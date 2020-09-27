Clear

Valtteri Bottas wins Russian GP after Lewis Hamilton is handed 10-second penalty

British racer Nicolas Hamilton, the half brother of six-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, talks about the challenges his brother faces as the only Black F1 driver.

Posted: Sep 27, 2020 11:41 AM
Updated: Sep 27, 2020 11:41 AM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

Valtteri Bottas won his second Formula One race of the 2020 season, easing to victory at the Russian Grand Prix after teammate Lewis Hamilton was hampered by two separate five-second penalties.

Hamilton was penalized for performing practice starts outside his designated area as he left the pits.

Bottas, who started third in Sochi, moved into second position on the opening lap and led after Hamilton served his penalties after pitting on the 17th lap.

The Finnish driver finished just under eight seconds clear of Max Verstappen in second while Hamilton fought back to finish in third.

And although he closed the gap with his Mercedes teammate Hamilton at the top of the 2020 driver's championship to 44 points, Bottas' start to the race was affected by the wildlife of the area.

"The start was going to be the first opportunity -- actually it was a bit compromised because there was a massive bee, or something, that hit my visor, so I couldn't really see where I should brake, so that's why I went too deep," he said afterwards.

"I knew it was going to be a long race. That, and with the medium tire I had, with the opportunities -- Lewis had the penalties -- so once I was in clean air, I felt the pace was pretty awesome and I could really control everything.

"I wasn't concerned (about Verstappen) because I knew how many opportunities there would be. Never give up, it's been a good day."

READ: Tatiana Calderon calls for equal opportunities in motorsport after completing Le Mans 24 Hours

'It's done now'

Having claimed the record-extending 96th pole position of his career, the race was set up for Hamilton to attempt to claim his 91st F1 win and equal Michael Schumacher's record of career victories.

But shortly after the opening lap -- in which both Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll crashed out in separate incidents -- it was announced that Hamilton had been handed two five-second penalties for practice start infringements and would be enforced on the next pit stop.

After going against team instructions telling him to pit, the British driver eventually changed his tires and served his cumulative 10-second penalty in the 17th lap.

"This is just ridiculous, man," Hamilton complained to his team after serving his penalty and rejoining the race in 11th position.

And while he raced valiantly to recover a spot on the podium, it wasn't quite enough to draw level with Schumacher, finishing over 22 seconds behind his teammate Bottas at the Sochi Autodrom.

"Just not the greatest day. It is what it is. It's done now," the six-time world champion said. "I take the points that I got and move on.

When asked about the penalties post-race, Hamilton was reluctant to comment. "It doesn't matter. It's done now so I'll take the points and move on, but congratulations go to Valtteri," he said.

The 35-year-old also had one penalty point added to his record for each incident. This takes Hamilton to 10 points for a 12-month period, leaving him just two penalty points away from a one-race ban.

For Bottas, it was clean sailing following Hamilton's penalty as the 31-year-old went on to claim the ninth win of his F1 career.

"It's nice to get a win. It's been a while and I need to try and keep the momentum. Again, managed to squeeze a few points over Lewis, but there's still quite a few races to go, so you never know. I'll keep pushing, I won't give up and we'll see how it ends up."

Verstappen's second-place finish further solidifies his third position in the driver's championship. And the 22-year-old admitted he was "very happy" with his final position.

"After the restart I think we were a little bit slow on the medium, but once we went onto the hard tire, I think we were a little bit more competitive, so happy about that. To be able to split the Mercedes cars again, I think we can be pleased with that.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

"I was just trying do my own race. I think we did everything well, and I'm very happy with second."

The 2020 F1 season will continue on October 9-11 at the Eifel GP, which is held on the renowned Nürburgring in Germany.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 95659

Reported Deaths: 2056
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin26960930
Ramsey10911320
Dakota7524126
Anoka6092133
Stearns401024
Washington379955
Scott257433
Olmsted244628
Nobles197116
Blue Earth16996
Wright16327
St. Louis160241
Carver14197
Clay138940
Rice13358
Mower13285
Sherburne115014
Kandiyohi10112
Winona88718
Lyon6954
Waseca6698
Benton5523
Steele5472
Freeborn5424
Nicollet54016
Watonwan5284
Crow Wing51618
Todd4952
Chisago4941
McLeod4882
Le Sueur4674
Otter Tail4414
Beltrami4215
Martin40810
Goodhue3659
Itasca32814
Pine3280
Douglas3102
Polk3054
Isanti2971
Becker2802
Carlton2701
Morrison2492
Dodge2390
Cottonwood2250
Pipestone22510
Chippewa2141
Meeker2022
Wabasha1960
Sibley1923
Brown1912
Yellow Medicine1822
Cass1804
Rock1730
Unassigned17052
Redwood1673
Mille Lacs1643
Murray1642
Renville1518
Jackson1481
Faribault1450
Swift1381
Houston1280
Kanabec1258
Roseau1230
Koochiching1223
Fillmore1200
Pennington1191
Lincoln1110
Hubbard1031
Stevens1031
Pope940
Big Stone820
Aitkin801
Wadena690
Wilkin653
Grant614
Lake590
Lac qui Parle581
Norman540
Marshall521
Mahnomen481
Red Lake451
Traverse310
Clearwater270
Lake of the Woods221
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 85533

Reported Deaths: 1305
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15872262
Woodbury544764
Johnson512627
Black Hawk448990
Linn4010111
Story344417
Dubuque325741
Scott301128
Dallas278538
Pottawattamie211338
Buena Vista199112
Marshall178434
Sioux16183
Wapello133357
Webster125514
Plymouth114121
Clinton112121
Muscatine110855
Crawford10885
Cerro Gordo105721
Warren9566
Jasper83832
Des Moines7848
Marion7637
Henry7434
Tama71331
Carroll6625
Lee6377
Wright5811
Dickinson5276
Boone5078
Bremer4927
Washington45911
Louisa42915
Mahaska41219
Delaware4023
Floyd3493
Jackson3493
Franklin34818
Winneshiek3356
Clay3264
Lyon3264
Hamilton3223
Benton3101
Winnebago30313
Hardin2991
Poweshiek2958
Buchanan2791
Jones2743
Butler2702
Kossuth2700
Shelby2671
Clarke2653
Emmet26510
Allamakee2616
Clayton2523
Chickasaw2500
Sac2500
Cherokee2492
Cedar2461
Guthrie2456
Fayette2222
Harrison2223
Grundy2203
Madison2192
Iowa2091
Palo Alto2020
Humboldt1903
Mitchell1900
Howard1886
Hancock1842
Calhoun1833
Mills1801
Page1700
Cass1682
Osceola1610
Monroe15911
Pocahontas1592
Lucas1566
Monona1531
Jefferson1381
Appanoose1363
Union1353
Taylor1301
Davis1244
Ida1221
Fremont1180
Van Buren1141
Keokuk1091
Worth1080
Greene1010
Montgomery965
Wayne862
Audubon821
Adair721
Decatur670
Ringgold502
Adams330
Unassigned170
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
One Last Mild Day
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Image

Local athletes enjoy backyard football in 3 on 3 tournament

Image

Home is where the heart is: An unforgettable Charles City homecoming and senior night

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Logan Luft's organ donation recipient attends Charles City homecoming

Image

Costume shop closes because of pandemic

Image

Clear Lake's about face on landlord fees

Image

Bird song at senior living facility

Image

Family of murder victim talks after arraignment

Image

Switching gears to a new season

Community Events