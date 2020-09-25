Clear
5 things to know for September 25: Election, protests, Covid-19, N Korea, Benadryl

Rainfall occurs on opposite corners of the country with huge temperature swings on the horizon. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 5:50 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2020 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is still making history, even after her death. The late justice becomes the first woman and first Jewish person to lie in state in the US Capitol today.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Election 2020

President Trump once again cast doubt on whether he would accept the results of the election if he loses in November, repeating baseless claims that widespread mail-in voting is rife with fraud. It's just the latest instance in which he's tried to delegitimize the outcome of the election. But even beyond Trump's comments, Republicans at state and local levels are taking concrete steps that could potentially eat away at the integrity of the election. Those steps include making it more difficult for voters to cast ballots, more difficult for states to count votes and more likely that tallies will be challenged in the courts. The efforts threaten to undermine the public's confidence in the outcome, regardless of who is declared the winner.

2. Protests

Demonstrations continued for a second night in Louisville, Kentucky, after a grand jury declined to charge police officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor. Police declared downtown gatherings an unlawful assembly and ordered people to disperse after windows were broken and protesters stayed out past curfew. Following the demonstrations, Louisville's mayor announced he would extend the city's curfew through the weekend. Meanwhile, a lawyer for Taylor's family called the Kentucky attorney general's investigation into her death a cover-up and demanded transparency. A federal probe and a police review still could yield more details in the case, but it's not clear if either will result in more charges.

3. Coronavirus

A new study says countries should meet five criteria before easing lockdown measures. But unfortunately, many nations are not even close. Leaders in Europe are announcing new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 as cases surge and the continent deals with a second coronavirus wave. Although deaths from the virus are still well below their peak, experts warn that the signs point to more tragedy ahead this winter. A second wave is also underway in most of Canada. The US, meanwhile, is still in its first wave, given that cases never declined significantly, says Dr. Anthony Fauci. He warned that the nation should prepare for the challenges ahead in fall and winter.

4. North Korea

Kim Jong Un has apologized for the death of a South Korean government worker who was shot dead by North Korean troops after crossing a maritime border between the two countries. The North said in a letter sent today that units responded to a call that an unidentified male was found floating on an object in the sea. The letter claimed about 10 rounds were fired at the man after he did not comply with a soldier's demand to identify himself and subsequent warning shots. The statement added that North Korea has strengthened its maritime surveillance and apologized for "an incident that will clearly negatively impact inter-Korean relation." South Korea condemned the incident and urged Pyongyang to punish those responsible.

5. Benadryl

The US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning for Benadryl, saying that it's seeing "serious problems with high doses" of the common over-the-counter allergy medication. The agency cited reports of teenagers ending up in hospital emergency rooms or dying after participating in the so-called "Benadryl Challenge" on TikTok. The FDA said it had urged the social media platform to remove any videos of the challenge and monitor for new posts. Too much of the drug can lead to severe health problems, including serious heart problems, seizures, coma and even death.

THIS JUST IN ...

The counting will go on, judge rules

A federal judge in California has ruled that national counting for the 2020 census can continue through October 31. Critics accuse the Trump administration of trying to cut short the count for political reasons and say more time will mean more accurate results. The Justice Department is expected to appeal.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Pac-12 announces it will play college football this fall

The vote walks back a previous decision to hold off on the season because of Covid-19.

Chris Rock will host the season premiere of 'Saturday Night Live'

For the first time since March, the production returns to Studio 8H.

Obama wants you to text him

Here's what happens when you dial the number he shared.

The strange case of the man who died after eating too much licorice

Turns out it really is possible to eat too much candy.

Police seize 345,000 used condoms that were cleaned and sold as new

HOW? ... WHY???

TODAY'S NUMBER

$16 trillion

That's how much America's failure to close the wide gaps between Black and White people has cost over the past 20 years, according to an analysis published this week.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"It's not a ban, it's a nudge."

City Councilmember Kate Harrison, on a forthcoming health initiative that will make Berkeley, California, the first US city to require large grocery stores to stop selling junk food and candy in checkout aisles

AND FINALLY

Fall into Friday

Satisfy your senses by watching 32,000 dominoes topple in sequence. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 93012

Reported Deaths: 2040
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin26447926
Ramsey10697319
Dakota7354125
Anoka5935132
Stearns390924
Washington368955
Scott250033
Olmsted236728
Nobles195416
Blue Earth16476
Wright15737
St. Louis148039
Carver13897
Clay134040
Rice13228
Mower13125
Sherburne112514
Kandiyohi9722
Winona86318
Lyon6674
Waseca6128
Steele5332
Freeborn5323
Benton5303
Nicollet52116
Watonwan5164
Todd4872
Crow Wing48118
McLeod4752
Chisago4711
Le Sueur4524
Otter Tail4224
Beltrami4055
Martin37210
Goodhue3519
Pine3090
Itasca30314
Polk2984
Douglas2862
Isanti2790
Becker2642
Carlton2561
Cottonwood2240
Morrison2221
Dodge2180
Pipestone21710
Chippewa2061
Meeker1942
Sibley1863
Wabasha1830
Brown1822
Yellow Medicine1752
Rock1640
Cass1593
Murray1582
Mille Lacs1543
Redwood1541
Unassigned15052
Renville1427
Jackson1411
Faribault1360
Swift1271
Houston1210
Koochiching1213
Kanabec1178
Roseau1170
Pennington1161
Fillmore1110
Lincoln1080
Hubbard941
Stevens941
Pope920
Big Stone760
Aitkin751
Wadena670
Wilkin613
Grant594
Lake580
Norman530
Lac qui Parle501
Marshall501
Mahnomen461
Red Lake421
Traverse290
Clearwater270
Lake of the Woods211
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 83644

Reported Deaths: 1294
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15697261
Woodbury526363
Johnson508627
Black Hawk443688
Linn3941110
Story340517
Dubuque310141
Scott292628
Dallas275138
Pottawattamie206838
Buena Vista197212
Marshall177034
Sioux15043
Wapello131457
Webster121614
Plymouth110420
Clinton109920
Muscatine109154
Crawford10655
Cerro Gordo101821
Warren9486
Jasper81732
Des Moines7647
Marion7536
Tama70431
Henry6854
Carroll6535
Lee6207
Wright5721
Dickinson5086
Boone5008
Bremer4837
Washington45311
Louisa42815
Mahaska39119
Delaware3833
Franklin34618
Floyd3363
Jackson3303
Winneshiek3246
Hamilton3223
Clay3164
Lyon3074
Benton3061
Hardin2951
Winnebago28913
Poweshiek2788
Butler2672
Buchanan2651
Clarke2643
Jones2643
Emmet26010
Shelby2581
Allamakee2566
Kossuth2540
Chickasaw2470
Clayton2443
Sac2440
Guthrie2416
Cedar2381
Cherokee2352
Grundy2193
Madison2122
Fayette2112
Harrison2073
Iowa1981
Mitchell1880
Howard1866
Humboldt1843
Palo Alto1830
Calhoun1793
Hancock1772
Mills1771
Cass1602
Monroe15710
Pocahontas1562
Lucas1536
Page1530
Osceola1510
Monona1451
Jefferson1371
Appanoose1333
Union1283
Taylor1271
Davis1244
Ida1151
Van Buren1131
Fremont1100
Keokuk1051
Worth1040
Greene990
Montgomery905
Wayne852
Audubon811
Adair691
Decatur670
Ringgold492
Adams330
Unassigned40
