. One ally described the debate, in which Trump boiled with fury, constantly heckled Biden and spouted lies and conspiracy theories, as a "disaster."

Other people in the President's orbit who spoke to CNN's White House team described Trump as obnoxious and unprepared. One source familiar with the President's thinking told CNN's Dana Bash that Trump thought he had done well in the debate and was surprised that his team thought he was too aggressive. It may take several days of cable news coverage for the reality to sink in, the source said.

Republican senators, suffering through one of hundreds of awkward on-the-spot moments of the Trump presidency, were particularly discomforted by questions about the President's "stand back and stand by" order to the Proud Boys. Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-South Dakota, suggested it was a statement the Trump team needed to "clear up."

Even Donald Trump Jr. allowed on CBS News that his father's comment at the debate could have been a "misspeak." But the Proud Boys were in no doubt about where Trump stands, turning his comment into a new online logo.

Massive stakes for 2nd debate

The overwhelming consensus that Trump bombed in his first debate means the stakes for the second one are now even more astronomical than they were on Tuesday night. He will need a game-changer moment, with only three weeks left in the campaign. But he might have already missed his best chance.

Typically, the first debate garners the biggest TV audience. Further, by mid-October, millions more voters will have cast early ballots, and if current trends hold, a building new wave of Covid-19 infections will be having a demonstrably more serious impact on American life. Such a scenario will underscore the President's failure on Tuesday night to offer any authentic plans to conquer the pandemic and may deepen his vulnerability on health care, which offered Biden a clear opening.

Debates are not always an accurate measure of who wins presidential elections. Democratic nominees John Kerry and Hillary Clinton were generally judged to have won their debates but they lost the elections. Trump's destructive behavior likely appealed to those voters who prize him as a slayer of Washington elites and scourge of political correctness.

But if the misgivings inside his camp are on the button, the President probably did little in Cleveland to chip away at Biden's advantage in most swing state polls. He might have even weakened his own position, as many voters saw in real time on their televisions the full extent of the boorish behavior that is familiar to Trump Cabinet members, foreign leaders and journalists who cover him.

If the President went into the evening needing to win back suburban voters and non-college-educated female voters, his tantrums and extreme rhetoric on race and refusals to guarantee ceding power, even if he loses the election, seem to have been guaranteed to secure exactly the opposite outcome.

Worse, from Trump's point of view, his fury several times drowned out slips or uncertainty by Biden on the debate stage -- including the former vice president's inability to give a straight answer when asked whether he favored liberal demands for Supreme Court packing following Trump's trio of picks to the nation's top bench.

Compared with recent Democratic nominees, Biden wasn't particularly impressive at the debate -- albeit that he was trying to operate with constant haranguing from the man across the stage. But he didn't have to be.

The President's behavior meant that the sound bites from the debate being played on TV on Wednesday mostly referenced the President's rage rather than Biden's wobbly answers. Given that every day in the campaign is now crucial for a President who is behind, that was a small disaster in itself.

Biden was able to give the impression that he was the candidate with momentum heading out of the first clash, playing into what he saw as public distaste with the President's performance.

"I kind of thought at one point, maybe I should've said this, but the President of the United States conducting himself the way he did -- I think it was just a national embarrassment," Biden told CNN's Arlette Saenz on Wednesday.

Can Pence throw Trump a lifeline?

It's going to be hard for the President's political advisers to convince him that he has a problem. From the start of his presidency, Trump has existed in a bubble of praise from conservative news anchors and traded in the conspiracy theories that they amplify on shows he ravenously watches.

That helps to explain why the President came out with his normal rally punch lines in front of a far more diverse audience in the debate, mocking the use of masks, claiming he had saved millions of lives with his botched pandemic management and flinging unproven allegations about Biden's son Hunter.

"I thought the debate last night was great. We got tremendous reviews on it," the President told reporters on Wednesday. This may be typical Trump bravado. But it doesn't suggest the kind of humility and the capacity for self-criticism that allowed Presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama to bounce back from disastrous first debates in their own reelection races.

Trump has occasionally had teleprompter-driven moments in which he has behaved in a more statesmanlike manner. But such efforts have largely been confined to set-piece events like the State of the Union address. It is when the President gets off the teleprompter and his confrontational impulses are unrestrained -- as in the debate situation on Tuesday -- that he torches scripts and plans drawn up by aides.

The crucial point is that Trump doesn't care. His actions show how he has long used the presidency as a channel for his personal grievances and to express how he feels, at any moment.

One possible opening for the Trump campaign is to use next week's vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris to steady the campaign -- much as then-Vice President Biden did in 2012, when Obama messed up his first debate against Republican nominee Mitt Romney.

Pence, a smooth debater, is likely to make a far more conventional case for Trump's second term than the President himself managed. Pence will detail what the administration sees as its main achievements: a conservative Supreme Court majority, multiple judges installed on lower benches, trade deals with Mexico and Canada, a reordering of US foreign policy and an economy that was prospering until the pandemic hit earlier this year.

The vice president will probably avoid unseemly personal attacks on Harris but will attempt to forensically exploit her liberal voting record to portray their ticket as the "Trojan horse" for the left that Trump believes it to be. The California Democrat is unlikely to be aiming her jabs at Pence and is expected to bring the inquisitorial skills that made her a renowned prosecutor to bear against the President himself.

But Trump being Trump, there is no guarantee he will listen to what worked for Pence. And if the vice president gets a torrent of media praise for his performance he is more likely to be jealous than appreciative. It was only when Pence was winning good reviews for his chairing of coronavirus task force news conferences that Trump decided to take the stage, muddled the administration message and came across as out-of-touch and inept.

If that's the case, the President will go into his second debate with Biden under even more pressure than he faced in the first. He will need a Hail Mary moment to turn around the campaign with Election Day fast approaching. As Tuesday night shows, that's not a scenario in which he seems to prosper.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 98447

Reported Deaths: 2072
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin27557932
Ramsey11167323
Dakota7692126
Anoka6281137
Stearns409424
Washington391855
Scott264833
Olmsted253528
Nobles197916
Blue Earth17366
St. Louis172542
Wright17017
Carver14467
Clay142441
Rice13478
Mower13446
Sherburne117714
Kandiyohi10563
Winona92018
Lyon7334
Waseca7228
Benton5633
Steele5552
Crow Wing55418
Nicollet54717
Freeborn5464
Watonwan5354
Chisago5171
Todd5072
McLeod5022
Le Sueur4764
Otter Tail4694
Beltrami4605
Martin44611
Goodhue3899
Pine3550
Douglas3522
Itasca35215
Polk3274
Isanti3191
Becker2842
Carlton2791
Morrison2702
Dodge2610
Pipestone23810
Chippewa2321
Cottonwood2290
Meeker2132
Wabasha2060
Sibley2023
Yellow Medicine1982
Brown1962
Cass1864
Rock1810
Redwood1783
Murray1742
Mille Lacs1693
Renville1618
Jackson1531
Unassigned15352
Faribault1470
Swift1441
Fillmore1330
Houston1300
Kanabec1288
Roseau1260
Koochiching1233
Hubbard1221
Pennington1201
Lincoln1180
Stevens1071
Pope1000
Aitkin841
Big Stone830
Wadena730
Wilkin713
Lac qui Parle681
Grant634
Lake600
Norman560
Marshall531
Mahnomen491
Red Lake451
Traverse340
Clearwater310
Lake of the Woods241
Kittson120
Cook70

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 87828

Reported Deaths: 1332
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16113264
Woodbury559768
Johnson517927
Black Hawk454192
Linn4163114
Story348517
Dubuque340242
Scott309528
Dallas282938
Pottawattamie220139
Buena Vista200312
Marshall179434
Sioux17073
Wapello134157
Webster131714
Plymouth118221
Clinton113921
Muscatine112855
Crawford11086
Cerro Gordo106421
Warren9696
Jasper87034
Des Moines8068
Henry7734
Marion7728
Tama75332
Carroll6955
Lee6527
Wright5971
Dickinson5426
Boone5268
Bremer5067
Washington48511
Delaware4413
Louisa43415
Mahaska42720
Lyon3754
Jackson3583
Floyd3573
Franklin35218
Clay3434
Winneshiek3408
Benton3381
Hamilton3343
Winnebago32313
Hardin3111
Poweshiek3118
Buchanan2921
Jones2893
Kossuth2860
Butler2792
Emmet27510
Chickasaw2701
Shelby2701
Clarke2693
Clayton2683
Sac2670
Allamakee2656
Guthrie2649
Harrison2593
Cherokee2572
Cedar2531
Fayette2382
Madison2342
Grundy2294
Iowa2221
Palo Alto2080
Hancock1992
Mitchell1970
Humboldt1943
Howard1927
Mills1911
Page1910
Calhoun1883
Osceola1770
Cass1762
Pocahontas1662
Monona1621
Monroe16211
Lucas1566
Appanoose1443
Union1423
Jefferson1401
Taylor1341
Davis1284
Ida1281
Fremont1220
Keokuk1191
Van Buren1181
Worth1090
Greene1050
Montgomery995
Audubon891
Wayne882
Adair731
Decatur670
Ringgold532
Adams330
Unassigned140
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Cooler and cloudier for Thursday, isolated rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bier, Mustafa Face Off for District Five

Image

Pigskin Preview 2020: Byron Bears Pt. 2

Image

Pigskin Preview 2020: Pine Island Panthers

Image

Former Minnesota AG Swanson Responds to Trump's Duluth Rally

Image

College professor offers tutorial on structural racism

Image

KM School District changing learning model due to Covid-19

Image

County Commission candidates debate

Image

IRS sending out letters about stimulus checks

Image

Sara's 10pm Newscast - Wednesday

Image

Pigskin Preview 2020: Byron Bears

Community Events