Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for September 29: Covid-19, debate, stimulus, Breonna Taylor, fires

The West is looking for wildfire relief but the rain is staying to the east of the Continental Divide. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details.

Posted: Sep 29, 2020 6:10 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2020 6:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Good morning. Relax your shoulders. Unclench your jaw. There, that's better. Doctors are seeing more cracked teeth, and they say it's due to pandemic stress. Let's keep those chompers healthy, shall we?

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus 

More than 1 million people have now died of the coronavirus worldwide, less than nine months after the first death was confirmed in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The US, Brazil, India and Mexico account for more than 50% of the total death toll. What's worse: Cases in these stricken countries are still skyrocketing. India recently surpassed 6 million cases, and 95,000 people have died in the country -- although Indian officials warn these numbers may be woefully underreported. More than 141,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Brazil, the second highest total in the world, and the US tops the grim list with more than 200,000 deaths. While the world holds out hope for a vaccine to curb the devastation (35 are now in human trials around the world), health experts worry that the death toll may double before any widespread relief is available.

2. Debate

Tonight is the first of three scheduled presidential debates, and it's shaping up to be a historic political donnybrook. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will take the stage at 9 p.m. at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic. Fox News' Chris Wallace will moderate, and he's released a list of six general topics: the candidates' records, the Supreme Court, Covid-19, the economy, race and violence, and election integrity. Of course, things may change as the debate goes along. For instance, Trump may need to answer to the recent bombshell news about his tax returns, as well as focus on earlier revelations about his handling of the pandemic.

3. Stimulus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are trying once more to get a stimulus deal across the finish line before Election Day. To possibly sweeten the bitter negotiations on the Hill, Pelosi and other top Democrats have unveiled a new $2.2 trillion plan. That's down from the $3.4 trillion measure that passed the House in May and has since been ignored by the GOP-led Senate. It would include another round of $1,200 stimulus checks to households under a certain income threshold, plus major funding for the Postal Service, coronavirus testing and small business aid. Still, it may be too pricey for Senate Republicans, who favored a now-defunct plan in the $500 billion range. But the sides have shared interests: Pelosi is under pressure from fellow Dems to cut a deal, and Trump and his allies could use a legislative win going into the final election stretch.

4. Breonna Taylor

The former Louisville, Kentucky, officer charged in connection with Breonna Taylor's killing has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. And there are more developments on the horizon. New body camera footage obtained by Vice News purportedly shows what happened in the moments after police raided Taylor's home and opened fire. Meantime, an unidentified grand juror has asked state Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release grand jury transcripts in the case, adding to calls from Louisville's mayor, Kentucky's governor and Taylor's family's attorneys to do so. Cameron initially refused but has agreed to comply with a judge's ruling ordering a recording of the grand jury presentation be added to the court's case file. These legal revelations come amid unrest and dissatisfaction with the charges. So far, no officer who took part in the March raid has been charged in Taylor's actual killing.

5. Wildfires

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as a new round of wildfires tears through the state. The Zogg and Glass wildfires have torched nearly 70,000 acres combined, killing three and laying waste to hundreds of structures as they spread over areas of Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties. Nearby, the August Complex Fire, already the largest in California's history, continues to threaten. There have been more than 8,100 wildfires in California this year, and firefighters continue to fight at least 25 major blazes. At least 26 people have died since fire activity in the state started to pick up in the middle of August.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Here's how astronauts vote from space 

Sadly, it doesn't involve a ballot and the world's most powerful T-shirt cannon.

Amazon wants you to pay with a wave of your hand

Please, don't make it any easier to spend money we don't have on things we don't need!

Romanian village reelects mayor who died of Covid-19, saying he deserved to win

A true sign of respect. 

Mariah Carey reveals she once recorded an alternative album

This is the genre crossover we never knew we needed.

A man covered his face with tattoos and turned his eyes black. He says it cost him his kindergarten teaching job

You don't say! 

TODAY'S NUMBER

9,000

That's about how many refugees had been admitted to the US as of August 31, according to the Refugee Processing Center. That's half the refugee limit -- 18,000 -- set late last year. The Trump administration still hasn't announced how many refugees it intends to admit in the upcoming fiscal year.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"It is ludicrous to think we can complete 100% of the nation's data collection earlier than 10/31 and any thinking person who would believe we can deliver apportionment by 12/31 has either a mental deficiency or a political motivation."

Tim Olson, associate director of field operations for the US Census Bureau, expressing concern over the timely and accurate completion of the 2020 census. After several deadline shifts, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced he intends to conclude the census on October 5, more than three weeks earlier than expected when a federal judge reinstated an October 31 end date.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

It's not paper cutting, it's wizardry

This is probably the most intricate, delicate laser paper cutting job we've ever seen. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 97638

Reported Deaths: 2067
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin27372932
Ramsey11088322
Dakota7635126
Anoka6238137
Stearns407724
Washington388355
Scott262533
Olmsted251928
Nobles197716
Blue Earth17266
Wright16957
St. Louis165941
Carver14377
Clay141741
Rice13438
Mower13425
Sherburne116914
Kandiyohi10552
Winona91318
Lyon7224
Waseca6898
Benton5603
Crow Wing55518
Steele5552
Freeborn5464
Nicollet54517
Watonwan5304
Chisago5131
Todd5042
McLeod5012
Le Sueur4744
Otter Tail4624
Beltrami4505
Martin43010
Goodhue3829
Itasca34715
Pine3430
Douglas3372
Polk3224
Isanti3151
Becker2812
Carlton2761
Morrison2682
Dodge2570
Pipestone23210
Cottonwood2280
Chippewa2231
Meeker2132
Wabasha2020
Sibley1993
Brown1962
Yellow Medicine1902
Cass1844
Redwood1773
Rock1760
Murray1722
Mille Lacs1693
Renville1578
Unassigned15452
Jackson1491
Faribault1470
Swift1441
Fillmore1330
Houston1280
Kanabec1278
Roseau1250
Koochiching1233
Pennington1201
Hubbard1171
Lincoln1160
Stevens1041
Pope990
Aitkin831
Big Stone830
Wadena720
Wilkin703
Lac qui Parle651
Grant634
Lake600
Norman540
Marshall531
Mahnomen491
Red Lake451
Traverse340
Clearwater280
Lake of the Woods231
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 86860

Reported Deaths: 1315
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk16010262
Woodbury555467
Johnson517027
Black Hawk450990
Linn4101113
Story346217
Dubuque333241
Scott304528
Dallas280738
Pottawattamie215939
Buena Vista199912
Marshall179134
Sioux16803
Wapello134057
Webster128014
Plymouth116121
Clinton113021
Muscatine112155
Crawford11005
Cerro Gordo105921
Warren9666
Jasper86432
Des Moines8008
Marion7697
Henry7554
Tama73932
Carroll6855
Lee6437
Wright5961
Dickinson5306
Boone5178
Bremer5027
Washington47211
Louisa43115
Delaware4233
Mahaska41519
Floyd3543
Jackson3523
Franklin35118
Lyon3514
Winneshiek3406
Clay3344
Hamilton3323
Benton3281
Winnebago31713
Hardin3071
Poweshiek3078
Buchanan2861
Jones2843
Kossuth2800
Butler2752
Emmet27010
Clarke2683
Shelby2681
Allamakee2666
Chickasaw2661
Sac2650
Clayton2633
Cherokee2552
Cedar2521
Guthrie2527
Harrison2523
Fayette2312
Madison2272
Grundy2243
Iowa2161
Palo Alto2050
Hancock1952
Howard1927
Humboldt1913
Mitchell1910
Calhoun1873
Mills1831
Page1710
Cass1692
Osceola1690
Pocahontas1652
Monona1601
Monroe16011
Lucas1566
Appanoose1423
Jefferson1391
Union1383
Taylor1321
Davis1274
Ida1261
Fremont1210
Van Buren1151
Keokuk1141
Worth1090
Greene1030
Montgomery975
Audubon871
Wayne872
Adair721
Decatur670
Ringgold532
Adams330
Unassigned140
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 39°
Much Cooler Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

District One Commission Candidates Podulke, Beeman Discuss State of Olmsted County

Image

Chamber golf outing declared another success

Image

Survey: 51% burned out working from home

Image

Future of Silver Lake Pool uncertain

Image

Saving children from sex trafficking

Image

Olmsted County candidates discuss issues

Image

Court of appeals issues landmark ruling

Image

Pigskin Preview 2020: LeRoy Ostrander

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Monday

Image

Increase in permit to carry applications

Community Events