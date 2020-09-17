Clear

Trump's not bothering to hide his political interference in vaccine push

CNN's Erin Burnett takes a look at President Donald Trump's history of contradicting his own health officials' coronavirus statements, this time on the importance of wearing a mask and the vaccine timeline.

Posted: Sep 17, 2020 12:50 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

President Donald Trump's political interference in the scientific and ethical process underwriting the quest for a Covid-19 vaccine -- on stunning display on a chaotic Wednesday -- is deepening the damage of his disastrous pandemic response.

In a breathtaking spell of propagandizing, a President who has no medical expertise and has incessantly downplayed the emergency, bulldozed into the White House Briefing Room to kneecap one of the nation's top health officials, Dr. Robert Redfield. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had told lawmakers it could be fall 2021 before there are sufficient vaccine stocks to allow normal life to resume. He also said masks work.

"I think he got the message maybe confused," the President said of the vaccine comments and added that Redfield "didn't understand the question" on masks -- even though the doctor's answers had been clearly considered and carefully worded.

The President's undercutting of Redfield came in a week in which he has repeatedly rejected the best advice of health authorities, including by holding an indoor campaign rally. He's also challenged the science of global warming as historic fires rage in Western states. But he's not the only top government official chafing at pandemic-induced restrictions that are designed to keep people safe from a highly infectious pathogen.

In an extraordinary statement on Wednesday, Attorney General William Barr lashed out at state governors using executive powers to impose restrictions that keep businesses closed in an effort to save lives and slow the spread of the virus.

"You know, putting a national lockdown, stay at home orders, is like house arrest. Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history," Barr said during an appearance hosted by Hillsdale College, a private, conservative school in Michigan.

Trump is trying to create an impression of a return to normality before Election Day -- one reason he pushed so hard for the return of Big Ten college football, a conference with teams in Midwestern swing states that announced Wednesday it will kick off its season in late October. Announcing a vaccine -- whether one has completed clinical trials or not -- appears to be a key part of the President's strategy.

And his pressure on Redfield left no doubt that his short-term electoral considerations are far more important to him than a credible inoculation that Americans trust.

The President's power play also left the position of the CDC chief untenable, even though his statements were essentially accurate.

After a telephone call from the President and Trump's public rebuke, a CDC official told CNN that Redfield now realized that he misunderstood the questions about the vaccines.

His climbdown left his credibility shattered and means that any future statements he makes will be viewed through the prism of Trump's bullying interference based on incessant efforts to undermine science.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of Medicine at George Washington University, said the President's performance on Wednesday was "stunning."

"What Dr. Redfield said today made complete sense. It was common sense. What he said was it's going to take a very long time to vaccinate the US," Reiner told CNN's Erin Burnett.

More broadly, Trump's behavior showed how a President who disdains details and has never leveled with Americans about the virus, has been such a failure in mitigating the worst health crisis in 100 years.

By repeatedly talking about a vaccine as if it was already available, and not subject to rigorous clinical trials, Trump also cast doubt on the process of scientific evaluation that will be required before it is approved by regulators.

His comments are unlikely to build trust in a vaccine that was already being greeted with skepticism among many Americans in polls. A lack of trust in the program is the nightmare scenario since a vaccine is the best hope of eventually ending the pandemic and restoring vibrance to American life.

Two irreconcilable views

Wednesday's chaos also reflected the increasingly irreconcilable realities confronting Americans.

There's the real country, where it will take many months for all Americans to get vaccinated once one is approved and manufactured. This country lost 1,200 citizens on Tuesday alone, will shortly mourn its 200,000th victim and has rising cases from a base that's far higher than other rich nations.

This country is run by a President who told reporter and author Bob Woodward in February that the coronavirus was "deadly" but kept the true scale of the threat from Americans in a way that likely cost tens of thousands of lives. Other costs of that decision are astronomical. Some 30 million Americans lost jobs in a consequent economic crisis, millions of young people are still stuck doing school and college on Zoom, and the travel industry has collapsed.

Then there's Trump land, constructed on a framework of lies and misinformation designed to trick voters in November from dwelling on his poor performance. It's a place where masks recommended by people like Redfield don't really work.

Where Trump's assurances of mass vaccinations are just weeks away for millions in a nation "rounding the corner" and where everyone's getting rich on stocks to make up for lost jobs in the crashed economy. Cramming thousands into an indoor presidential campaign rally would, in this unreal scenario, not be dangerous and the return of Big Ten football would be another sign of normality restored by a "tremendous" government effort that had saved millions of lives.

Trump claims

Redfield angered Trump during congressional testimony in which he was optimistic that a vaccine would soon be approved and manufactured. But that it would first need to be prioritized for first responders and those who are most at risk. Asked when there would be sufficient vaccine for the general public to get back to normal, he had a long, and somewhat dismaying timeline.

"I think we're probably looking at third, late second quarter, third quarter 2021," he said.

That timeline is no use to Trump since he must face voters in less than seven weeks. So he wasted little time in putting out an alternative story.

"We think we can start sometime in October," Trump said.

"So as soon as it is announced, we'll be able to start. That will be from mid-October on ... We will be all set," he said, promising Americans a vaccine in "at most a couple of months."

The President added with no evidence or credibility that Covid-19 infections will be "very low" by the time Americans vote on November 3 and warned that states fearing a resurgence were staying closed just to hurt him politically.

The President, at a Tuesday night ABC News Town Hall, had made a fresh effort to discredit the wearing of masks, which are proven to block the spread of Covid-19 and are even more vital in the absence of a vaccine.

Redfield said at the Wednesday hearing, "I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against Covid than when I take a Covid vaccine, because the immunogenicity may be 70%. And if I don't get an immune response, the vaccine is not going to protect me. This face mask will."

Trump later replied: "As far as the masks are concerned, I hope that the vaccine is going to be a lot more beneficial than the masks."

While he said that Redfield may have "misunderstood" the question, the President's comments suggest he was not clear on the science or on the effectiveness of vaccines and how masks work.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 85351

Reported Deaths: 1979
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin25018908
Ramsey10145313
Dakota6870122
Anoka5431129
Stearns357523
Washington341655
Scott229132
Olmsted220426
Nobles190915
Blue Earth15156
Wright14557
Carver12807
Rice12678
Mower12454
St. Louis117328
Clay116540
Sherburne103713
Kandiyohi8932
Winona69417
Lyon6064
Steele4962
Nicollet48416
Watonwan4764
Todd4702
Benton4643
Freeborn4633
Le Sueur4323
McLeod4282
Chisago4081
Waseca3978
Crow Wing37818
Beltrami3554
Otter Tail3494
Goodhue3039
Martin2699
Itasca25013
Polk2504
Becker2302
Carlton2161
Isanti2140
Cottonwood2110
Douglas2101
Pipestone2029
Pine1830
Dodge1820
Morrison1771
Chippewa1731
Sibley1623
Wabasha1540
Unassigned15352
Brown1502
Meeker1492
Murray1482
Yellow Medicine1341
Rock1330
Mille Lacs1313
Faribault1280
Cass1183
Jackson1121
Renville1076
Pennington1041
Roseau1040
Houston970
Koochiching963
Swift961
Fillmore940
Kanabec918
Redwood880
Stevens871
Lincoln840
Pope740
Aitkin661
Wadena590
Grant574
Big Stone560
Hubbard560
Wilkin553
Norman510
Marshall491
Lake480
Mahnomen411
Red Lake360
Lac qui Parle320
Traverse290
Clearwater240
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson130
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 75454

Reported Deaths: 1226
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14829253
Johnson485727
Woodbury463359
Black Hawk421883
Linn3570101
Story317517
Dallas261438
Scott255126
Dubuque243638
Buena Vista190112
Pottawattamie184836
Marshall174332
Wapello119957
Webster116114
Sioux11373
Muscatine104552
Clinton100817
Cerro Gordo96121
Plymouth93820
Crawford9244
Warren9116
Des Moines7077
Jasper69432
Marion6743
Tama67330
Carroll5625
Lee5626
Wright5421
Henry4704
Dickinson4536
Bremer4417
Boone4296
Louisa40914
Washington40511
Franklin32517
Hamilton3113
Mahaska29819
Delaware2913
Winneshiek2685
Floyd2663
Jackson2663
Hardin2621
Clay2613
Benton2501
Clarke2493
Butler2472
Emmet23710
Shelby2341
Jones2273
Allamakee2245
Poweshiek2218
Winnebago22010
Clayton2173
Buchanan2111
Guthrie2065
Cedar2051
Lyon2013
Chickasaw1930
Grundy1902
Madison1862
Howard1754
Kossuth1740
Fayette1731
Hancock1702
Mitchell1690
Humboldt1662
Cherokee1652
Harrison1642
Iowa1631
Calhoun1592
Sac1570
Mills1521
Pocahontas1462
Palo Alto1450
Page1390
Monroe1338
Jefferson1291
Cass1222
Lucas1226
Monona1211
Appanoose1163
Taylor1161
Osceola1100
Van Buren1081
Davis1074
Union1053
Worth990
Montgomery845
Keokuk821
Ida760
Wayne762
Greene720
Fremont680
Adair571
Decatur570
Audubon461
Ringgold392
Adams270
Unassigned190
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Cold front arrives Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SAW: Austin's Andres Garcia

Image

Could fall sports return? MSHSL to hold a special meeting

Image

BCA introduces new K9

Image

Rochester Public Library Plans for reopening

Image

MercyOne North Iowa talks pandemic operations

Image

Governor Walz checking on schools

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

RST Prepares For Future Fire Emergencies

Image

Logan Luft Memorial Blood Drive

Image

Sophia rapid testing

Community Events