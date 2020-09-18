Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Why it's more than OK to celebrate the Emmys right now

For the first time, the Emmys will be staged virtually, with nominees staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic. CNN's Stephanie Elam reports the first major entertainment industry awards since the pandemic struck will be broadcast on ABC and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 6:00 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 6:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Lisa Respers France, CNN

The gravity of 2020 can make feting celebrities and their work feel pretty superficial, until you stop to think about what that work means to us in these times.

A global pandemic, racial strife, an upcoming presidential election that has the country divided and a climate crisis with swaths of the Western United States on fire do not a happy year make -- and that's just some of what has been going on in 2020.

So, it's not all that surprising if many of us feel like awards shows don't rank near the top of what we should be focusing on at the moment.

But that list of tribulations is exactly why pop culture -- and television specifically -- is incredibly vital right now.

TV doesn't just inform us and reflect who we are, it connects us and offers a refuge of stories we can escape to when it all becomes too much.

I don't know about you, but this year feels like it's the very definition of "too much." Here are just a few ways TV has helped carry the day.

"Friends": Miss popping down to Starbucks for your fave latte? When I felt that way recently, I decided to stream some episodes of this hit series. I was not a fan when it was originally on air because of the lack of representation (like, how do you live in New York City and not have an incredibly diverse cast?).

Venturing virtually to the fictional Central Perk coffee shop on "Friends" this time around, however, felt comforting. It reminded me of meeting up with my peeps and the fun (and drama) that can ensue when that happens.

It was easy watching and made me feel hopeful for an in-person reunion with my own friends someday. Never in a million years would I have imagined that a '90s sitcom would inspire me to look toward the future, but here we are.

Plus, now I finally feel armed and ready for any trivia question regarding the "Smelly Cat" song.

If and when the "Friends" reunion finally appears, I'll be there for Rachel, Ross, Monica and the entire gang.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards: Speaking of "Friends," Jennifer Aniston and "The Morning Show" are among the nominees at Sunday's Emmy Awards, and it feels right to pause and recognize some of the amazing television in the past year.

The most-nominated series, HBO's "Watchmen" with 26 nods, feels eerily timely with its focus on racism at a time of countrywide civil unrest due to racial injustice. (HBO is owned by CNN's parent company).

I know of at least three people who, since we started quarantining, have discovered the delights of "Schitt's Creek," which is up for best comedy.

And there is plenty more where that came from.

Luckily for us consumers, the streaming wars are raging hot and heavy with newcomers Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock, so there's a plethora of content to enjoy.

As we remain in this time of ongoing uncertainty, Hollywood is also trying to get back to work to create new shows.

Recently talking to my CNN colleague Dr. Sanjay Gupta about Hollywood and the pandemic for his podcast, "Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction," I made the point about how the industry is just a microcosm of our country, and that's evident with even the awards shows.

The Daytime Emmys, the BET Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, the Academy of Country Music Awards and now the Primetime Emmys -- like the rest of us -- have all had to pivot in the time of Covid-19 to keep on keeping on.

Some have done it more successfully than others, capturing the spirit of what's been going on in our world while still honoring the art that is helping us through.

With many of us feeling disconnected because of quarantine, TV is one medium that has brought us together in many ways.

My friends and I now trade tips fast and furiously on what to watch, and I've found that they know me so much better than the Netflix algorithm.

Imagine that.

Back in March, there was a virtual rewatch party of Beyoncé's "Homecoming," which for me set the tone of how I could quarantine and not feel like the world was passing me by as I awaited it being safe enough to return to.

Reading the tweets from those who were jamming to Beyoncé at home -- just like I was -- made me feel like there was indeed a way we could be alone, together.

It was television that gave me that gift.

Different eras have often been referred to as "The Golden Age of Television." But in this dark time, the medium shines more brightly than it ever has before.

And that is definitely worth celebrating.

For your weekend

Three things to watch:

'Get Organized with The Home Edit'

All I want for Christmas is for Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin to come organize my closet.

This addictive new series features the expert home organizers sweeping into the homes of celebrities and everyday clients to "edit, categorize and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces."

If I have to stay home, I want stunning spaces, too!

"Get Organized with The Home Edit" is currently streaming on Netflix.

'Ratched'

Magic usually happens when Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson come together.

The producer and actress have teamed up for a new series inspired by the classic film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest."

Paulson plays Mildred Ratched, who in 1947 begins working as a nurse at a leading psychiatric hospital.

"But beneath her stylish exterior lurks a growing darkness," according to Netflix.

"Ratched" starts streaming Friday.

'The Invisible Man'

Might as well continue the horror theme and get a jump-start on Halloween month with this thriller if you are into scary stuff.

Elisabeth Moss stars in this unsettling film about a woman whose scientist boyfriend apparently dies by suicide. She starts to believe he has acquired the ability to be invisible and is terrorizing her.

"The Invisible Man" starts streaming on HBO Max on Saturday.

Two things to listen to:

The pandemic has been both a blessing and a curse for Keith Urban.

Though he's been unable to tour as he had planned, the upside is he has had time to complete his 11th studio album.

"The Speed of Now Part 1" comes out Friday, and Urban seems pleased with it.

"I'm really, really happy with the record and grateful that I spent as long on it as I got to do," he told the Toronto Sun. "I just wish it was for a different reason."

Not that Urban, who hosted this week's 55th Academy of Country Music Awards, ever really paused from making music.

He has hosted some streaming concerts from home in recent months, and was one of the first artists to put on a show at a drive-in movie theater when he performed for Vanderbilt University Medical Center's health care workers just outside Nashville, Tennessee, in mid-May.

The singer Yusuf Islam (formerly known as Cat Stevens) has reimagined his "Tea for the Tillerman" in honor of the 50th anniversary of the pivotal album, which included hits "Wild World" and "Father and Son."

"This album is very important because it's celebrating so many people," he told Rolling Stone. "It's their soundtrack and people's memories are so intertwined with the notes of this album and the music of this album. I hope a lot of people will love to grow this new album."

"Tea for the Tillerman2" contains new renditions of the original 11 tracks and drops Friday.

One thing to talk about:

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle having a "battle" on Instagram Live's Verzuz still has me on a high.

That's because the two divas actually sang and reminded me of how much I miss live music.

My grandmother was a major Knight fan. As a little girl, I would sit on the floor -- because no way was I allowed to sit on the couch that was encased in a plastic cover to keep it pristine -- and listen to her Gladys Knight and the Pips albums on the stereo.

While the usual Verzuz events feature a pair of artists playing their hits and offering commentary, Knight and LaBelle totally raised the bar by performing their songs -- and boy, did they sing.

Live music is so good for the soul. The sooner we can get back to concerts, the happier I will be.

Until then, I'm grateful for artists like Knight and LaBelle, who have both the range and the chutzpah to give it to us virtually. From now on, I'm really going to need the artists who battle to come with the vocals.

Something to sip on

I love Chris Evans.

This is not breaking news, because who doesn't love "Captain America"?

That love was cemented this week with his response after he seemed to accidentally share a NSFW photo of, well, himself.

That said photo generated a lot of buzz and had some of my friends begging me to share the pic (If my pastor is reading this, sir, I would NEVER).

But rather than issue a statement or even be cheeky about it (that wasn't the body part featured in the photo by the way), Evans used it as an opportunity to urge folks to get out and vote.

That's a superhero move we should all get behind.

While some people get annoyed when celebrities get political, you have to be aware that particular horse is well out of the barn when the President of the United States is a former reality star.

Besides, celebrities are citizens, too -- and if Captain America can't urge folks to get out the vote, who can?

Pop back here next Thursday for all the latest happenings that matter in Hollywood.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 86722

Reported Deaths: 1994
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin25264915
Ramsey10267314
Dakota6942124
Anoka5531131
Stearns362923
Washington345955
Scott232532
Olmsted223726
Nobles191416
Blue Earth15406
Wright14777
Carver13037
Rice12798
Mower12534
St. Louis123329
Clay119940
Sherburne105013
Kandiyohi9082
Winona72718
Lyon6244
Steele5062
Freeborn4903
Nicollet48716
Watonwan4844
Benton4793
Todd4722
Le Sueur4403
McLeod4332
Chisago4151
Waseca4118
Crow Wing40218
Otter Tail3674
Beltrami3624
Goodhue3179
Martin2809
Polk2574
Itasca25513
Becker2352
Carlton2261
Isanti2210
Douglas2191
Cottonwood2130
Pipestone2059
Pine1980
Morrison1841
Chippewa1821
Dodge1820
Sibley1663
Wabasha1640
Brown1582
Unassigned15752
Meeker1552
Murray1492
Yellow Medicine1421
Rock1390
Mille Lacs1333
Faribault1290
Cass1203
Jackson1201
Renville1176
Pennington1071
Houston1050
Roseau1050
Swift991
Fillmore980
Koochiching983
Kanabec958
Lincoln930
Redwood910
Stevens911
Pope810
Aitkin691
Hubbard650
Big Stone640
Wadena610
Grant574
Wilkin553
Norman510
Lake480
Marshall481
Mahnomen441
Red Lake370
Lac qui Parle360
Traverse290
Clearwater240
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson130
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 76924

Reported Deaths: 1241
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14988255
Johnson490727
Woodbury475459
Black Hawk425184
Linn3640102
Story321417
Dallas263238
Scott261427
Dubuque251840
Buena Vista191812
Pottawattamie189437
Marshall175234
Sioux12243
Wapello122057
Webster117914
Muscatine105152
Clinton102418
Cerro Gordo97721
Plymouth97520
Crawford9444
Warren9186
Jasper72032
Des Moines7137
Marion6874
Tama67830
Carroll6085
Lee5727
Wright5491
Henry5104
Dickinson4666
Bremer4497
Boone4346
Washington41411
Louisa41314
Franklin33017
Hamilton3123
Mahaska30919
Delaware3053
Jackson2803
Floyd2793
Winneshiek2745
Clay2663
Hardin2661
Benton2611
Clarke2533
Butler2512
Winnebago24711
Emmet24210
Shelby2381
Allamakee2355
Jones2313
Poweshiek2308
Clayton2243
Lyon2233
Buchanan2181
Cedar2101
Guthrie2095
Chickasaw1970
Kossuth1950
Grundy1932
Madison1922
Howard1764
Sac1760
Fayette1751
Iowa1741
Cherokee1732
Mitchell1720
Hancock1702
Humboldt1682
Harrison1642
Calhoun1612
Mills1541
Pocahontas1492
Palo Alto1480
Monroe1409
Page1400
Jefferson1291
Lucas1296
Cass1262
Monona1251
Taylor1171
Appanoose1163
Osceola1130
Union1123
Davis1104
Van Buren1081
Worth990
Keokuk841
Montgomery845
Greene790
Ida770
Wayne762
Fremont730
Adair591
Decatur580
Audubon501
Ringgold402
Adams270
Unassigned160
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Cooler to wrap up the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cedar River Rendezvous still on

Image

Hurricane Waldorf distrupting classes

Image

Regional Economic recovery

Image

Dooly's Shutdown due to health concerns

Image

Celebrating Rosh Hashana

Image

Governor Reynolds Touring New Health Clinic

Image

TikTok Will Be Banned This Weekend

Image

"Twin Demic" This Fall

Image

Sean's Weather 7/18

Image

Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign starting early this year

Community Events