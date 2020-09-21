Clear

In nursing homes and assisted living communities, minorities suffer most from Covid-19, research says

Women are leaving the workforce at a higher rate than men due to Covid-19's effects on parenting. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich reports.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 3:10 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2020 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Mallory Hughes and Naomi Thomas, CNN

Older racial and ethnic minority residents in nursing homes and assisted living communities in the United States and their caregivers have been hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new research by the University of Rochester Medical Center.

The findings, based on newly mandated weekly data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services of more than 15,500 nursing homes, came from two studies published Monday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

The research discovered a disproportionate impact on racial and ethnic minorities in nursing homes across every state.

Nursing homes with disproportionately higher numbers of racial and ethnic minority residents when compared to their communities reported 2 to 4 times as many new Covid-19 cases and deaths per facility than other nursing homes, according to a study led by Yue Li, a professor of public health sciences. The numbers are for the week of May 25.

Disparities of this magnitude, Li said, suggest that longstanding, fundamental inequalities in nursing homes resulting from segregated facilities with limited resources and poorest quality of care are being "exacerbated by the pandemic."

A study of the incidence of Covid-19 in US assisted living communities, led by Helena Temkin-Greener, who also is a professor of public health sciences, showed a four-fold higher case fatality rate in these communities compared to the counties in which they are located.

"As in the nursing home study, we also see that assisted living communities with more minority residents have more cases, and we confirm that communities with a higher proportion of residents with dementia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and obesity, experienced more COVID-19 cases," Temkin-Greener said.

Those findings were based on data from seven of 13 states that publicly reported Covid-19 data from nursing homes and residential care settings through May 29, 2020.

Communities need 'same attention' as nursing homes

Unlike nursing homes, assisted living communities are not subject to federal regulation; they are regulated by the states "with varying degrees of rigor," Temkin-Greener said.

Several factors leave them "ill prepared" to deal with a pandemic, the study found.

For example, assisted living communities are often financially challenged, care for increasingly sick residents, operate under limited oversight, and experience staff and PPE shortages. The workers providing daily care are often personal care aides rather than certified nursing assistants or registered nurses, and receive little if any training in the use of PPE, according to the study.

Nursing homes have recently been mandated to collect and report data on Covid-19, including cases and deaths, to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services However, there is no such system for assisted living communities, researchers said.

Temkin-Greener and her collaborators were able to combine state-reported data for more than 4,600 assisting living communities in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, and South Carolina with a 2019 national inventory of assisted living communities and Medicare beneficiary data for residents of those communities.

They found that:

  • Whereas the percentage of Covid deaths ranged from 3.32% of the overall number of cases in North Carolina to 9.26% in Connecticut, the percentage of Covid deaths in assisted living communities in those states ranged from 12.89% to 31.59% -- even though fewer than 10% of assisted living communities reported being affected by the pandemic.
  • Assisted living communities with higher proportions of Black and Hispanic residents had more Covid-19 cases -- but not more deaths.
  • Assisted living communities with a greater proportion of residents with dementia, COPD, and obesity had significantly more cases and deaths related to Covid-19.

And yet, assisted living communities have been relatively overlooked by the federal response to Covid-19 compared to nursing homes, the researchers said.

Covid-19: Latest updates

For example, the federal government has allocated more than $10 billion to specifically assist nursing homes with the pandemic, including support for testing, PPE, and staff shortages. However, federal assistance to assisted living communities has been limited to those communities serving Medicaid eligible residents -- which is only about 16% of assisted living communities -- even though they care for very similar populations and share many of the same pandemic-related challenges as nursing homes.

"Relying on (assisted living) communities to muster a rigorous response to the COVID-19 pandemic largely on their own is clearly unrealistic," the researchers conclude.

"Assisted living communities and their residents urgently need local, state, and the federal governments to pay at least the same level of attention as that given to nursing homes."

'Systemic inequalities' fuel toll among minorities

By July 30, 362,000 people in virtually every US nursing home were infected with the virus, representing about 8% of all cases in the country, the study found. At least 62,000 nursing home residents had died of Covid-19, representing 41% of all Covid-19 deaths nationally.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Nursing Home COVID-19 Public File used by Li's team includes weekly counts of cases and deaths among nursing home residents and staff, as well as facility capacity, staff, and supplies of PPE, as reported by individual nursing homes to the Centers for Disease Control. The researchers used the first available weekly count (May 25-31) and compared it to several other databases.

Of the 12,576 nursing homes whose data passed the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' quality assurance checks, those with higher proportions of racial/ethnic minority residents tended to be larger, for-profit facilities affiliated with a chain. They also had more Medicaid residents and lower registered nurse and total nurse staffing hours, and were located in counties with more Covid-19 cases and deaths as of May 31.

The number of weekly new Covid-19 confirmed cases among residents increased from an average of 0.4 cases per facility among nursing homes with a low proportion of racial/ethnic minority residents to 1.5 cases per facility for the homes with the highest proportion.

The predicted counts of cases and deaths per facility were 2 to 4 times higher in nursing homes with the highest proportions of racial/ethnic minority residents.

These disparities in rates of Covid-19 cases and deaths mirror pre-pandemic studies showing that nursing homes with lower resources and higher concentrations of racial/ethnic minorities have poorer outcomes, Li's team reported.

Nursing home literature for several decades has indicated that nursing homes remain highly segregated, and that racial and ethnic minority residents tend to be cared for in a small number of facilities located in communities of color with poorest quality of care and highly restricted resources, his team found.

Nursing home staff from these communities -- especially staff of color who make up over 50% of nursing home direct care workforces -- are more likely to live in crowded households and neighborhoods, travel to and from work by public transportation, and be low paid with few or no benefits such as paid sick leave, "all placing them at higher risks of COVID-19 infection as well as inadvertent cross-infection with patients," the researchers reported.

"Immediate actions are needed to ensure that as the pandemic continues to evolve, racial/ethnic minority nursing home residents, and the front line workers caring for them, do not bear an additional later or sufferings due to systemic inequalities," the researchers concluded.

Although 22% of all nursing homes reported shortages of staff, and 25% reported shortages of PPE for the reporting week, "we did not find evidence of dramatic disparities in these self-reported shortages across nursing homes," Li's team said.

However, the team found that nursing homes dominated by racial and ethnic minority residents were more likely to face other institutional issues such as poor testing capacity, as well as inadequate staff knowledge and training in infection control and prevention. They recommended that Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' weekly reports be expanded to include these additional items.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 90017

Reported Deaths: 2017
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin25857922
Ramsey10492318
Dakota7125125
Anoka5753132
Stearns377023
Washington357355
Scott242633
Olmsted228727
Nobles193116
Blue Earth15986
Wright15337
St. Louis135234
Carver13517
Rice13018
Mower12864
Clay126140
Sherburne109314
Kandiyohi9312
Winona85018
Lyon6464
Waseca5328
Steele5212
Freeborn5163
Benton5113
Watonwan5054
Nicollet49916
Todd4792
McLeod4462
Chisago4441
Le Sueur4444
Crow Wing43318
Otter Tail3924
Beltrami3764
Goodhue3309
Martin3199
Pine2810
Itasca27713
Polk2734
Isanti2580
Douglas2491
Becker2442
Carlton2391
Cottonwood2190
Pipestone2129
Unassigned20952
Morrison2031
Dodge1990
Chippewa1921
Sibley1793
Meeker1772
Wabasha1740
Brown1732
Yellow Medicine1582
Murray1542
Rock1520
Mille Lacs1453
Redwood1400
Jackson1331
Faribault1320
Renville1286
Cass1253
Roseau1160
Swift1141
Pennington1121
Houston1100
Fillmore1080
Kanabec1058
Koochiching1053
Lincoln1020
Stevens931
Pope880
Hubbard820
Aitkin711
Big Stone680
Wadena650
Grant584
Wilkin553
Lake530
Norman510
Marshall491
Lac qui Parle460
Mahnomen451
Red Lake390
Traverse300
Clearwater260
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 80106

Reported Deaths: 1256
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15318256
Johnson499527
Woodbury498961
Black Hawk434986
Linn3783106
Story328617
Dubuque279840
Scott279727
Dallas269038
Pottawattamie200037
Buena Vista194712
Marshall176134
Sioux13503
Wapello126757
Webster119314
Clinton107018
Muscatine106452
Plymouth105220
Crawford10014
Cerro Gordo99621
Warren9286
Jasper76632
Des Moines7417
Marion7154
Tama69031
Carroll6345
Henry6074
Lee5967
Wright5621
Dickinson4856
Boone4677
Bremer4627
Washington43111
Louisa42515
Mahaska34019
Franklin33617
Delaware3353
Hamilton3143
Jackson3003
Floyd2983
Winneshiek2985
Clay2923
Benton2861
Hardin2761
Winnebago27111
Butler2592
Clarke2553
Emmet25210
Poweshiek2498
Lyon2483
Allamakee2455
Jones2443
Buchanan2421
Shelby2421
Clayton2323
Guthrie2235
Cedar2211
Chickasaw2210
Kossuth2190
Sac2140
Grundy2052
Madison2052
Cherokee1942
Fayette1911
Iowa1851
Mitchell1830
Howard1825
Harrison1782
Humboldt1733
Hancock1722
Calhoun1702
Mills1681
Palo Alto1600
Pocahontas1522
Monroe14810
Lucas1426
Page1420
Monona1381
Jefferson1341
Cass1332
Osceola1260
Appanoose1233
Taylor1231
Union1223
Davis1144
Van Buren1101
Worth1020
Ida970
Keokuk911
Fremont870
Greene870
Montgomery865
Wayne822
Adair661
Audubon641
Decatur590
Ringgold412
Adams280
Unassigned160
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Warmer Weather Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'South x Southeast' Brewery open in Pine Island

Image

Harmony's 'Monster Bash' postponed due to Pandemic

Image

Freeborn County's Field of Hope

Image

Freeborn County's Field of Hope

Image

Remembering Rochester murder victims

Image

Sunday weather

Image

More students not returning to college

Image

Med City Arts Festival

Image

Remembering Ginsburg

Image

Saturday Weather

Community Events