Trump is threatening US democracy. Protect your vote

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden fires back at President Donald Trump after his refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

Posted: Sep 25, 2020 12:40 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2020 12:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

President Donald Trump refused to say (again and in the most frightening and spectacular way) that he'd peacefully transfer power.

When you take Trump's words in connection with the actions already underway:

Related: Trump's use of false content is often defended as humor. But his supporters aren't always in on the joke

And a side note on disinformation: Facebook said it shut down a network of fake accounts tied to Russian military intelligence.

It's definitely time to take all of this very seriously.

What can you do about your vote? Don't be afraid. But make sure you vote, and make sure it gets counted.

If there are intimidating people near your polling place, ignore them. Stand in lines if you need to.

Volunteer to help at a polling place.

Explore your options and figure out whether early voting is allowed in your state. Here's CNN's voter guide. You can still register to vote in every US state, but some states do end registration in early October.

Weigh the personal safety of mail-in voting against the ballot peace of mind of in-person voting.

If you do mail your ballot in, track its progress if that's an option.

I personally requested a mail-in ballot a month ago. It came in the mail last week. But now I'm considering voting early in-person. My neighbor, considering the same thing, called the city's election office and learned he'd need to take his ballot with him in order to vote early.

There will be unique rules everywhere. Figure out what they are where you live.

Trump, by the way, has seen some more favorable polling this week, both nationally and in some key states. It's a margin of error race -- CNN's Harry Enten writes: "Here's the truth that comports with the polling: Biden is ahead, but the race has been and will likely remain within the margin of error until Election Day."

It's not just voting

For a while Thursday CNN had a blaring headline about US institutions being at risk.

The three points underneath were:

Related: HR McMaster, one of the revolving cast of Trump's national security advisers, was on the Situation Room Thursday and told Wolf Blitzer about the threat Russia poses to the US electoral process and the efforts by that country to destabilize the US.

A new health care "plan"

While the White House continues to go along with efforts to upend the entire Affordable Care Act in court, Trump gave a speech in North Carolina outlining executive actions he will take on health care.

This will include some effort to protect people who suffer from pre-existing conditions. US law -- the one Trump is trying to get courts to throw out -- already does that. And no executive order will do it as completely.

So while Trump will try to call this a health care plan, it's not likely to be.

Executive actions are not as strong as laws. And if you're thinking he can just make law with his pen, look back at his last set of executive actions, which sought to help people unemployed by the pandemic.

He's still not negotiating with Congress, which could extend benefits. Instead, that stopgap measure he tried is already expiring.

And the payroll tax deferral -- that's essentially a loan that someone is going to have to pay back unless he can get Congress to write it off.

Related: Another 870,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week.

Also happening today

Breonna Taylor. Offers were shot in Louisville last night and protests took place coast to coast. There are a lot of questions about the Kentucky Attorney General's announcement that no officers would be charged for killing Taylor and calls for him to release evidence.

Bill Barr. The lawyer tapped by the US attorney general to investigate the Russia probe is now looking into the Clinton Foundation, according to the New York Times.

Mary Trump. The President's niece is suing him and his siblings.

What would Dr. Seuss say?

If Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power has you concerned, check out Yertle the Turtle, Dr. Seuss's book on authoritarianism, published in 1958.

Seuss died September 24, 1981.

Before he was drawing and writing children's books, Seuss was drawing political cartoons for PM Magazine.

You can see them at the Special Collection & Archives, UC San Diego Library. While they were drawn during World War II -- Seuss was agitating for the US to join the war -- some of them still feel relevant today, particularly since Seuss was calling out the "America First" slogan pushed back then by Nazi supporter Charles Lindbergh and today by Trump.

On Instagram, I posted four: One features a Seussian "America First" kangaroo running with a fascist, a Nazi and a communist.

Two others feel ripped out of today's headlines -- Russia using propaganda to cut Uncle Sam's climbing rope and a patriotic man saying the Pledge of Allegiance while stomping on Americans of color.

Finally, there's one published days before Pearl Harbor that shows an America First character sitting idling by a ballot box as bombs explode in the distance.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 92100

Reported Deaths: 2037
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin26264926
Ramsey10635318
Dakota7280125
Anoka5870132
Stearns386524
Washington365255
Scott248733
Olmsted234627
Nobles194316
Blue Earth16326
Wright15537
St. Louis145138
Carver13757
Clay131640
Rice13118
Mower13085
Sherburne111414
Kandiyohi9552
Winona85518
Lyon6614
Waseca5668
Steele5302
Freeborn5293
Benton5223
Nicollet51516
Watonwan5144
Todd4832
McLeod4702
Chisago4661
Crow Wing46418
Le Sueur4464
Otter Tail4074
Beltrami3885
Martin35710
Goodhue3449
Pine3070
Itasca29914
Polk2944
Douglas2782
Isanti2710
Becker2572
Carlton2461
Cottonwood2190
Unassigned21852
Morrison2161
Pipestone21610
Dodge2140
Chippewa2031
Meeker1892
Sibley1893
Brown1822
Wabasha1800
Yellow Medicine1692
Rock1620
Murray1562
Mille Lacs1533
Redwood1511
Cass1423
Jackson1371
Renville1367
Faribault1320
Swift1231
Houston1170
Koochiching1173
Roseau1170
Kanabec1168
Pennington1151
Fillmore1110
Lincoln1050
Stevens941
Pope900
Hubbard881
Aitkin741
Big Stone730
Wadena670
Grant594
Wilkin583
Lake570
Norman520
Marshall501
Lac qui Parle471
Mahnomen461
Red Lake401
Traverse290
Clearwater260
Lake of the Woods211
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 82537

Reported Deaths: 1289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15571261
Woodbury517363
Johnson507327
Black Hawk442188
Linn3878109
Story336917
Dubuque298541
Scott287528
Dallas274138
Pottawattamie203338
Buena Vista195912
Marshall176834
Sioux14693
Wapello129657
Webster121314
Clinton109220
Plymouth109120
Muscatine109054
Crawford10425
Cerro Gordo101721
Warren9456
Jasper80232
Des Moines7517
Marion7465
Tama69931
Henry6554
Carroll6505
Lee6137
Wright5701
Dickinson5036
Boone4938
Bremer4757
Washington44911
Louisa42615
Mahaska36819
Delaware3653
Franklin34618
Hamilton3233
Jackson3173
Winneshiek3156
Floyd3103
Clay3094
Benton3021
Hardin2931
Winnebago28413
Lyon2804
Poweshiek2708
Butler2652
Buchanan2621
Clarke2623
Jones2583
Emmet25410
Allamakee2526
Shelby2501
Kossuth2490
Chickasaw2400
Guthrie2406
Clayton2373
Cedar2331
Sac2320
Cherokee2222
Grundy2183
Madison2092
Fayette2052
Iowa1971
Harrison1962
Mitchell1860
Howard1856
Humboldt1833
Calhoun1792
Hancock1772
Mills1731
Palo Alto1720
Pocahontas1562
Lucas1536
Monroe15310
Page1500
Cass1482
Osceola1460
Monona1441
Jefferson1351
Appanoose1293
Taylor1271
Union1263
Davis1224
Van Buren1121
Ida1100
Fremont1040
Worth1040
Keokuk1011
Greene990
Montgomery905
Wayne842
Audubon741
Adair681
Decatur660
Ringgold482
Adams330
Unassigned40
Rochester
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 58°
Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
