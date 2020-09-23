Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead after head-on crash near Kasson Full Story

'The Way I See It' filters the Obama presidency through Pete Souza's lens

The documentary looks at Pete Souza, White House photographer for Presidents Reagan and Obama. David Daniel talked with Souza and producer Laura Dern.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 1:50 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2020 1:50 PM
Posted By: Review by Brian Lowry, CNN

Pete Souza became an unlikely political figure, stepping out from his behind-the-scenes role as official White House photographer and into the spotlight with Instagram posts jabbing President Trump, which became the book "Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents." That provides the foundation for a documentary, "The Way I See It," which offers an insider's view of Barack Obama presidency through Souza's unerring lens.

Souza served as a photographer in the Reagan White House before he was approached about chronicling Obama's terms -- a job with its own fascinating background that he approached, Souza says here, as "a historian with a camera," constantly thinking of "mood, emotion, context."

For Souza, that spanned the gamut of experiences, from the killing of Osama bin Laden to wrenching moments with families of the children killed at Sandy Hook, from the exultation surrounding the Supreme Court's gay marriage ruling to Obama and his daughters happily playing in the snow.

Director Dawn Porter takes those raw images -- which yielded the book "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" -- and wrings an additional magic from them by wedding the still photos with video of events, in a way that underscores what the photographer captured, then animates and enhances it. That's especially true with something like his portfolio from Ronald Reagan's funeral, juxtaposing pictures of Nancy Reagan standing over his coffin with footage of her.

Souza's new-found fame, however, stemmed from an unexpected -- and to friends and associates, surprising -- departure once Trump took over, as his growing exasperation prompted him to begin contrasting flattering images of Obama with actions of the Oval Office's current inhabitant. Those shots of Obama, he says, illustrate "how the job as president should be done."

Porter augments the interviews with Souza and glimpses of his work with other voices, such as former United Nations ambassador Samantha Power, who suggest that Souza helped create "a window into the man that was occupying the office."

The documentary will surely be moving for those nostalgic about Obama's presidency, from his humorously competitive streak on the basketball court to the heartbreaking visit to Newtown, as David Wheeler describes the president's interactions with his grief-stricken family by saying, "There's no substitute for empathy. It is a foundational relationship between human beings."

"The Way I See It" thus straddles an interesting line, looking back at the last administration through Souza's lens, while drawing a direct line from those photos -- and what he took from his two White House stints -- to his public trolling of Trump, and the sense of outrage that inspired it.

As the title suggests, how viewers respond to that, like everything else in partisan times, will surely be in the eye of the beholder. But simply in terms of presenting a draft of history through his earlier work and scalding commentary via his more recent endeavors, Souza's aim has been true.

"The Way I See It" premieres in select theaters on Sept. 18, and will air Oct. 9 on MSNBC.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 91422

Reported Deaths: 2031
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin26147923
Ramsey10595318
Dakota7250125
Anoka5836132
Stearns383324
Washington362755
Scott247333
Olmsted232927
Nobles193816
Blue Earth16166
Wright15497
St. Louis141936
Carver13657
Rice13098
Mower13015
Clay128840
Sherburne110914
Kandiyohi9362
Winona85318
Lyon6554
Waseca5508
Freeborn5263
Steele5262
Benton5173
Nicollet51316
Watonwan5114
Todd4812
Chisago4621
McLeod4612
Le Sueur4464
Crow Wing44418
Otter Tail4024
Beltrami3805
Martin34310
Goodhue3409
Itasca28913
Pine2870
Polk2774
Isanti2680
Douglas2672
Becker2512
Carlton2461
Unassigned22052
Cottonwood2190
Pipestone21510
Morrison2131
Dodge2090
Chippewa1981
Meeker1872
Sibley1873
Brown1812
Wabasha1810
Yellow Medicine1622
Rock1590
Murray1552
Mille Lacs1523
Redwood1441
Jackson1361
Renville1367
Cass1343
Faribault1330
Swift1231
Roseau1170
Houston1150
Kanabec1148
Pennington1131
Fillmore1100
Koochiching1103
Lincoln1030
Stevens931
Pope890
Hubbard851
Aitkin761
Big Stone710
Wadena670
Grant594
Wilkin573
Lake560
Norman520
Marshall501
Lac qui Parle471
Mahnomen461
Red Lake381
Traverse300
Clearwater260
Lake of the Woods211
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 81296

Reported Deaths: 1284
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15404259
Woodbury506463
Johnson502827
Black Hawk439688
Linn3832108
Story334017
Dubuque289141
Scott283528
Dallas270038
Pottawattamie200638
Buena Vista195512
Marshall176434
Sioux14163
Wapello128057
Webster120914
Clinton108020
Muscatine107854
Plymouth106220
Crawford10215
Cerro Gordo100721
Warren9396
Jasper78332
Des Moines7477
Marion7345
Tama69531
Carroll6445
Henry6314
Lee6097
Wright5651
Dickinson4876
Boone4808
Bremer4717
Washington44011
Louisa42615
Mahaska35819
Delaware3493
Franklin34418
Hamilton3173
Jackson3103
Floyd3063
Winneshiek3045
Clay3014
Benton2921
Hardin2851
Winnebago27813
Lyon2694
Butler2632
Clarke2613
Poweshiek2588
Buchanan2551
Emmet25310
Allamakee2516
Jones2513
Shelby2501
Clayton2383
Kossuth2370
Guthrie2315
Cedar2261
Chickasaw2250
Sac2220
Cherokee2122
Grundy2103
Madison2072
Fayette2032
Iowa1931
Harrison1892
Howard1836
Mitchell1830
Humboldt1773
Calhoun1762
Hancock1762
Mills1681
Palo Alto1650
Pocahontas1542
Lucas1536
Monroe15110
Monona1421
Page1420
Cass1392
Osceola1390
Jefferson1341
Appanoose1263
Taylor1251
Union1233
Davis1184
Van Buren1111
Ida1050
Worth1030
Keokuk951
Greene940
Fremont900
Montgomery905
Wayne842
Audubon701
Adair681
Decatur630
Ringgold452
Adams290
Unassigned80
Rochester
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking more warmth before cooler weather arrives for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CDC issues new guidance for Halloween celebrations

Image

450 Prom dresses donated to Rochester church

Image

Trump sign getting looks in cornfield

Image

Minnesota House candidates square off during local forum

Image

Hy-Vee gives away 500 meals to Rochester families

Image

HyVee gives away 500 meals

Image

NIACC dealing with Covid-19 on a daily basis

Image

MN Statehouse candidates meet in forum

Image

Iowa voter registration day

Image

Tuesday's soccer highlights

Community Events