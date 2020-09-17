Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

LeBron James sets records with 16th All-NBA team selection

WNBA star Maya Moore announced her marriage to Jonathan Irons, who she helped exonerate after he served 22 years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Posted: Sep 17, 2020 5:20 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2020 5:20 AM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

For LeBron James, breaking NBA records has become a habit.

And on Wednesday, he broke yet another, becoming the player selected to the most All-NBA teams when it was announced he was selected to his 16th in his 17-year career.

The Los Angeles Lakers star moved past Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in league history.

James was named in the All-NBA first team alongside reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Dallas Maverick guard Luka Doncic and James' teammate Anthony Davis.

READ: NBA vs. Trump and the US Presidential election

He also extended his own record for the most All-NBA first team selections by being named to his 13th All-NBA first team. He has been named in the second team twice and the third team once.

The 35-year-old made yet more history alongside teammate Davis as the eighth pair of teammates to each earn first-team honors during a season.

They're the first teammates to achieve the feat since Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire with the Phoenix Suns during the 2006-07 season.

James and Antetokounmpo both received All-NBA first team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 500 points each.

Despite being one of the more senior players in the league, James is still playing at an extremely high level. He even seems to be evolving his game, leading the NBA in assists for the first time in his career.

With the help of Davis and James, the Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals and will face the Denver Nuggets.

The 16-time NBA champions last won the championship in 2010.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

Doncic, 21, is the first player to be selected to the All-NBA first team in either his first or second season since Duncan in 1998-99.

The All-NBA teams are selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA first team, three points for each vote to the second team and one point for each vote to the third team.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 85813

Reported Deaths: 1985
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin25093909
Ramsey10166314
Dakota6895123
Anoka5466130
Stearns359023
Washington343155
Scott230532
Olmsted221726
Nobles191216
Blue Earth15266
Wright14637
Carver12847
Rice12748
Mower12494
St. Louis120228
Clay117940
Sherburne103813
Kandiyohi8982
Winona71418
Lyon6124
Steele4982
Nicollet48416
Watonwan4824
Todd4712
Benton4693
Freeborn4653
Le Sueur4363
McLeod4282
Chisago4131
Waseca4008
Crow Wing38818
Beltrami3554
Otter Tail3544
Goodhue3099
Martin2739
Itasca25413
Polk2534
Becker2332
Carlton2191
Isanti2190
Douglas2121
Cottonwood2110
Pipestone2049
Pine1950
Dodge1810
Morrison1811
Chippewa1801
Sibley1643
Wabasha1570
Brown1522
Meeker1522
Unassigned15052
Murray1482
Yellow Medicine1351
Rock1330
Mille Lacs1323
Faribault1280
Cass1173
Jackson1121
Renville1096
Pennington1051
Houston1040
Roseau1040
Fillmore960
Koochiching963
Swift961
Kanabec928
Redwood880
Lincoln870
Stevens871
Pope780
Aitkin681
Big Stone590
Hubbard590
Wadena590
Grant574
Wilkin553
Norman510
Lake490
Marshall481
Mahnomen421
Red Lake370
Lac qui Parle330
Traverse290
Clearwater240
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson140
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 76376

Reported Deaths: 1239
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14932255
Johnson488827
Woodbury467459
Black Hawk424384
Linn3615101
Story319917
Dallas262838
Scott260026
Dubuque250140
Buena Vista191312
Pottawattamie188137
Marshall174934
Wapello121657
Sioux11803
Webster117414
Muscatine105052
Clinton101818
Cerro Gordo96621
Plymouth95920
Crawford9354
Warren9146
Des Moines7117
Jasper70732
Marion6834
Tama67630
Carroll5955
Lee5697
Wright5471
Henry4744
Dickinson4596
Bremer4477
Boone4316
Washington41411
Louisa41214
Franklin32917
Hamilton3113
Mahaska30819
Delaware3053
Floyd2773
Jackson2763
Winneshiek2715
Clay2653
Hardin2651
Benton2571
Clarke2513
Butler2502
Emmet24110
Winnebago23911
Shelby2381
Jones2313
Allamakee2275
Poweshiek2278
Clayton2233
Buchanan2171
Lyon2143
Cedar2081
Guthrie2075
Chickasaw1960
Grundy1932
Madison1912
Kossuth1900
Howard1764
Fayette1741
Mitchell1710
Hancock1702
Iowa1701
Sac1690
Cherokee1682
Humboldt1682
Harrison1642
Calhoun1612
Mills1531
Pocahontas1462
Palo Alto1450
Monroe1409
Page1400
Jefferson1291
Lucas1276
Monona1251
Cass1242
Appanoose1163
Taylor1161
Osceola1120
Davis1104
Union1093
Van Buren1081
Worth990
Montgomery845
Keokuk831
Greene770
Ida760
Wayne762
Fremont690
Adair591
Decatur580
Audubon481
Ringgold402
Adams270
Unassigned220
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Cooler to wrap up the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Austin's Andres Garcia

Image

Could fall sports return? MSHSL to hold a special meeting

Image

BCA introduces new K9

Image

Rochester Public Library Plans for reopening

Image

MercyOne North Iowa talks pandemic operations

Image

Governor Walz checking on schools

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

RST Prepares For Future Fire Emergencies

Image

Logan Luft Memorial Blood Drive

Image

Sophia rapid testing

Community Events