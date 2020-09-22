Clear

Here's how utterly dumb the mask-wearing debate has become

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted was booed while speaking at a Trump rally for encouraging the President's supporters to wear masks.

Posted: Sep 22, 2020 1:31 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 1:31 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

On Monday night in Ohio, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was warming up the crowd for President Donald Trump -- and trying to sell some campaign merchandise.

"I'm trying to make masks in America great again and I've got President Trump's masks," Husted, a Republican, told the audience gathered in an airplane hangar in Vandalia.

That's when the boos from the crowd -- sitting closely together and most without masks on -- started. Husted, because he thought he was facing a friendly-ish crowd, went on.

"Oh, hang on now," he said to the booers. "I've got President Trump's masks in red. We've got one in blue." That brought on more boos.

"We've even got a MAGA mask," Husted offered. Boos.

"I know we all don't like wearing 'em," said Husted, pivoting. "Hang on now, hang on. I get it."

Then, he just gave up; "You made your point, got it," he said.

So, yeah. You really should watch it to get the full effect.

Now think of this: The booing of Husted's attempted hawking of Trump masks to the crowd came less than 24 hours before the United States marked 200,0000 Americans dead from Covid-19. The incongruity and disconnect on display is towering -- and maddening.

There is no debate within the medical community about the efficacy of mask-wearing to slow the spread of Covid-19.

"We are not defenseless against Covid-19," said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield back in July. "Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus -- particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."

During public testimony before Congress earlier this month, Redfield went even further. "I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against Covid than when I take a Covid vaccine, because the immunogenicity may be 70%," he said. "And if I don't get an immune response, the vaccine is not going to protect me. This face mask will."

("Immunogenicity" simply means the ability of a vaccine to create a immune response in your body and, therefore, create the necessary Covid-19 antibodies to make you immune to catching the virus.)

Trump immediately disputed Redfield's claim.

"As far as the masks are concerned, I hope that the vaccine is going to be a lot more beneficial than the masks," Trump said. (NOTE: Only one of these two men is a) a doctor and b) an infectious disease expert. And it's not the President.)

Given the available data about the threat posed by Covid-19 and the demonstrated efficacy of mask-wearing in slowing the spread, it is literally unimaginable why a Republican elected official would be booed for trying to sell Trump-themed face masks at campaign rally for the President. Except that this is the reality that Trump's statements and actions have wrought.

From the start of the virus' emergence in the United States, Trump has, by his own admission, "downplayed" the virus to the public -- even while telling Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward how transmissible and deadly Covid-19 actually was.

Trump was openly dismissive of wearing a mask from the start. Literally. In an early April press conference in which he announced the CDC's revised guidance that masks should be worn if social distancing wasn't possible, Trump was asked whether he would wear one.

"I don't think I'm going to be doing it," he responded: "Wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens -- I just don't see it."

In May, during a visit to a Ford plant in Michigan, Trump said that he wore a mask away from reporters and cameras but took it off because he "didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it." (Someone did snap a photo of Trump with a mask on.)

Around that same time, Axios' Jonathan Swan reported this: "Trump, meanwhile, is out and about -- masks be damned. ... Watch for plenty more mask-free outings from Trump, hyping the reopening of the economy and avoiding discussions of social distancing and death counts."

By earlier this month, Trump was using former Vice President Joe Biden's mask-wearing as a punchline at his rallies.

"But did you ever see a man that likes a mask as much as him?" Trump asked a crowd in Pennsylvania earlier this month of Biden. "And then he makes a speech, and he always has it -- not always, but a lot of times, he has it hanging down. Because, you know what, it gives him a feeling of security. If I were a psychiatrist -- right? I'd say, this guy's got some big issues. Hanging down."

What Trump has done is purposely take mask-wearing from its rightful arena as simply a public health issue (masks works to slow the spread therefore you should wear them) and turned it into a political statement (people who want to restrict your freedoms also want you to wear a mask).

Mask-wearing has, of course, nothing at all to do with politics. The coronavirus doesn't only sicken and kill Democrats or Republicans. It spreads indiscriminately -- whether you believe in it or whether you plan to vote for Trump or Biden in six weeks' time.

That is a fact, proven by science. That some Trump supporters have taken to booing a Republican elected official for trying to sell them masks shows how far from the fact-based world they have strayed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 90942

Reported Deaths: 2021
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin26054922
Ramsey10572318
Dakota7216125
Anoka5801132
Stearns381223
Washington361055
Scott245833
Olmsted231927
Nobles193616
Blue Earth16116
Wright15407
St. Louis140034
Carver13607
Rice13088
Mower12935
Clay128140
Sherburne110414
Kandiyohi9332
Winona85218
Lyon6524
Waseca5338
Freeborn5223
Steele5222
Benton5153
Watonwan5064
Nicollet50416
Todd4792
Chisago4581
McLeod4522
Le Sueur4454
Crow Wing43918
Otter Tail4004
Beltrami3795
Goodhue3329
Martin3299
Pine2840
Itasca28213
Polk2754
Isanti2650
Douglas2622
Becker2482
Carlton2451
Cottonwood2190
Pipestone2159
Unassigned21252
Morrison2081
Dodge2020
Chippewa1971
Sibley1843
Meeker1832
Brown1802
Wabasha1800
Yellow Medicine1622
Murray1572
Rock1550
Mille Lacs1503
Redwood1420
Renville1367
Jackson1341
Faribault1320
Cass1313
Swift1231
Roseau1170
Houston1140
Pennington1121
Fillmore1110
Koochiching1113
Kanabec1098
Lincoln1020
Stevens931
Pope890
Hubbard830
Aitkin731
Big Stone700
Wadena670
Grant594
Lake570
Wilkin563
Norman520
Marshall501
Lac qui Parle470
Mahnomen461
Red Lake390
Traverse300
Clearwater260
Lake of the Woods211
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 80698

Reported Deaths: 1275
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15366259
Woodbury504263
Johnson501127
Black Hawk437586
Linn3808108
Story331517
Dubuque282341
Scott281827
Dallas269838
Pottawattamie200238
Buena Vista195112
Marshall176234
Sioux13723
Wapello127157
Webster120214
Clinton107419
Muscatine106854
Plymouth105820
Crawford10145
Cerro Gordo100221
Warren9326
Jasper77232
Des Moines7407
Marion7265
Tama69431
Carroll6375
Henry6204
Lee5997
Wright5631
Dickinson4876
Boone4788
Bremer4687
Washington43211
Louisa42515
Mahaska34619
Delaware3423
Franklin34218
Hamilton3153
Jackson3043
Floyd3023
Winneshiek2995
Clay2963
Benton2871
Hardin2841
Winnebago27511
Butler2622
Lyon2603
Clarke2563
Emmet25210
Poweshiek2528
Buchanan2511
Allamakee2486
Jones2483
Shelby2441
Clayton2343
Guthrie2315
Kossuth2310
Cedar2231
Chickasaw2220
Sac2200
Grundy2062
Madison2062
Cherokee2042
Fayette2002
Iowa1921
Mitchell1830
Howard1826
Harrison1812
Humboldt1763
Hancock1742
Calhoun1722
Mills1691
Palo Alto1630
Pocahontas1542
Lucas1526
Monroe15010
Page1420
Monona1401
Cass1362
Jefferson1341
Osceola1300
Appanoose1253
Taylor1241
Union1223
Davis1164
Van Buren1111
Ida1030
Worth1030
Keokuk911
Fremont900
Greene890
Montgomery885
Wayne842
Audubon681
Adair671
Decatur600
Ringgold442
Adams290
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Tracking more warmth before cooler weather arrives for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WIC Program Participants Increasing

Image

United Way of Olmsted County seeks partners in providing distance learning help

Image

Mason City School District inches towards "normal"

Image

Minnesota volleyball teams prep to return to the court

Image

Establishing the Med City budget for 2021

Image

City denies license for Harmony Asian Massage

Image

Coaches, players excited for football's return

Image

Up to $75,000 for learning support programs

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Monday

Image

Gov. Walz on Mayo Leadership

Community Events