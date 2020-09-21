Clear

5 things to know for September 21: Ginsburg, Covid-19, Trump, UN, China

Watch some of the best Emmy acceptance speeches from the stars of "Schitt's Creek," "Succession," "Watchmen" and more.

Posted: Sep 21, 2020 7:20 AM
Updated: Sep 21, 2020 7:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Storm surge from Tropical Storm Beta is already causing damage as the storm prepares to make landfall along the Texas coast.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Ruth Bader Ginsburg 

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday, sparking a wave of tributes in the nation's capital and around the country. She was 87. The second woman ever appointed to the bench, she was known for her fiery dissents, often in cases involving civil rights or equal protections. Those dissents and key cases that she worked on as a lawyer made her a cultural touchstone across generations, earning the nickname the "Notorious RBG."

Ginsburg's death comes less than two months from Election Day and sets the stage for a divisive political fight over the future of the Supreme Court. President Trump said he would choose a candidate to fill her seat this week. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing that whoever Trump nominates will get a vote on the Senate floor, despite blocking President Barack Obama's nominee in 2016 and arguing that voters should determine the future of the high court in an election year. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, meanwhile, said, "The voters should pick the president, and the president should pick the justice."

2. Coronavirus

More than half of US states are reporting a rise in Covid-19 cases as the nation closes in on the somber milestone of 200,000 deaths from the virus. Wisconsin, Idaho, South Dakota, Iowa and Kansas are among the states reporting more new cases in the last seven days, along with a coronavirus positivity rate above 15%. Still, some states are seeing improvements. Meanwhile, the CDC says there is growing evidence that the coronavirus can be spread through viral particles lingering in the air and that those droplets can travel distances beyond 6 feet.

3. President Trump

A woman suspected of sending a letter containing the poison ricin to President Trump has been arrested as she tried to enter the US from Canada, and US prosecutors are expected to bring charges against her. Law enforcement intercepted a package containing ricin, a highly toxic compound that has been used in terror plots, that was sent to Trump last week. Authorities are also investigating similar packages mailed to addresses in Texas that may be connected to the same sender in Canada.

4. United Nations

The United Nations General Assembly kicks off this week, and as many events this year, it'll be unlike any other. The UNGA is seen as the Super Bowl of international diplomacy. But the global pandemic means that this year, the session is being held without the face-to-face meetings that are so crucial to dealmaking -- even President Trump won't be attending in person. Leaders from around the world will make pre-recorded speeches, and virtual meetings will take place on topics including climate change, biodiversity and Lebanon.

5. China

Chinese officials have officially acknowledged birth rates in the western region of Xinjiang dropped by almost a third in 2018, compared to the previous year.  But in a letter to CNN, the government also denied reports of forced sterilization and genocide against the Uyghurs, a Muslim ethnic minority group numbering more than 10 million people. The claims came in response to a CNN article published in July that found Uyghur women were being forced to use birth control and undergo sterilization as part of a deliberate attempt to push down birth rates among minorities in Xinjiang.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Emmy Awards go virtual

To make up for being remote this year, the awards show definitely tried it all. Check out who won.

American golfer Bryson DeChambeau wins the US Open

He was also the only golfer to finish the tournament with a score under par.

A firefighter goes viral for fighting conspiracy theories on TikTok

Thank you for your service, sir.

A humpback whale is free after swimming out of a crocodile-infested river

An inspiring tale of escape.

A Wisconsin man was shocked to discover a brain washed up on the beach

It was wrapped in a package with pink flowers and foreign money. We have questions.

TODAY'S NUMBER

103,135

That's how many acres have been scorched by the Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles County as of last night, making it one of the largest fires in the county's history.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Some news media reported that TikTok will set up a $5 billion education fund in the United States. We would like to clarify that it was also our first time hearing about the news."

TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, responding on Chinese social media to President Trump's assertion that a tentative deal between ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart that would temporarily avert a ban on TikTok in US app stores will include a $5 billion fund to "educate people" about the "real history of our country"

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Do you remember the 21st night of September? 

Forget all the world's troubles, at least for a moment, and rock out to this Earth, Wind & Fire classic. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 90017

Reported Deaths: 2017
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin25857922
Ramsey10492318
Dakota7125125
Anoka5753132
Stearns377023
Washington357355
Scott242633
Olmsted228727
Nobles193116
Blue Earth15986
Wright15337
St. Louis135234
Carver13517
Rice13018
Mower12864
Clay126140
Sherburne109314
Kandiyohi9312
Winona85018
Lyon6464
Waseca5328
Steele5212
Freeborn5163
Benton5113
Watonwan5054
Nicollet49916
Todd4792
McLeod4462
Chisago4441
Le Sueur4444
Crow Wing43318
Otter Tail3924
Beltrami3764
Goodhue3309
Martin3199
Pine2810
Itasca27713
Polk2734
Isanti2580
Douglas2491
Becker2442
Carlton2391
Cottonwood2190
Pipestone2129
Unassigned20952
Morrison2031
Dodge1990
Chippewa1921
Sibley1793
Meeker1772
Wabasha1740
Brown1732
Yellow Medicine1582
Murray1542
Rock1520
Mille Lacs1453
Redwood1400
Jackson1331
Faribault1320
Renville1286
Cass1253
Roseau1160
Swift1141
Pennington1121
Houston1100
Fillmore1080
Kanabec1058
Koochiching1053
Lincoln1020
Stevens931
Pope880
Hubbard820
Aitkin711
Big Stone680
Wadena650
Grant584
Wilkin553
Lake530
Norman510
Marshall491
Lac qui Parle460
Mahnomen451
Red Lake390
Traverse300
Clearwater260
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 80106

Reported Deaths: 1256
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15318256
Johnson499527
Woodbury498961
Black Hawk434986
Linn3783106
Story328617
Dubuque279840
Scott279727
Dallas269038
Pottawattamie200037
Buena Vista194712
Marshall176134
Sioux13503
Wapello126757
Webster119314
Clinton107018
Muscatine106452
Plymouth105220
Crawford10014
Cerro Gordo99621
Warren9286
Jasper76632
Des Moines7417
Marion7154
Tama69031
Carroll6345
Henry6074
Lee5967
Wright5621
Dickinson4856
Boone4677
Bremer4627
Washington43111
Louisa42515
Mahaska34019
Franklin33617
Delaware3353
Hamilton3143
Jackson3003
Floyd2983
Winneshiek2985
Clay2923
Benton2861
Hardin2761
Winnebago27111
Butler2592
Clarke2553
Emmet25210
Poweshiek2498
Lyon2483
Allamakee2455
Jones2443
Buchanan2421
Shelby2421
Clayton2323
Guthrie2235
Cedar2211
Chickasaw2210
Kossuth2190
Sac2140
Grundy2052
Madison2052
Cherokee1942
Fayette1911
Iowa1851
Mitchell1830
Howard1825
Harrison1782
Humboldt1733
Hancock1722
Calhoun1702
Mills1681
Palo Alto1600
Pocahontas1522
Monroe14810
Lucas1426
Page1420
Monona1381
Jefferson1341
Cass1332
Osceola1260
Appanoose1233
Taylor1231
Union1223
Davis1144
Van Buren1101
Worth1020
Ida970
Keokuk911
Fremont870
Greene870
Montgomery865
Wayne822
Adair661
Audubon641
Decatur590
Ringgold412
Adams280
Unassigned160
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 45°
Warmer Weather Ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Freeborn County's Field of Hope

Image

Freeborn County's Field of Hope

Image

Remembering Rochester murder victims

Image

Sunday weather

Image

More students not returning to college

Image

Med City Arts Festival

Image

Remembering Ginsburg

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

What are the benefits of bringing football back to Minnesota this fall?

Image

Candlelight vigil for Prisoners of War

Community Events