Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

CDC abruptly removes guidance about airborne coronavirus transmission, says update 'was posted in error'

The Centers for Disease control and prevention took down guidance it posted just days ago on how the coronavirus can spread through the air, saying the guidance was posted in a clerical error. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 9:50 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Jamie Gumbrecht, Jen Christensen, Elizabeth Cohen and Naomi Thomas, CNN

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday abruptly reverted to its previous guidance about how coronavirus is transmitted, removing language about airborne transmission it had posted just days earlier.

"A draft version of proposed changes to these recommendations was posted in error to the agency's official website. CDC is currently updating its recommendations regarding airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Once this process has been completed, the update language will be posted," Jason McDonald, a CDC spokesman, said in a response emailed to CNN.

The guidance pertained to the way the novel coronavirus is spread. While it's known it can spread through droplets among people standing less than 6 feet apart, research has continued to explore how the virus suspends in aerosolized particles in the air and transmitted to people more than 6 feet away.

The CDC transmission guidance acknowledging airborne transmission had been quietly posted on Friday, according to the agency's website. CNN was first to report the change on Sunday. The CDC responded to CNN just before noon on Monday to say it was reverting to the previous guidance.

A federal official familiar with the situation said there was no political pressure involved in the change.

"This was totally the CDC's doing," the official said. "It was posted by mistake. It wasn't ready to be posted."

The official said the guideline change was published without being thoroughly reviewed by CDC experts.

"Somebody hit the button and shouldn't have," the official said.

The agency tried to further clarify what it meant by aerosol transmission, the official said. "It can occur, but it's not the way the virus is primarily being transmitted," the official said. But in the effort to say that, it was written in such a way "that it's being understood to mean it's more transmissible than we thought, which is not the case."

The official added that the guidance is "getting revised," but didn't say when the revision would be posted to the CDC's website.

How CDC's guidance changed

Despite several studies that have shown the novel coronavirus can spread through small particles in the air, the CDC page now says that Covid-19 is thought to spread mainly between people in close contact -- about 6 feet -- and "through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks." This is the same language the agency posted months ago.

In language posted Friday and now removed, CDC said Covid-19 most commonly spread between people who are in close contact with one another, and went on to say it's known to spread "through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols, produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks or breathes."

These particles can cause infection when "inhaled into the nose, mouth, airways, and lungs," the agency said. "This is thought to be the main way the virus spreads."

"There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)," the page said in the Friday update, which has since been removed. "In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk."

In the Friday update, the CDC had added new measures to protect yourself in others, including recommendations to use air purifiers to reduce airborne germs in indoors spaces and clear guidance to "stay at least 6 feet away from others, whenever possible." The updated CDC page had also changed language around asymptomatic transmission, shifting from saying "some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus" to saying "people who are infected but do not show symptoms can spread the virus to others." That language has now been removed.

Scientists pushed to acknowledge airborne transmission

Many researchers and doctors have said for months that coronavirus can be transmitted through small airborne viral particles. In July, 239 scientists published a letter that urged the World Health Organization and other public health organizations to be more forthcoming about the likelihood that people could catch the virus from droplets that were floating in the air.

Donald Milton, an author of the letter and a professor of environmental health at the University of Maryland, said he had been "encouraged" when he saw the revised CDC guidance over the weekend, but he said he suspected it was a work in progress since the rest of the CDC's site wasn't updated to reflect the changes.

"I think that the science behind what turned out to be a draft statement is strong and agrees with my understanding of the data," Milton said. "I'm very happy to know that CDC is working on incorporating the latest science in its public statements about transmission. Today, we know a lot about aerosols and how to control them to prevent transmission."

Dr. Mike Ryan, the executive director of World Health Organization Health Emergencies Programme, said that while the United States waits on final advice from the CDC, the world cannot wait to find ways to stop the spread of the disease.

"Based on the evidence, [WHO] believes there is a wide range of transmission modes," Ryan said. "We believe the disease is predominately or primarily spread through droplets spread and through larger droplet nuclei. But we have always said that smaller droplet nuclei can spread this disease -- and that is very context driven."

Ryan explained that people who are in a small indoor area with poor ventilation can become infected through aerosol-based transmission. It's all about knowing risk and "managing the frequency, intensity and duration" of time spent around others in crowded spaces, he said.

"We've got to become able to accept that there are very few absolutes in this response," Ryan added. "We've got to be able to be smart, and make smart decisions, the smart decisions are made based on understanding risk, minimizing risk, and then being aware of the residual risk, and as best we can to avoid that."

Concerns about political pressure

Some were concerned that the rapid updates from CDC might be linked to earlier reports of political pressure and interference at the agency.

On Friday, CDC updated its coronavirus testing guidance to stress that anyone who has been in contact with an infected person should be tested for coronavirus. An earlier, controversial update was not written by CDC scientists and was posted online before it had undergone the normal scientific review process, two sources confirmed to CNN last week.

CNN also reported last week that US Health and Human Services communications officials had recently pushed to change language of weekly science reports released by the CDC so as not to undermine President Donald Trump's political message, according a federal health official told CNN. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said last week "at no time has the scientific integrity" of these reports been compromised.

On Monday, Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency physician at George Washington University and CNN medical analyst, said she worried that the sudden changes to CDC guidance could be motivated by politics, rather than science.

"The fact that they retracted this, even though this is common scientific knowledge at this point, one has to wonder what's behind it," she said. "Was there political pressure? Political interference that's driving this rather than science?"

Science, she said, should always trump politics at the CDC.

"It's not about politics," Wen said. "It's not about what looks good. It's about following the science so that we can reduce the number of infections and reduce deaths."

Regardless, the CDC's reversal could confuse people -- and hamper mitigation efforts that could be put in place.

"It's extremely confusing, and that type of whiplash -- especially without an explanation directly from the CDC -- creates confusion and unfortunately leads to lack of trust in the CDC overall," Wen said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 90017

Reported Deaths: 2017
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin25857922
Ramsey10492318
Dakota7125125
Anoka5753132
Stearns377023
Washington357355
Scott242633
Olmsted228727
Nobles193116
Blue Earth15986
Wright15337
St. Louis135234
Carver13517
Rice13018
Mower12864
Clay126140
Sherburne109314
Kandiyohi9312
Winona85018
Lyon6464
Waseca5328
Steele5212
Freeborn5163
Benton5113
Watonwan5054
Nicollet49916
Todd4792
McLeod4462
Chisago4441
Le Sueur4444
Crow Wing43318
Otter Tail3924
Beltrami3764
Goodhue3309
Martin3199
Pine2810
Itasca27713
Polk2734
Isanti2580
Douglas2491
Becker2442
Carlton2391
Cottonwood2190
Pipestone2129
Unassigned20952
Morrison2031
Dodge1990
Chippewa1921
Sibley1793
Meeker1772
Wabasha1740
Brown1732
Yellow Medicine1582
Murray1542
Rock1520
Mille Lacs1453
Redwood1400
Jackson1331
Faribault1320
Renville1286
Cass1253
Roseau1160
Swift1141
Pennington1121
Houston1100
Fillmore1080
Kanabec1058
Koochiching1053
Lincoln1020
Stevens931
Pope880
Hubbard820
Aitkin711
Big Stone680
Wadena650
Grant584
Wilkin553
Lake530
Norman510
Marshall491
Lac qui Parle460
Mahnomen451
Red Lake390
Traverse300
Clearwater260
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 80106

Reported Deaths: 1256
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15318256
Johnson499527
Woodbury498961
Black Hawk434986
Linn3783106
Story328617
Dubuque279840
Scott279727
Dallas269038
Pottawattamie200037
Buena Vista194712
Marshall176134
Sioux13503
Wapello126757
Webster119314
Clinton107018
Muscatine106452
Plymouth105220
Crawford10014
Cerro Gordo99621
Warren9286
Jasper76632
Des Moines7417
Marion7154
Tama69031
Carroll6345
Henry6074
Lee5967
Wright5621
Dickinson4856
Boone4677
Bremer4627
Washington43111
Louisa42515
Mahaska34019
Franklin33617
Delaware3353
Hamilton3143
Jackson3003
Floyd2983
Winneshiek2985
Clay2923
Benton2861
Hardin2761
Winnebago27111
Butler2592
Clarke2553
Emmet25210
Poweshiek2498
Lyon2483
Allamakee2455
Jones2443
Buchanan2421
Shelby2421
Clayton2323
Guthrie2235
Cedar2211
Chickasaw2210
Kossuth2190
Sac2140
Grundy2052
Madison2052
Cherokee1942
Fayette1911
Iowa1851
Mitchell1830
Howard1825
Harrison1782
Humboldt1733
Hancock1722
Calhoun1702
Mills1681
Palo Alto1600
Pocahontas1522
Monroe14810
Lucas1426
Page1420
Monona1381
Jefferson1341
Cass1332
Osceola1260
Appanoose1233
Taylor1231
Union1223
Davis1144
Van Buren1101
Worth1020
Ida970
Keokuk911
Fremont870
Greene870
Montgomery865
Wayne822
Adair661
Audubon641
Decatur590
Ringgold412
Adams280
Unassigned160
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Warmer Weather Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Up to $75,000 for learning support programs

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Monday

Image

Gov. Walz on Mayo Leadership

Image

More WIC signups in our area

Image

Justice Ginsberg's legacy for women

Image

Car Crashes Into Apartment Building

Image

A Healthy Pumpkin Crop

Image

Dooley's Pub Reopens

Image

'South x Southeast' Brewery open in Pine Island

Image

Harmony's 'Monster Bash' postponed due to Pandemic

Community Events