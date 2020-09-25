Clear
Breonna Taylor's family attorney believes the Kentucky attorney general's investigation was a coverup

Armed vigilantes and protesters clashed in Louisville, Kentucky, after a grand jury declined to directly charge officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

After another night of protests, Louisville's mayor said he is extending the city's curfew through the weekend to balance people's "rights to peacefully protest with the duty to protect public safety."

The 9 p.m. curfew would keep protesters, first responders and bystanders safe since most of the violence has happened overnight, Mayor Greg Fisher said, while allowing demonstrators "to voice their calls for racial justice and equity during the day."

Protests have erupted across the country after a grand jury declined to charge three officers in Breonna Taylor's killing more than six months after she was shot in her home while police were executing a search warrant. There have been growing calls for the Kentucky attorney general to release evidence in that fatal shooting.

On Thursday night, after a nearly two-hour peaceful standoff between the Louisville Metro Police Department officers and a group of protestors on church property, police moved out of the area to allow the protestors to go home.

As demonstrators stepped off grounds of the First Unitarian Church property, one of the protestors advised the group that if they don't leave and go to their cars, they would be arrested.

The curfew will not apply to people commuting to work, houses of worship for services or seeking medical attention for themselves or others. But the city is asking downtown employers to work from home if possible.

Calls for transparency

Breonna Taylor's family attorney Benjamin Crump says he believes the Kentucky attorney general's investigation into Taylor's death was a coverup. He is citing what he says were lies from the Louisville Metro Police Department investigation right after Taylor's death.

"We do believe it was a coverup from go. They always intended to sweep this under the rug as if Breonna Taylor's life didn't matter," Crump told CNN's Anderson Cooper Thursday.

Crump said the three-page police report that said there were no signs of forced entry was filled with lies. He went on to say that "they had the audacity to say there were no injuries, yet Breonna was executed there in the hallway of her apartment."

CNN has previously reported that officers used a battering ram to break down Taylor's door.

Taylor's family is "heartbroken" and "outraged," Crump said. "They were baffled by what Kentucky Attorney General David Cameron actually presented to the grand jury. Did he present any evidence at all on behalf of Breonna Taylor?"

Crump also called for transparency from the Kentucky attorney general and demanded the transcripts of the grand jury proceedings be released. He added there was precedence for releasing the transcripts of a grand jury proceeding, citing the Michael Brown case in Ferguson, Missouri.

Former Kentucky Assistant Attorney General John W. Stewart told CNN the grand jury transcripts should be released, noting a lack of transparency in the Taylor case.

Stewart said that before he heard the decision, he thought it would be a cut and dry case of self-defense and didn't expect any of the officers to be charged.

After hearing the facts presented by Cameron, he now feels all three officers -- Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Detective Myles Cosgrove and Former Detective Brett Hankison -- should have been charged in connection with Taylor's death.

Stewart joins the long list of people calling for the grand jury proceedings to be made public, including Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Fischer.

"If these two officers did not get indicted, then the grand jury testimony ought to be public. You can't hide behind the secrecy of the grand jury," Stewart added.

What led to Taylor's death

Breonna Taylor was shot and killed during the early hours of March 13.

Hankison, Mattingly and Cosgrove were executing a search warrant on Taylor's home as part of a narcotics investigation, though her ex-boyfriend was the focus of the probe.

The 26-year-old Black emergency room technician and aspiring nurse died after officers forced their way inside her home and exchanged shots with her boyfriend. During that operation, Hankison allegedly fired 10 bullets into Taylor's apartment from an outdoor patio.

Hankison was indicted on Wednesday by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly firing blindly into Taylor's apartment through a door and window, with bullets entering an adjacent apartment and endangering those inside.

But his attorney Stew Matthews told CNN his client plans to plead not guilty to the charges at arraignment.

An attorney for Taylor's mother has said the grand jury's decision "does not make legal sense" and questioned Cameron's statement that the officers' actions were justified.

A lawyer representing Taylor's neighbors said his clients were "very happy he (Hankison) was indicted for shooting their apartment, and disappointed the other officers aren't being held accountable for the actions they took that night."

But attorney Brandon Lawrence added that they thought Taylor had not "received the justice that she was due."

