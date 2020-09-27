Clear

Twenty-one states are reporting increased Covid-19 cases as experts warn of a fall surge

As the world closes in on 1 million coronavirus deaths, with the United States accounting for about one fifth of those fatalities, experts are raising concerns about the approaching flu season. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.

Posted: Sep 27, 2020 6:00 PM
Updated: Sep 27, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Dakin Andone, CNN

Almost half the US is reporting increased numbers of new Covid-19 cases as health experts warn of a potential coronavirus surge in the fall and winter.

As of Sunday, the number of new coronavirus cases has increased by at least 10% or more compared to the week before in 21 states, most of them in the West, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

Cases are rising in Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington state, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Eighteen states were holding steady. Only 11 -- Arizona, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont and New Hampshire -- saw decreases of new cases of more than 10% compared to the week prior.

The US could see an explosion of Covid-19 cases in the fall and winter as people exercise less caution and spend more time indoors, where there is a greater likelihood of transmission, according to Dr. Chris Murray, director of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

Murray says the IHME model shows a "huge surge" expected to take off in October "and accelerate in November and December." The IHME model indicates that the country is currently seeing about 765 daily deaths from Covid-19, but that number could jump to 3,000 daily deaths by late December.

New York state on Saturday reported more than 1,000 new cases for the first time since early June, prompting Gov. Andrew Cuomo to warn residents about growing complacent going forward.

"It's vital that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that drive our ability to fight Covid-19 as we move into the fall and flu season," Cuomo said in a statement. "Wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands make a critical difference, as does the deliberate enforcement of state guidance by local governments."

Over the summer, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield warned the fall and winter could be "one of the most difficult times that we experienced in American public health." And with daily cases averaging 40,000 nationwide, the new season could be a challenge, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told JAMA Editor in Chief Dr. Howard Bauchner on Friday.

"You're going to have to do a lot of things indoors out of necessity of the temperature, and I'm afraid, with that being the case, if we don't carefully follow the guidelines ... the masking, the distance, the crowds, that we may see another surge," he said.

The US surpassed 7 million infections of Covid-19 on Friday. More than 204,000 people have died.

Miami mayor concerned as Florida drops restrictions on restaurant and bars

As Florida restaurants and bars enjoyed their first full day of operation without Covid-19 restrictions in months on Saturday, the mayor of Miami warned that the governor's decision to fully reopen such establishments and to limit local governments' ability to enforce their own restrictions could have devastating consequences.

"I think it's going to have a huge impact," Mayor Francis Suarez told CNN Saturday about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to allow restaurants, bars and other businesses to open at full capacity and to suspend fines for all outstanding penalties issued to those who didn't follow Covid-19 restrictions -- such as not wearing a mask in public. "You know, I just don't know how many people are actually going to do it now."

DeSantis signed an executive order on Friday evening allowing restaurants and bars to immediately begin operating at 100% capacity. He cited the economic hardships of not operating businesses at full capacity, according to the order.

The opportunity to fully reopen was welcomed by some restaurant and bar owners who said their businesses have suffered over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Being closed six months has been really difficult for the employees, the customers, the family. It's been really difficult," Mike Penrod, the owner of the Elbo Room bar in Fort Lauderdale, told CNN affiliate WSVN on Saturday.

Gaffer's Pub in Davie, Florida, was also closed for six months, owner Debbie Qualls told CNN affiliate WPLG. And while safety remains a top priority, she said reopening is going to save her business.

"We've had to pay the rent, the electric, all the bills," Qualls said. "If it was too much longer, we wouldn't be here."

The governor's order came as experts have warned of a potential surge in coronavirus cases across the country as fall and winter approach, driven by increased indoor activity due to falling temperatures and growing apathy toward the threat of the virus.

Florida surpassed 700,000 cases of coronavirus on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, and the virus has killed more than 14,000 people in the state.

Up until now, mandating mask wearing in public and slowly reopening has helped to keep the coronavirus case count down in Miami, Suarez said. He's concerned that the changes in the state are coming as flu season ramps up and schools prepare for in-person learning to begin in mid-October.

"We'll see in the next couple of weeks whether (the governor's) right about his perspective. But if he's wrong about his perspective ... it's going to be very, very, very difficult for him and it's going to be a very difficult time, because it's in the middle of flu season," Suarez said.

Normal could be a long way off -- even with a vaccine

Fauci says Covid-19 vaccinations could "very likely" start in November or December. Thirty-eight vaccines are in human trials around the world, including six in the US.

But it could still be a while until the US is back to normal, Fauci said.

"By the time you get enough people vaccinated ... so that you can start thinking about maybe getting a little bit more towards normality, that very likely, as I and others have said, will be maybe the third quarter or so of 2021," he told Bauchner. "Maybe even into the fourth quarter."

Until then, Fauci and other leading experts have urged Americans to continue heeding safety guidelines and wearing masks, keeping a distance, avoid crowded places and washing their hands. The measures could be life-saving.

Meantime, experts are working to combat skepticism about an eventual vaccine and its approval by the US Food and Drug Administration. The race for a vaccine and its importance has resulted in a significantly accelerated development process.

One recent poll found a majority of Americans believe political pressure from the Trump administration could cause the FDA to rush the approval of a vaccine before Election Day on November 3.

Those concerns were exacerbated this week when President Donald Trump claimed the White House could override the FDA if the agency released tougher standards for authorization of a vaccine. The FDA declined to comment on the President's claim.

But Fauci sought to dispel worries of political interference, which he called the "big elephant in the room."

"If you look at the standard process of how these things work, I think you could feel comfortable that it is really unlikely that that's going to happen," he told Bauchner, adding he trusts the scientists and commissioner of the FDA.

"You got to reassure people who have concern and skepticism there that these are professionals at the FDA that have been doing this their entire career," he said. "They really know what they're doing."

Preliminary results of the first round of a study show more than 90% of the US population remains susceptible to Covid-19, Redfield said last week. And a study published Friday in The Lancet found as of July, fewer than 10% of people in the US had antibodies to the virus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 95659

Reported Deaths: 2056
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin26960930
Ramsey10911320
Dakota7524126
Anoka6092133
Stearns401024
Washington379955
Scott257433
Olmsted244628
Nobles197116
Blue Earth16996
Wright16327
St. Louis160241
Carver14197
Clay138940
Rice13358
Mower13285
Sherburne115014
Kandiyohi10112
Winona88718
Lyon6954
Waseca6698
Benton5523
Steele5472
Freeborn5424
Nicollet54016
Watonwan5284
Crow Wing51618
Todd4952
Chisago4941
McLeod4882
Le Sueur4674
Otter Tail4414
Beltrami4215
Martin40810
Goodhue3659
Itasca32814
Pine3280
Douglas3102
Polk3054
Isanti2971
Becker2802
Carlton2701
Morrison2492
Dodge2390
Cottonwood2250
Pipestone22510
Chippewa2141
Meeker2022
Wabasha1960
Sibley1923
Brown1912
Yellow Medicine1822
Cass1804
Rock1730
Unassigned17052
Redwood1673
Mille Lacs1643
Murray1642
Renville1518
Jackson1481
Faribault1450
Swift1381
Houston1280
Kanabec1258
Roseau1230
Koochiching1223
Fillmore1200
Pennington1191
Lincoln1110
Hubbard1031
Stevens1031
Pope940
Big Stone820
Aitkin801
Wadena690
Wilkin653
Grant614
Lake590
Lac qui Parle581
Norman540
Marshall521
Mahnomen481
Red Lake451
Traverse310
Clearwater270
Lake of the Woods221
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 85533

Reported Deaths: 1305
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15872262
Woodbury544764
Johnson512627
Black Hawk448990
Linn4010111
Story344417
Dubuque325741
Scott301128
Dallas278538
Pottawattamie211338
Buena Vista199112
Marshall178434
Sioux16183
Wapello133357
Webster125514
Plymouth114121
Clinton112121
Muscatine110855
Crawford10885
Cerro Gordo105721
Warren9566
Jasper83832
Des Moines7848
Marion7637
Henry7434
Tama71331
Carroll6625
Lee6377
Wright5811
Dickinson5276
Boone5078
Bremer4927
Washington45911
Louisa42915
Mahaska41219
Delaware4023
Floyd3493
Jackson3493
Franklin34818
Winneshiek3356
Clay3264
Lyon3264
Hamilton3223
Benton3101
Winnebago30313
Hardin2991
Poweshiek2958
Buchanan2791
Jones2743
Butler2702
Kossuth2700
Shelby2671
Clarke2653
Emmet26510
Allamakee2616
Clayton2523
Chickasaw2500
Sac2500
Cherokee2492
Cedar2461
Guthrie2456
Fayette2222
Harrison2223
Grundy2203
Madison2192
Iowa2091
Palo Alto2020
Humboldt1903
Mitchell1900
Howard1886
Hancock1842
Calhoun1833
Mills1801
Page1700
Cass1682
Osceola1610
Monroe15911
Pocahontas1592
Lucas1566
Monona1531
Jefferson1381
Appanoose1363
Union1353
Taylor1301
Davis1244
Ida1221
Fremont1180
Van Buren1141
Keokuk1091
Worth1080
Greene1010
Montgomery965
Wayne862
Audubon821
Adair721
Decatur670
Ringgold502
Adams330
Unassigned170
Rochester
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 63°
Much Cooler Week Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Image

Local athletes enjoy backyard football in 3 on 3 tournament

Image

Home is where the heart is: An unforgettable Charles City homecoming and senior night

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Logan Luft's organ donation recipient attends Charles City homecoming

Image

Costume shop closes because of pandemic

Image

Clear Lake's about face on landlord fees

Image

Bird song at senior living facility

Image

Family of murder victim talks after arraignment

Image

Switching gears to a new season

Community Events