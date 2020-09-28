Clear

5 things to know for September 28: Tax returns, Supreme Court, coronavirus, police violence, China

Autumn's chill is headed east allowing for much warmer temperatures and fire threat to build in the West. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Sep 28, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

It's weird weather season in the US. Temperatures will tumble in the East this week while the West bakes in record heat. So grab a jacket -- or some shorts.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Tax returns 

Everyone will be talking today about an explosive New York Times report that revealed, among other things, that President Donald Trump paid no federal income taxes whatsoever in 10 out of 15 years beginning in 2000. He also reportedly paid just $750 in federal income taxes in the year he won the presidency and his first year in the White House. The tax information obtained by the Times also reveals Trump has been fighting the IRS for years over whether losses he claimed should have resulted in a nearly $73 million refund. The President's opponents have been trying for years to get a hold of his tax returns after he broke with tradition during the 2016 presidential campaign and declined to release them to the public. Some Democratic leaders have already said this new report makes it even more critical that Trump's entire tax history be released. Trump has called the Times report inaccurate and said Sunday that he pays "a lot" of federal and state taxes.

2. Supreme Court 

President Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative federal appeals court judge, to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court. Her appointment will create a conservative majority on the court that could change the fabric of the country for the next few decades. Conservatives have voiced support for Barrett in part because of her closely-held religious beliefs and the possibility that she could be a key player in challenging the Affordable Care Act. Democrats believe Republican lawmakers are stealing the next president's chance to fill the seat by rushing to confirm Barrett in an election year. Sen. Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham says his committee will approve her nomination on October 22, setting up a full Senate vote by the end of the month and putting into motion one of the quickest confirmations in modern history.

3. Coronavirus

Almost half of US states are reporting increased numbers of new Covid-19 cases, and health experts are again warning of an even more deadly fall and winter. According to one coronavirus model, the US could see a surge of cases in October and November, resulting in up to 3,000 daily deaths by late December. (Currently, the US is reporting about 765 deaths per day.) Around the world, the death toll from the pandemic has topped 998,000 and the US accounts for more than 204,000 of them. The situation in India is also getting more dire. The country just recorded 6 million cases, and is the only country other than the US to reach that ominous mark.

4. Police violence 

Protests dotted the nation this weekend after the Kentucky grand jury's decision to charge only one officer last week in connection with the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Dozens of people were arrested during demonstrations in Louisville, New York City, Seattle, Portland and other major cities. In Portland, a pro-Trump rally organized by the Proud Boys, a far right hate group, clashed with Black Lives Matter and antifa supporters. In California, a 40-year-old woman was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault after hitting two protesters with a vehicle during a demonstration in Yorba Linda.

5. China

Chinese President Xi Jinping doubled down on his policies in the country's Xinjiang region even though the international community is becoming increasingly critical of alleged human rights abuses in the area. Up to 2 million Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group, as well as other minorities, are believed to have passed through detention centers in the region in recent years. However, during a meeting that ended this weekend, Xi again said the practices were de-radicalization efforts that were necessary for "the healthy development of religion" in the country. The US, France and other world powers have spoken out against the situation in Xinjiang. Last week, the US House of Representatives approved a bill called the "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act," which aims to prohibit certain imports from Xinjiang and impose sanctions on those responsible for the region's human rights violations.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Director M. Night Shyamalan has released the title and poster for his new movie

It's called "Old," and like the specter of age itself, it looks scary.

Maryland will become the first state to ban foam food service products

Is this the newest environmentally conscious consumer trend? We'll see!

Arkansas man finds 9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Well, that seems like a good place to find one.

Two female coaches and a female official made NFL history by being on the field at the same time

A coach on each sideline and an official on the field? You love to see it.

Moschino sends puppets down the runway for Milan Fashion Week

If only we could send puppets in to do our Zoom meetings, too.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.'"

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who endorsed Joe Biden for President in a video and social media announcement. Johnson identified himself as "a registered Independent for years now with centrist ideologies" and said Biden and VP candidate Kamala Harris were "the best choice" to lead the country.

TODAY'S NUMBER

1 in 3

That's the number of American parents with no plans to get their children vaccinated for the flu this year despite the possibility of serious flu-related complications among younger age groups, according to the National Poll on Children's Health.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Making Japan's 400+ Flavors of Kit Kat

Melon? Sweet potato? Cherry? We'll have one of each, please. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 96734

Reported Deaths: 2060
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin27177931
Ramsey10985320
Dakota7585126
Anoka6182135
Stearns404524
Washington384155
Scott260333
Olmsted247328
Nobles197516
Blue Earth17146
Wright16647
St. Louis161841
Carver14297
Clay141140
Rice13438
Mower13365
Sherburne116114
Kandiyohi10262
Winona90618
Lyon7134
Waseca6898
Benton5583
Steele5532
Freeborn5444
Nicollet54217
Crow Wing53318
Watonwan5304
Chisago5071
Todd5022
McLeod4942
Le Sueur4724
Otter Tail4454
Beltrami4405
Martin42610
Goodhue3769
Itasca33914
Pine3360
Douglas3262
Polk3164
Isanti3071
Becker2802
Carlton2711
Morrison2642
Dodge2480
Pipestone23010
Cottonwood2270
Chippewa2191
Meeker2072
Wabasha2010
Brown1952
Sibley1953
Yellow Medicine1872
Cass1824
Unassigned18052
Rock1760
Murray1702
Redwood1703
Mille Lacs1653
Renville1568
Jackson1501
Faribault1460
Swift1421
Houston1270
Kanabec1268
Roseau1240
Fillmore1230
Koochiching1233
Pennington1201
Lincoln1150
Hubbard1111
Stevens1051
Pope980
Big Stone830
Aitkin811
Wadena690
Wilkin663
Grant624
Lac qui Parle601
Lake590
Marshall531
Norman530
Mahnomen481
Red Lake451
Traverse310
Clearwater280
Lake of the Woods231
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 86239

Reported Deaths: 1307
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15962262
Woodbury550964
Johnson514727
Black Hawk450090
Linn4078112
Story345317
Dubuque328341
Scott302028
Dallas279838
Pottawattamie214139
Buena Vista199212
Marshall179034
Sioux16463
Wapello133457
Webster127214
Plymouth115521
Clinton112421
Muscatine111155
Crawford10915
Cerro Gordo105821
Warren9656
Jasper84532
Des Moines7978
Marion7637
Henry7464
Tama73231
Carroll6745
Lee6397
Wright5921
Dickinson5286
Boone5118
Bremer4957
Washington46611
Louisa42915
Delaware4103
Mahaska41019
Floyd3523
Franklin35018
Jackson3503
Winneshiek3396
Lyon3324
Clay3284
Hamilton3273
Benton3241
Winnebago31513
Hardin3041
Poweshiek3048
Buchanan2851
Jones2763
Kossuth2740
Butler2712
Shelby2671
Clarke2663
Emmet26510
Allamakee2646
Clayton2613
Chickasaw2570
Sac2570
Cherokee2512
Cedar2501
Guthrie2456
Harrison2413
Fayette2272
Grundy2233
Madison2232
Iowa2131
Palo Alto2030
Mitchell1910
Howard1906
Humboldt1903
Hancock1882
Calhoun1853
Mills1811
Page1700
Cass1692
Osceola1680
Pocahontas1632
Monroe15911
Monona1571
Lucas1566
Appanoose1393
Jefferson1391
Union1373
Taylor1311
Davis1274
Fremont1220
Ida1221
Van Buren1141
Keokuk1091
Worth1080
Greene1010
Montgomery975
Wayne872
Audubon821
Adair721
Decatur670
Ringgold522
Adams330
Unassigned230
Rochester
Few Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Much Cooler Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/28

Image

40,000 mail-in ballots sent out

Image

Technology to help those who are disabled

Image

PEDESTRIAN SAFETY

Image

ROSE CREEK MAN BIKES FOR CHILDHOOD CANCER

Image

PEDESTRIAN SAFETY

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Image

Local athletes enjoy backyard football in 3 on 3 tournament

Image

Home is where the heart is: An unforgettable Charles City homecoming and senior night

Community Events