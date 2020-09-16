Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Most Americans probably won't be able to get a Covid-19 vaccine until mid-2021, CDC director says

During a Senate committee hearing, Dr. Robert Redfield said a face mask may provide better protection against coronavirus than a vaccine. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen reports the CDC director also offered a timeline as to when a vaccine might be available to most Americans.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 4:10 PM
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 4:10 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Holly Yan, CNN

Anyone thinking a vaccine will quickly end the coronavirus pandemic shouldn't get their hopes up. Instead, they should wear a mask -- which is probably even more effective, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

While a "very limited supply" of a Covid-19 vaccine might be ready in November or December, it "will have to be prioritized," CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told a Senate appropriations subcommittee Wednesday.

"It will be those first responders and those at greatest risk for death, and then eventually that will expand," he said.

"If you're asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public, so we can begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we're probably looking at third, late second quarter, third quarter 2021."

On top of that, "in order to have enough of us immunized so we have immunity, I think it's going to take us six to nine months," he said.

Vaccine distrust remains an issue

Then there's the issue that needs to be urgently addressed: people who are hesitant to get the vaccine, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said Wednesday.

"Those who are vaccine hesitant have had their hesitancy enhanced by a variety of things that are happening right now, particularly the unfortunate mix of science and politics," Collins said at an event hosted by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

A recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that more than half of respondents -- 54% -- said they would not get the vaccine if it was available for free before the November 3 presidential election. Along party lines, 60% of Republicans and 56% of independents said they would not. Half of Democrats said they would.

"I don't want to have us, a year from now, having a conversation about how we have in our hands the solution to the worst pandemic of more than 100 years, but we haven't been able to actually convince people to take charge of it," Collins said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, said the variability in how the coronavirus affects people has helped fuel misunderstandings about who can spread the virus and when.

At least 40% of patients have no symptoms, while some stay ill for months on end, Fauci said.

"One of the things we're dealing with in this country is a real lack of understanding of the importance of everybody trying to prevent getting infected rather than inadvertently... propagating the outbreak..." Fauci said during a virtual panel sponsored by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute.

Of all the viral diseases and emerging infections that he's encountered throughout his career, Fauci said he has "never seen anything with a range" like this virus.

"It's just completely unique to see that degree of variability of a single microbe, which means there are things that are determining that, that we still at this point don't understand," he said.

Masks are a 'powerful' tool, Redfield said

But Redfield said Americans already have a weapon he believes could be more effective against Covid-19: face masks.

"These face masks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have," Redfield said, holding up a blue face mask.

"If we did it for six, eight, 10, 12 weeks, we'd bring this pandemic under control," he said.

"I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against Covid than when I take a Covid vaccine, because the immunogenicity may be 70%. And if I don't get an immune response, the vaccine's not going to protect me. This face mask will."

Yet time and again, people gather and socialize without wearing face masks -- sometimes leading to tragic results.

More than 6.6 million people have been infected with Covid-19 in the US, and more than 196,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

7 coronavirus deaths are linked to 1 wedding

A wedding in Maine is linked to 176 Covid-19 cases and the deaths of seven people who didn't attend the celebration -- showing just how easily and quickly coronavirus can spread at social gatherings, public health experts say.

For months, doctors have stressed the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings.

But outbreaks have stemmed from Memorial Day events, Fourth of July celebrations and a massive motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

The wedding in Millinocket on August 7 had about 65 guests, a violation of the state's 50-person limit for indoor events, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The event is linked to outbreaks that have unfolded at a nursing home and a jail, both more than 100 miles away from the wedding venue, among people who had only secondary or tertiary contact with an attendee.

Residents at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center accounted for 39 cases tied to the wedding and six of the seven deaths thus far, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah said.

"The virus favors gatherings," Shah added. "It does not distinguish between happy events like a wedding celebration, or sad farewells, like a funeral."

Despite such somber warnings, about 1,500 people descended on a New Jersey boardwalk house featured in MTV's "Jersey Shore" on Monday night, ending in eight arrests, Seaside Heights police said.

The event was organized by a group of YouTube pranksters, according to Seaside Heights Police Detective Steve Korman, and officials say they are now worried about how they will track possible infections among more than a thousand people.

Universities try to get ahead of outbreaks

Outbreaks keep cropping up at colleges and universities, prompting some to go to virtual learning again.

More than 50,000 coronavirus cases have been reported at colleges and universities in all 50 states.

Citing a significant rise in cases among students, the University of Colorado Boulder announced a 14-day quarantine period for students living within the city.

The University of Arizona is taking a similar approach, urging students to shelter in place until the end of the month after a large number of positive cases. The university reported 261 positive cases on Monday, according to the school's coronavirus dashboard.

At the University of Missouri, two students were expelled and three were suspended for violating rules that require students who test positive to isolate and comply with social distancing.

"These students willfully put others at risk, and that is never acceptable. We will not let the actions of a few take away the opportunity for in-person learning that more than 8,000 faculty and staff have worked so hard to accomplish for the more than 30,000 MU students," the university said in a statement Tuesday

Returning to normal is a long way off

Officials are trying to prepare the public for a pandemic-altered life for a few more months -- if not years.

Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief science officer at the World Health Organization in Geneva, said the world might not be able to return to "pre-Covid" life until 2022.

Swaminathan said 60% to 70% of the global population would need to have immunity before there is a dramatic reduction in transmission of the virus.

"We're looking at 2022 at least before enough people start getting the vaccine to build immunity," she told journalists during a virtual meeting hosted by the United Nations Foundation.

"So for a long time to come, we have to maintain the same kind of measures that are currently being put in place with physical distancing, the masking and respiratory hygiene."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 85351

Reported Deaths: 1979
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin25018908
Ramsey10145313
Dakota6870122
Anoka5431129
Stearns357523
Washington341655
Scott229132
Olmsted220426
Nobles190915
Blue Earth15156
Wright14557
Carver12807
Rice12678
Mower12454
St. Louis117328
Clay116540
Sherburne103713
Kandiyohi8932
Winona69417
Lyon6064
Steele4962
Nicollet48416
Watonwan4764
Todd4702
Benton4643
Freeborn4633
Le Sueur4323
McLeod4282
Chisago4081
Waseca3978
Crow Wing37818
Beltrami3554
Otter Tail3494
Goodhue3039
Martin2699
Itasca25013
Polk2504
Becker2302
Carlton2161
Isanti2140
Cottonwood2110
Douglas2101
Pipestone2029
Pine1830
Dodge1820
Morrison1771
Chippewa1731
Sibley1623
Wabasha1540
Unassigned15352
Brown1502
Meeker1492
Murray1482
Yellow Medicine1341
Rock1330
Mille Lacs1313
Faribault1280
Cass1183
Jackson1121
Renville1076
Pennington1041
Roseau1040
Houston970
Koochiching963
Swift961
Fillmore940
Kanabec918
Redwood880
Stevens871
Lincoln840
Pope740
Aitkin661
Wadena590
Grant574
Big Stone560
Hubbard560
Wilkin553
Norman510
Marshall491
Lake480
Mahnomen411
Red Lake360
Lac qui Parle320
Traverse290
Clearwater240
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson130
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 75454

Reported Deaths: 1226
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14829253
Johnson485727
Woodbury463359
Black Hawk421883
Linn3570101
Story317517
Dallas261438
Scott255126
Dubuque243638
Buena Vista190112
Pottawattamie184836
Marshall174332
Wapello119957
Webster116114
Sioux11373
Muscatine104552
Clinton100817
Cerro Gordo96121
Plymouth93820
Crawford9244
Warren9116
Des Moines7077
Jasper69432
Marion6743
Tama67330
Carroll5625
Lee5626
Wright5421
Henry4704
Dickinson4536
Bremer4417
Boone4296
Louisa40914
Washington40511
Franklin32517
Hamilton3113
Mahaska29819
Delaware2913
Winneshiek2685
Floyd2663
Jackson2663
Hardin2621
Clay2613
Benton2501
Clarke2493
Butler2472
Emmet23710
Shelby2341
Jones2273
Allamakee2245
Poweshiek2218
Winnebago22010
Clayton2173
Buchanan2111
Guthrie2065
Cedar2051
Lyon2013
Chickasaw1930
Grundy1902
Madison1862
Howard1754
Kossuth1740
Fayette1731
Hancock1702
Mitchell1690
Humboldt1662
Cherokee1652
Harrison1642
Iowa1631
Calhoun1592
Sac1570
Mills1521
Pocahontas1462
Palo Alto1450
Page1390
Monroe1338
Jefferson1291
Cass1222
Lucas1226
Monona1211
Appanoose1163
Taylor1161
Osceola1100
Van Buren1081
Davis1074
Union1053
Worth990
Montgomery845
Keokuk821
Ida760
Wayne762
Greene720
Fremont680
Adair571
Decatur570
Audubon461
Ringgold392
Adams270
Unassigned190
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 72°
Cold front arrives Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flu vaccine importance for the pandemic

Image

MN approaching 2000 coronavirus deaths

Image

Gov. Walz Education Tour

Image

Triple Box Tz

Image

Pediatric Orthopedic Injury Clinic

Image

Volunteers Cleaning Up Downtown Mason City

Image

National Night Out

Image

RST Prepares For Future Fire Emergencies

Image

Students Face Hunger Crisis

Image

Sean's Weather 9/16

Community Events