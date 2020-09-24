Clear
Japanese giant Gundam robot shows off its moves

A giant robot resembling the 1970s anime figure Gundam has been tested in Yokohama, Japan. The robot stands at nearly 60 feet tall and weighs 24 tons.

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 12:20 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Jack Guy and Yoko Wakatsuki, CNN

A giant robot based on a character from a classic anime series has undergone testing in the Japanese city of Yokohama.

The massive humanoid resembles a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam," a popular TV series from the late 1970s, and can be seen walking, kneeling and gesticulating in a video of the test posted on Twitter on Monday.

The robot, which has been in the works since 2014, stands nearly 60 feet high and weighs 24 tons, with more than 200 pieces made from a mixture of steel and carbon fiber-reinforced plastic, according to the company that created it.

It was due to feature at the Gundam Factory Yokohama, a new attraction that will allow fans to get up close and personal with the creation and learn about how it was created.

The attraction was due to open in October 2020 but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, visitors will now have to wait slightly longer.

"This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of our fans and employees in response to the worldwide spread of COVID-19," the company that operates the site said in a statement.

"We apologize to all of our fans who were looking forward to our grand opening and ask for your understanding."

The team expects to open the factory "within the year," and details will be announced on the company's website.

Anime came about in the early 1900s when Japanese artists like Oten Shimokawa began experimenting through trial and error to create short animated films.

But back then, animations were costly to produce and works from Japan were overshadowed by Disney's success.

During World War II, the genre expanded as Japan's military government ordered animators to create propaganda films to influence the masses.

More recently, commercial hits like "Pokémon" and "Dragon Ball Z," have brought anime to audiences around the world.

