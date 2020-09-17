Clear
5 things to know for September 17: Covid-19, Sally, census, William Barr, Venezuela

During an event at Hillsdale College, Attorney General William Barr suggested that the calls for a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus were the "greatest intrusion on civil liberties" in history "other than slavery."

Posted: Sep 17, 2020 5:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Cutting down on greenhouse gases is a huge environmental goal, but if the world wants to get to net zero emissions by 2050, it will cost a staggering $1 trillion to $2 trillion a year. (But scientists warn letting the climate crisis go unchecked could be even more expensive.)

1. Coronavirus 

We're all waiting for a coronavirus vaccine, but Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says even if a vaccine were released now, it would take six to nine months for enough people to receive it to create immunity. In the meantime, Redfield says masks may work even better than a vaccine. For when a vaccine does arrive, rich nations including the United States, Britain and Japan have already bought up more than half the expected supply. That's about 51% of available vaccines for about 13% of the world's population. Meanwhile, some local leaders are enacting unusual punishments for people who don't abide by health policies. In parts of rural Indonesia, those caught without masks must dig graves for Covid-19 victims. The governor of one Philippine province is asking people to report loud karaoke singers who disrupt people's sleep during curfew hours.

2. Hurricane Sally

Hurricane Sally thrashed Alabama and Florida as a Category 2 hurricane, swallowing up homes, downing power lines and turning streets into rivers. At least one person is dead, one is missing, and more than 500,000 customers are without power in the aftermath. Three to four months' worth of rain could fall in the region before the storm clears out today. Sally, now a tropical depression, is the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the US this year -- the most to hit by the same date in 16 years. And scientists say the climate crisis is making storms like Sally worse. Warmer waters can make storms intensify more rapidly. Climate factors also can make storms slower and, thus, more destructive as winds stick around longer and more rain gets dumped in the same place.

Check your local forecast here>>>

3. Census 

The Trump administration is trying to get a federal judge to help shield thousands of internal documents about the 2020 census from the public. Many of these records detail the controversial move to cut off the census at the end of September, rather than the end of October as originally planned. The documents are in play because groups are suing the government to extend counting to through October, claiming the Trump administration is trying to create future GOP voting advantages by manipulating census methods. But for the administration to respond to the claims, the documents -- more than 8,800 of them -- must be released. So, the Justice Department actually wants the judge to rule against the administration to prevent that from happening. Remember that last year, revelations from documents cast doubt on the administration's rationale for adding a question about citizenship to the census. That question was eventually forbidden by the Supreme Court.

4. William Barr 

Attorney General William Barr is facing criticism for comparing calls for a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to slavery. "Putting a national lockdown, stay-at-home orders, is like house arrest," he said during an event at Hillsdale College. "Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history." Barr also launched into a tirade against the hundreds of Justice Department prosecutors working beneath him, equating them to preschoolers and essentially saying the opinions of politically appointed Justice Department leaders are more important than those of career attorneys who have served through multiple presidencies. Barr also recently suggested charging violent protesters with the rarely used accusation of sedition -- conspiracy to overthrow the US government.

5. Venezuela

A new United Nations-backed report accuses the Venezuelan government of committing widespread crimes against humanity over several years. A fact-finding mission commissioned by the UN Human Rights Council investigated 223 cases of alleged extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and torture, and reviewed an additional 2,891 to corroborate patterns of violations and crimes. The mission found evidence that Venezuelan authorities and security forces committed "serious human rights violations" dating back to 2014, including "arbitrary killings and the systematic use of torture." The UN report calls for the Special Action Forces, one of the government's police groups, to be dismantled and for those responsible for its actions to be held accountable.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 85813

Reported Deaths: 1985
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin25093909
Ramsey10166314
Dakota6895123
Anoka5466130
Stearns359023
Washington343155
Scott230532
Olmsted221726
Nobles191216
Blue Earth15266
Wright14637
Carver12847
Rice12748
Mower12494
St. Louis120228
Clay117940
Sherburne103813
Kandiyohi8982
Winona71418
Lyon6124
Steele4982
Nicollet48416
Watonwan4824
Todd4712
Benton4693
Freeborn4653
Le Sueur4363
McLeod4282
Chisago4131
Waseca4008
Crow Wing38818
Beltrami3554
Otter Tail3544
Goodhue3099
Martin2739
Itasca25413
Polk2534
Becker2332
Carlton2191
Isanti2190
Douglas2121
Cottonwood2110
Pipestone2049
Pine1950
Dodge1810
Morrison1811
Chippewa1801
Sibley1643
Wabasha1570
Brown1522
Meeker1522
Unassigned15052
Murray1482
Yellow Medicine1351
Rock1330
Mille Lacs1323
Faribault1280
Cass1173
Jackson1121
Renville1096
Pennington1051
Houston1040
Roseau1040
Fillmore960
Koochiching963
Swift961
Kanabec928
Redwood880
Lincoln870
Stevens871
Pope780
Aitkin681
Big Stone590
Hubbard590
Wadena590
Grant574
Wilkin553
Norman510
Lake490
Marshall481
Mahnomen421
Red Lake370
Lac qui Parle330
Traverse290
Clearwater240
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson140
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 76376

Reported Deaths: 1239
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14932255
Johnson488827
Woodbury467459
Black Hawk424384
Linn3615101
Story319917
Dallas262838
Scott260026
Dubuque250140
Buena Vista191312
Pottawattamie188137
Marshall174934
Wapello121657
Sioux11803
Webster117414
Muscatine105052
Clinton101818
Cerro Gordo96621
Plymouth95920
Crawford9354
Warren9146
Des Moines7117
Jasper70732
Marion6834
Tama67630
Carroll5955
Lee5697
Wright5471
Henry4744
Dickinson4596
Bremer4477
Boone4316
Washington41411
Louisa41214
Franklin32917
Hamilton3113
Mahaska30819
Delaware3053
Floyd2773
Jackson2763
Winneshiek2715
Clay2653
Hardin2651
Benton2571
Clarke2513
Butler2502
Emmet24110
Winnebago23911
Shelby2381
Jones2313
Allamakee2275
Poweshiek2278
Clayton2233
Buchanan2171
Lyon2143
Cedar2081
Guthrie2075
Chickasaw1960
Grundy1932
Madison1912
Kossuth1900
Howard1764
Fayette1741
Mitchell1710
Hancock1702
Iowa1701
Sac1690
Cherokee1682
Humboldt1682
Harrison1642
Calhoun1612
Mills1531
Pocahontas1462
Palo Alto1450
Monroe1409
Page1400
Jefferson1291
Lucas1276
Monona1251
Cass1242
Appanoose1163
Taylor1161
Osceola1120
Davis1104
Union1093
Van Buren1081
Worth990
Montgomery845
Keokuk831
Greene770
Ida760
Wayne762
Fremont690
Adair591
Decatur580
Audubon481
Ringgold402
Adams270
Unassigned220
