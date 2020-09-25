Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How Jack Ma built China's money supermarket into a $200 billion company

Ant Group is named after a tiny bug, but the company is huge in China, where its digital payments app Alipay is a daily necessity for hundreds of millions of users.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 10:00 PM
Updated: Sep 25, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Sherisse Pham, CNN Business

When Jack Ma launched an obscure payment service to boost his online shopping empire 16 years ago, few expected it to succeed. Now that service forms the backbone of Ant Group, a financial behemoth that could be worth more than $200 billion.

Named after a bug because of its founder's belief that "small is beautiful, small is powerful," Ant Group is anything but tiny in China. It's gearing up for a highly anticipated public offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai that could mark the second time Ma sets a record for the biggest IPO ever.

"Ant Group really is the crown jewel of Jack Ma and ... of China's internet industry," said Edith Yeung, general partner at Race Capital.

It is one of the biggest technology firms in the world and the biggest online payments platform in China. The app has established its presence in every aspect of financial life in China, from investment accounts and micro savings products to insurance, credit scores and even dating profiles.

But it all started out as a side project to plug a hole in China's nascent online shopping industry. Back in 2004, very few people had debit or credit cards, and buyers and sellers using Alibaba's e-commerce platform needed a reliable way to handle payments.

Ma tasked Alibaba's finance team to create Alipay. The service would act as a trusted third party, holding money from buyers in escrow and only releasing it to sellers after the goods had been received and buyers confirmed they were happy with what they got.

"When I started [Alipay], everyone said: 'Jack, this is the most stupid model we've ever seen, nobody will use it,'" Ma said in a 2014 interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes."

"I said I don't care if this model is scientific, whether it's fancy-looking, or not. As long as it works, it helps [to] build up the trust," he said.

Money supermarket

And work it did. Today, Alipay has 711 million monthly active users, and it handled 118 trillion yuan ($17.2 trillion) in payments in the 12 months through June, Ant Group reported in regulatory filings. The Alipay mobile app, which debuted in 2009, accounted for more than 55% of China's mobile payments market in the first three months of this year, while rival Tencent's WeChat Pay and QQ wallet accounted for about 40%, according to market research firm eMarketer.

The app also connects millions of people to a ton of financial services. Alipay users can browse and select insurance products, pay bills, get loans, pay staff and invest in money markets.

Yeung compares it to "a financial supermarket."

"Anything you want to do in financial markets" you can do through Alipay, she said.

Alipay was spun off from Alibaba into a separate entity in 2011, and became part of Ant Group in 2014. Ma, who took Alibaba public in 2014 in a world record IPO, retains overall control of Ant, according to regulatory filings.

Ant now offers so many financial services and products that it "has become part of the everyday life of hundreds of millions of individuals and businesses across China," said Zennon Kapron, founder of financial technology consulting and research firm Kapronasia.

"It's very difficult to overstate the impact the company has had on Chinese individuals," he added.

One of the most popular services is Yu'e Bao, a wealth management product launched in 2013 that allows users to invest money left over in their digital wallets. The minimum amount to invest is just 1 yuan (15 cents).

Within six months, Yu'e Bao — which means "leftover treasure" — had 49 million users and deposits of 250 billion yuan ($36.5 billion), according to state-run newspaper China Daily.

At the time, most wealth management products offered by traditional banks required minimum investments of 50,000 yuan ($7,300), according to the newspaper. It lauded Yu'e Bao as "an instant hit, especially among young people whose driblet savings are largely ignored by banks."

At its peak in March 2018, Yu'e Bao's assets under management topped 1.69 trillion yuan (about $267 billion at the time), according to Fitch Ratings. Chinese regulators have subsequently forced Yu'e Bao to shed assets over concerns about systemic risk — if the massive fund failed for some reason, it could wreak havoc on China's economy. But it remains China's largest money market fund with 1.26 trillion yuan ($184 billion) as of March this year, according to Fitch Ratings.

The Alipay and Ant ecosystem has allowed many individuals and small merchants "to borrow money, accept payments online, to really provide economic empowerment for themselves, for their workers and their families," said Kapron.

Huge trove of data

With hundreds of millions of people tapping into its financial products, Ant has access to incredibly valuable data on Chinese consumer behavior.

Unlike the United States, China doesn't have a reliable credit scoring system. In 2015, Ant launched Sesame Credit to fill the gap. The company describes Sesame Credit as a "trust score," a way for businesses and consumers to assess people's willingness and ability to pay for goods or book services. It is the country's largest credit rating system, according to Yeung, of Race Capital.

But it is used for much more than just getting preferential loan rates. "I actually have seen the Sesame score used for online dating. You can actually choose for your credit score to be displayed in your dating profile," said Yeung.

Sesame scores are also shared on Chinese social media platforms by people who want to show off their purchasing power.

People with low scores can find themselves locked out of services and prevented from buying stuff. In 2015, Chinese courts starting sharing with Ant lists containing the names of people who had failed to pay off debts. A couple of years later, Chinese state news agency Xinhua commended Ant for using the data to punish 1.2 million debt defaulters by lowering their Sesame scores and restricting certain purchases using Alipay. The moves encouraged 126,000 of the defaulters to repay debts, according to Xinhua.

Social shaming aside, Chinese internet users are growing increasingly uncomfortable with how much data is being hoovered up by big tech firms, and they are keeping an eye on what Ant is accessing.

In 2018, the company apologized for misleading Alipay users in an effort to expand Sesame Credit's user base.

Ant had launched a new service which allowed users to look up how often they had used Alipay over the last year. But the landing page of the report had a box that was checked by default, which meant people were agreeing to use Sesame Credit's services, according to Xinhua. Users were upset that they were automatically giving Sesame license to harvest their data and share the analysis with partner institutions. Ant apologized and changed the default option to an unchecked box.

Going all in on tech

Earlier this year, the firm changed its name from Ant Financial to Ant Group because it is "reinventing itself" as a provider of tech services to other financial companies, according Sunny Tian, a researcher with market research firm R3.

In the past, Ant offered loans, investments, or insurance products directly to consumers and companies. In recent years, however, Ant has turned itself into a platform that charges banks and insurers fees to connect them with potential customers, Tian wrote in a report this month.

Ant's lending platform, for example, offers a "three-one-zero" service — three minutes to apply, one second to get a credit decision, and zero people involved in the decision — but the loan is syndicated out to a mainstream bank. The debt sits on the bank's books, with Ant taking a fee, according to Tian.

"This moves Ant off the path of becoming a replacement to mainstream finance companies, enabling it to return to its roots as a less capital-intensive technology business," she said.

Ant has also launched Bangnitou, an AI-powered investment advisory service through a joint venture with Vanguard. Bangnitou, which translates to "help you invest," applies algorithms that automatically reallocate investment portfolios. The minimum investment is 800 yuan ($118). In a little over three months after its April launch, Bangnitou had attracted approximately 200,000 new customers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 93012

Reported Deaths: 2040
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin26447926
Ramsey10697319
Dakota7354125
Anoka5935132
Stearns390924
Washington368955
Scott250033
Olmsted236728
Nobles195416
Blue Earth16476
Wright15737
St. Louis148039
Carver13897
Clay134040
Rice13228
Mower13125
Sherburne112514
Kandiyohi9722
Winona86318
Lyon6674
Waseca6128
Steele5332
Freeborn5323
Benton5303
Nicollet52116
Watonwan5164
Todd4872
Crow Wing48118
McLeod4752
Chisago4711
Le Sueur4524
Otter Tail4224
Beltrami4055
Martin37210
Goodhue3519
Pine3090
Itasca30314
Polk2984
Douglas2862
Isanti2790
Becker2642
Carlton2561
Cottonwood2240
Morrison2221
Dodge2180
Pipestone21710
Chippewa2061
Meeker1942
Sibley1863
Wabasha1830
Brown1822
Yellow Medicine1752
Rock1640
Cass1593
Murray1582
Mille Lacs1543
Redwood1541
Unassigned15052
Renville1427
Jackson1411
Faribault1360
Swift1271
Houston1210
Koochiching1213
Kanabec1178
Roseau1170
Pennington1161
Fillmore1110
Lincoln1080
Hubbard941
Stevens941
Pope920
Big Stone760
Aitkin751
Wadena670
Wilkin613
Grant594
Lake580
Norman530
Lac qui Parle501
Marshall501
Mahnomen461
Red Lake421
Traverse290
Clearwater270
Lake of the Woods211
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 83644

Reported Deaths: 1294
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15697261
Woodbury526363
Johnson508627
Black Hawk443688
Linn3941110
Story340517
Dubuque310141
Scott292628
Dallas275138
Pottawattamie206838
Buena Vista197212
Marshall177034
Sioux15043
Wapello131457
Webster121614
Plymouth110420
Clinton109920
Muscatine109154
Crawford10655
Cerro Gordo101821
Warren9486
Jasper81732
Des Moines7647
Marion7536
Tama70431
Henry6854
Carroll6535
Lee6207
Wright5721
Dickinson5086
Boone5008
Bremer4837
Washington45311
Louisa42815
Mahaska39119
Delaware3833
Franklin34618
Floyd3363
Jackson3303
Winneshiek3246
Hamilton3223
Clay3164
Lyon3074
Benton3061
Hardin2951
Winnebago28913
Poweshiek2788
Butler2672
Buchanan2651
Clarke2643
Jones2643
Emmet26010
Shelby2581
Allamakee2566
Kossuth2540
Chickasaw2470
Clayton2443
Sac2440
Guthrie2416
Cedar2381
Cherokee2352
Grundy2193
Madison2122
Fayette2112
Harrison2073
Iowa1981
Mitchell1880
Howard1866
Humboldt1843
Palo Alto1830
Calhoun1793
Hancock1772
Mills1771
Cass1602
Monroe15710
Pocahontas1562
Lucas1536
Page1530
Osceola1510
Monona1451
Jefferson1371
Appanoose1333
Union1283
Taylor1271
Davis1244
Ida1151
Van Buren1131
Fremont1100
Keokuk1051
Worth1040
Greene990
Montgomery905
Wayne852
Audubon811
Adair691
Decatur670
Ringgold492
Adams330
Unassigned40
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Cooler temperatures are almost here
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Switching gears to a new season

Image

Ivanka Trump Campaigns Through Southeast Minnesota

Image

Art infused downtown Rochester

Image

Ivanka Trump stumps in Rochester

Image

Former Obama Homeland Security Secretary Stumps for Biden

Image

Voting curbside on election day

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Friday

Image

Trump campaign advisor encourages in-person voting

Image

Virtual Yom Kippur

Image

Community Kitchen seeing a boost

Community Events