Clear

Remembering the Original 9, the pioneers of women's tennis who allowed future generations to live their dream

The Original 9 were a group of nine women who risked their careers to fight for equal rights in tennis. Billie Jean King and Rosie Casals were joined by seven others in a bold move for equality.

Posted: Sep 22, 2020 7:50 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 7:50 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

As Naomi Osaka lay down in the centre of Arthur Ashe Stadium, her third grand slam title secured, it offered a moment to reflect on a momentous fortnight, one that saw her return to her fluid best on the court while lending her voice to the fight against racial injustice.

For some of the founding figures of modern tennis, it also offered a chance to reflect on how far the sport has come over the past 50 years.

Osaka became the highest paid female athlete in history after earning $37.4 million over the last year, according to Forbes -- a far cry from September 1970 when a group of nine women symbolically signed one dollar contracts, establishing the first women's professional tennis tournament, in the hope of achieving the same level of recognition enjoyed by their male counterparts.

That group of players, known as the Original 9, laid the foundations for the women's game as we know it, paving the way for the WTA Tour that governs the women's game today.

"The reason that these women are making all this money today and we have equal prize money in the majors is because of that moment where we signed our one dollar contracts," Billie Jean King, a member of the Original 9 and a vociferous campaigner for equal rights, tells CNN Sport's Don Riddell.

"We created a platform, a global platform ... I think we are leaders in women's sports and I'm really proud of that."

Laying the groundwork

The story goes that a group of nine players, including King, enlisted the help of Gladys Heldman, the publisher of World Tennis magazine, to help organize a boycott of the Pacific Southwest Championships that carried a prize purse weighted 12:1 in favor of the men's draw.

With the support of Heldman, a rival tournament, the Houston Women's Invitational, was staged and financial backing for a breakaway women's tour followed.

Sponsorship was secured through American cigarette and tobacco company Philip Morris, and from there the Virginia Slims Circuit was born. The inaugural season got underway in January 1971.

But for the players involved -- King, Rosie Casals, Heldman's daughter Julie, Peaches Bartkowicz, Judy Dalton, Kerry Melville Reid, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey, and Valerie Ziegenfuss -- those early days were fraught with risk.

"We were suspended (from the main circuit)," Casals recalls to CNN Sport, "we were ostracized by the other players, so it was something that was very meaningful to each of us individually.

"Of course, we had a lot of sleepless nights. We had a lot of meetings, a lot of meetings with Gladys in the bedroom, in the kitchen. There was so much happening while we were trying to also play the tournament (in Houston)."

READ: Naomi Osaka will not play in the French Open

Casals remembers how players had to lay down court lines ahead of a Virginia Slims tournament in Long Beach, California, and King jokingly agrees they were "very versatile" -- far more than just tennis players.

"We would drive to newspapers and to editors, we'd plead with them, we'd stop cars in the streets and give out tickets," says the 12-time grand slam winner. "We signed every autograph until nobody was left."

Equal pay

What motivated the Original 9 was a shared vision for the future of their sport.

"Number one, that any girl born in the world, if she was good enough, would have a place to compete," says King.

"Number two, that we'd finally be appreciated for our accomplishments, not only our looks.

"And number three, to be able to make a living. And those were our dreams for the future generations and for ours."

Progress came with time. In 1973, the Virginia Slims Circuit became the Women's Tennis Association, which in 1994 would become the current version of the WTA Tour, and King also faced -- and beat -- Bobby Riggs in the famous "Battle of the Sexes" match.

1973 was also the year the US Open offered equal prize money to men and women, although women had to wait until 2007 until all four grand slam tournaments offered equal pay,

King thinks, however, that had the Original 9 not broken from the status quo, then the majors would still be offering pay disparities today.

"I think we would be maybe 20 years behind the times," Casals says in agreement. "We certainly would not be enjoying what we're enjoying now."

READ: Naomi Osaka thanks her ancestors after US Open triumph

Future generations

The generation after the Original 9 saw the arrival of Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, each of whom won 18 grand slam singles titles. The pair met 22 times at majors, Navratilova winning 14 times and Evert eight, as they contested arguably the greatest rivalry tennis has seen.

When it comes to today's players, Casals notes how they are "not involved in the politics of the game (like) we were," but adds that the likes of Osaka and Coco Gauff -- both of whom have raised tennis' voice amid the Black Lives Matter movement -- could change that.

"There's a legacy that needs to be left by every generation," she says.

And 50 years since the formation of the Virginia Slims Circuit -- the birthplace of women's tennis -- current players can salute the legacy of the Original 9.

"I'd like to think that maybe other women along the way would have done the same thing, but the point is, you took the biggest leap, you did it first, and your generation has inspired mine to continue fighting and striving for change," 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu recently wrote in an open letter to the Original 9.

In terms of earning potential, there's still a wide gap between men's and women's sport. Osaka and Serena Williams were the only two female athletes in Forbes' most recent list of the world's 100 highest-paid athletes, while only Williams made the list the year before.

King's influence in the sport was recognized last week when the Fed Cup was renamed the Billie Jean King Cup -- the first time a global team competition has been named after a woman -- and she acknowledged in the press conference where the announcement was made that we are "not even close to equality in this world" -- even though tennis leads the way when it comes to women's sport.

Yet she can't help but look on at the likes of Osaka -- who received $3 million as she won her second US Open triumph -- with pride.

"When I see them getting big checks and winning matches and seeing all the attention they get, then our dreams have come true," King says.

"They're living our dreams. And I love it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 90942

Reported Deaths: 2021
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin26054922
Ramsey10572318
Dakota7216125
Anoka5801132
Stearns381223
Washington361055
Scott245833
Olmsted231927
Nobles193616
Blue Earth16116
Wright15407
St. Louis140034
Carver13607
Rice13088
Mower12935
Clay128140
Sherburne110414
Kandiyohi9332
Winona85218
Lyon6524
Waseca5338
Freeborn5223
Steele5222
Benton5153
Watonwan5064
Nicollet50416
Todd4792
Chisago4581
McLeod4522
Le Sueur4454
Crow Wing43918
Otter Tail4004
Beltrami3795
Goodhue3329
Martin3299
Pine2840
Itasca28213
Polk2754
Isanti2650
Douglas2622
Becker2482
Carlton2451
Cottonwood2190
Pipestone2159
Unassigned21252
Morrison2081
Dodge2020
Chippewa1971
Sibley1843
Meeker1832
Brown1802
Wabasha1800
Yellow Medicine1622
Murray1572
Rock1550
Mille Lacs1503
Redwood1420
Renville1367
Jackson1341
Faribault1320
Cass1313
Swift1231
Roseau1170
Houston1140
Pennington1121
Fillmore1110
Koochiching1113
Kanabec1098
Lincoln1020
Stevens931
Pope890
Hubbard830
Aitkin731
Big Stone700
Wadena670
Grant594
Lake570
Wilkin563
Norman520
Marshall501
Lac qui Parle470
Mahnomen461
Red Lake390
Traverse300
Clearwater260
Lake of the Woods211
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 80698

Reported Deaths: 1275
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15366259
Woodbury504263
Johnson501127
Black Hawk437586
Linn3808108
Story331517
Dubuque282341
Scott281827
Dallas269838
Pottawattamie200238
Buena Vista195112
Marshall176234
Sioux13723
Wapello127157
Webster120214
Clinton107419
Muscatine106854
Plymouth105820
Crawford10145
Cerro Gordo100221
Warren9326
Jasper77232
Des Moines7407
Marion7265
Tama69431
Carroll6375
Henry6204
Lee5997
Wright5631
Dickinson4876
Boone4788
Bremer4687
Washington43211
Louisa42515
Mahaska34619
Delaware3423
Franklin34218
Hamilton3153
Jackson3043
Floyd3023
Winneshiek2995
Clay2963
Benton2871
Hardin2841
Winnebago27511
Butler2622
Lyon2603
Clarke2563
Emmet25210
Poweshiek2528
Buchanan2511
Allamakee2486
Jones2483
Shelby2441
Clayton2343
Guthrie2315
Kossuth2310
Cedar2231
Chickasaw2220
Sac2200
Grundy2062
Madison2062
Cherokee2042
Fayette2002
Iowa1921
Mitchell1830
Howard1826
Harrison1812
Humboldt1763
Hancock1742
Calhoun1722
Mills1691
Palo Alto1630
Pocahontas1542
Lucas1526
Monroe15010
Page1420
Monona1401
Cass1362
Jefferson1341
Osceola1300
Appanoose1253
Taylor1241
Union1223
Davis1164
Van Buren1111
Ida1030
Worth1030
Keokuk911
Fremont900
Greene890
Montgomery885
Wayne842
Audubon681
Adair671
Decatur600
Ringgold442
Adams290
Unassigned70
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Warmer Weather Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WIC Program Participants Increasing

Image

United Way of Olmsted County seeks partners in providing distance learning help

Image

Mason City School District inches towards "normal"

Image

Minnesota volleyball teams prep to return to the court

Image

Establishing the Med City budget for 2021

Image

City denies license for Harmony Asian Massage

Image

Coaches, players excited for football's return

Image

Up to $75,000 for learning support programs

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Monday

Image

Gov. Walz on Mayo Leadership

Community Events