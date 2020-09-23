Clear
5 things to know for September 23: Covid-19, Breonna Taylor, UN, domestic violence

Cindy McCain, wife of late Sen. John McCain, tells CNN's David Axelrod why she considers Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden a friend.

Posted: Sep 23, 2020 5:30 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2020 5:30 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

As the US passes a sobering milestone, Covid-19 survivors have a message for those who view the pandemic as politics: The virus is not a hoax.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus

This time last year, the headline we are facing today would have been unbelievable. Unfathomable. A sick joke. More than 200,000 people have died on American soil of a virus that, mere months ago, was completely unknown to us. Around the world, more than 970,000 lives have been lost. With no vaccine and no widely adopted solutions, the misery won't be ending soon.

We went back through our archives to see what it was like in those early days before the coronavirus pandemic became an international tragedy and changed nearly every aspect of our lives.

The first time CNN.com reported on the virus was January 8. 

It was part of a so-called "mysterious pneumonia outbreak" in Wuhan, China. At the time, scientists reported no human-to-human transmissions and no deaths. We know now that the virus may have already been in the US at that time, silently lurking and spreading.

The virus was compared to the SARS pandemic that killed 774 people in Asia in 2002 and 2003. To put that in perspective, since the first known US Covid-19 death on February 6, an average of more than 858 people have died in the United States from the disease every day -- an entire SARS pandemic every several hours.

The first time you read about coronavirus in 5 Things was January 21. 

"A new virus in China is threatening to become a pandemic," our subject line said. At the time, the official global death toll was six. By the time you finish reading this newsletter, at least six people in the world will have died of Covid-19 since you began.

That's not an exaggeration. There were 4,795 worldwide deaths yesterday. That's three deaths per minute.

To put it in another perspective, the total US coronavirus death toll is equivalent to one 9/11 attack every day for 66 days. The US coronavirus death toll is more than the number of Americans killed in battle in the five most recent wars combined: the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Iraq War, the War in Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf War.

No matter how you do the math, you're left with truly horrifying figures. But those figures represent so much more. They represent real lives, real people who leave behind devastated families and unfinished legacies. People who, were it not for this virus, would probably still be alive today. No comparison can properly convey such a loss.

2. Election 2020

How times have changed. Cindy McCain, the widow of longtime Republican Sen. John McCain, has endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. As you might recall, Biden ran on a ticket against her husband in 2008. But the announcement isn't a total surprise. Cindy McCain appeared in a video at the Democratic National Convention last month about Biden's relationship with her late husband, whom President Trump often attacked. The move comes as Biden is trying to peel off independents and Republicans alienated by Trump's rhetoric and actions -- including in battleground states such as Arizona. In other news, the first presidential debate will focus on the pandemic, the nation's racial reckoning and the Supreme Court. It's set for Tuesday.

3. Breonna Taylor

Six Louisville Metro Police Department officers are under internal investigation for their actions the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her home. One of those officers, who fired into the 26-year-old EMT's home during a March 13 raid, sent a mass email to the department yesterday defending his actions and criticizing the city's leadership. Meanwhile, Louisville authorities have declared a state of emergency and restricted downtown access ahead of a grand jury's decision on whether criminal charges should be brought against the officers involved. An announcement is expected sometime soon.

4. United Nations

The United Nations General Assembly has largely been marked by strongman leaders, fraying relations and a sense of international crisis. UN Secretary General António Guterres called the pandemic "our own 1945 moment" -- a reference to World War II -- and warned that the diplomatic relationship between the US and China was moving "in a very dangerous direction." World leaders including President Trump, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro used their time to attack other nations. Also on leaders' minds were coronavirus vaccines, with several touting their own domestic vaccine candidates as a potential solution.

5. Domestic violence

The advice during the pandemic has been constant: Stay at home. But for victims of domestic violence, home is no safe haven. A new study from Rutgers University finds that the pandemic has led to a surge in domestic violence, leaving victims and their children struggling for access to food, transportation and a safe place to live. Faced with the choice of abuse or homelessness, some victims were forced to move back into unsafe situations. Others faced pandemic-related barriers, such as a lack of child care or employment opportunities, that pressured them to live near their abusers.

THIS JUST IN ...

Government funding deal reached

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin clinched a deal to take the threat of a government shutdown at the end of the month off the table. The bipartisan agreement would fund the government through December 11.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Tropical Storm Paulette is back from the dead in what being called a 'zombie tropical storm'

What else can we expect from this cursed year?

Elon Musk promises a $25,000 Tesla in about 3 years

Be warned: The Tesla CEO has a history of sometimes under-delivering on promises.

We now know why an entire village lost its broadband at the same time every day for 18 months

Really gives a whole new meaning to the phrase "break the internet."

Mike Tyson will be voting for the first time ever

His felony conviction previously stripped him of his right to vote. A recent law in Nevada changes that.

Reese's is putting pretzels in its peanut butter cups

Because, as Hershey's candy brand said, "The hell with it. It's 2020."

TODAY'S NUMBER

64

That's how many students the University of California unfairly admitted between 2013 and 2019, the state auditor announced. The findings come more than a year after several wealthy parents were arrested in the college admissions scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications."

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, signaling that he's on board with the Senate taking up a new Supreme Court nominee during the current election year. His announcement all but ensures that whoever Trump puts forward will be confirmed.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The special ingredient in Sriracha 

The secret to the hot sauce we all know and love is actually quite simple. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 91422

Reported Deaths: 2031
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin26147923
Ramsey10595318
Dakota7250125
Anoka5836132
Stearns383324
Washington362755
Scott247333
Olmsted232927
Nobles193816
Blue Earth16166
Wright15497
St. Louis141936
Carver13657
Rice13098
Mower13015
Clay128840
Sherburne110914
Kandiyohi9362
Winona85318
Lyon6554
Waseca5508
Freeborn5263
Steele5262
Benton5173
Nicollet51316
Watonwan5114
Todd4812
Chisago4621
McLeod4612
Le Sueur4464
Crow Wing44418
Otter Tail4024
Beltrami3805
Martin34310
Goodhue3409
Itasca28913
Pine2870
Polk2774
Isanti2680
Douglas2672
Becker2512
Carlton2461
Unassigned22052
Cottonwood2190
Pipestone21510
Morrison2131
Dodge2090
Chippewa1981
Meeker1872
Sibley1873
Brown1812
Wabasha1810
Yellow Medicine1622
Rock1590
Murray1552
Mille Lacs1523
Redwood1441
Jackson1361
Renville1367
Cass1343
Faribault1330
Swift1231
Roseau1170
Houston1150
Kanabec1148
Pennington1131
Fillmore1100
Koochiching1103
Lincoln1030
Stevens931
Pope890
Hubbard851
Aitkin761
Big Stone710
Wadena670
Grant594
Wilkin573
Lake560
Norman520
Marshall501
Lac qui Parle471
Mahnomen461
Red Lake381
Traverse300
Clearwater260
Lake of the Woods211
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 81296

Reported Deaths: 1284
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15404259
Woodbury506463
Johnson502827
Black Hawk439688
Linn3832108
Story334017
Dubuque289141
Scott283528
Dallas270038
Pottawattamie200638
Buena Vista195512
Marshall176434
Sioux14163
Wapello128057
Webster120914
Clinton108020
Muscatine107854
Plymouth106220
Crawford10215
Cerro Gordo100721
Warren9396
Jasper78332
Des Moines7477
Marion7345
Tama69531
Carroll6445
Henry6314
Lee6097
Wright5651
Dickinson4876
Boone4808
Bremer4717
Washington44011
Louisa42615
Mahaska35819
Delaware3493
Franklin34418
Hamilton3173
Jackson3103
Floyd3063
Winneshiek3045
Clay3014
Benton2921
Hardin2851
Winnebago27813
Lyon2694
Butler2632
Clarke2613
Poweshiek2588
Buchanan2551
Emmet25310
Allamakee2516
Jones2513
Shelby2501
Clayton2383
Kossuth2370
Guthrie2315
Cedar2261
Chickasaw2250
Sac2220
Cherokee2122
Grundy2103
Madison2072
Fayette2032
Iowa1931
Harrison1892
Howard1836
Mitchell1830
Humboldt1773
Calhoun1762
Hancock1762
Mills1681
Palo Alto1650
Pocahontas1542
Lucas1536
Monroe15110
Monona1421
Page1420
Cass1392
Osceola1390
Jefferson1341
Appanoose1263
Taylor1251
Union1233
Davis1184
Van Buren1111
Ida1050
Worth1030
Keokuk951
Greene940
Fremont900
Montgomery905
Wayne842
Audubon701
Adair681
Decatur630
Ringgold452
Adams290
Unassigned80
Tracking more warmth before cooler weather arrives for the weekend
