LeBron James sets records with 16th All-NBA team selection

For LeBron James, breaking NBA records has become a habit.

And on Wednesday, he broke yet another, becoming the player selected to the most All-NBA teams when it was announced he was selected to his 16th in his 17-year career.

The Los Angeles Lakers star moved past Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, Kobe Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in league history.

James was named in the All-NBA first team alongside reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo, Houston Rockets guard James Harden, Dallas Maverick guard Luka Doncic and James' teammate Anthony Davis.

He also extended his own record for the most All-NBA first team selections by being named to his 13th All-NBA first team. He has been named in the second team twice and the third team once.

The 35-year-old made yet more history alongside teammate Davis as the eighth pair of teammates to each earn first-team honors during a season.

They're the first teammates to achieve the feat since Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire with the Phoenix Suns during the 2006-07 season.

James and Antetokounmpo both received All-NBA first team votes on all 100 ballots to finish with 500 points each.

Despite being one of the more senior players in the league, James is still playing at an extremely high level. He even seems to be evolving his game, leading the NBA in assists for the first time in his career.

With the help of Davis and James, the Lakers reached the Western Conference Finals and will face the Denver Nuggets.

The 16-time NBA champions last won the championship in 2010.

Doncic, 21, is the first player to be selected to the All-NBA first team in either his first or second season since Duncan in 1998-99.

The All-NBA teams are selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA first team, three points for each vote to the second team and one point for each vote to the third team.