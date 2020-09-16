Clear

What you need to know about coronavirus on Wednesday, September 16

CNN's Melissa Bell gets access to a hospital in Bordeaux, France, to see how doctors and staff are coping with a second surge in coronavirus cases, and what lessons they learned from the first surge.

Posted By: By Angela Dewan, CNN

President Donald Trump has defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic many times before, but on Tuesday he faced his most threatening critics yet — undecided voters.

At an ABC town hall in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, the President hit back at a question over his remarks to renowned journalist Bob Woodward that he deliberately downplayed the threat of the virus, despite knowing the risks.

"Well I didn't downplay it. I actually, in many ways, I up-played it in terms of action," he claimed in response to a question at the town hall. He pointed to his government's travel bans on China and Europe as examples of "very strong" action.

It was an invitation to the audience to refuse to believe their own ears, as Stephen Collinson writes. Trump repeatedly told Americans the virus would "just disappear," and he privately told Woodward in mid-March: "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic."

Trump and the White House have been widely criticized for flouting government guidelines designed to limit the transmission of Covid-19, including social distancing and wearing a mask. On Tuesday, Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at the White House to sign normalization agreements between Israel and the two Arab countries. None of the officials wore masks, and after the meetings, a large crowd sat shoulder-to-shoulder outside to watch the leaders sign the agreements.

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: What are the US guidelines for sharing a vehicle with someone from another household?

A: If people from different households are in a car together, they should wear face masks, said Dr. Aaron Hamilton of the Cleveland Clinic. "You should also wear one if you're rolling down your window to interact with someone at a drive-thru or curbside pickup location," Hamilton said. It's also smart to keep the windows open to help ventilate the car.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

Children from ethnic-minority groups hit harder

A new report confirms that while deaths in kids infected with Covid-19 are very rare, children and teens from ethnic-minority groups are disproportionately impacted.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in its weekly report Tuesday that while Hispanic, Black, Native American and Asian or Pacific people represented 41% of the US population under the age of 21, they accounted for approximately 75% of deaths in that age group.

If rich countries get the vaccine first, twice as many people will die: study

New modelling from Northeastern University shows that a coordinated vaccine response that provides countries with a number of doses proportionate to their population will save twice as many lives than if rich countries were prioritized.

If the vaccine is distributed based on population numbers, it could avert 61% of global deaths. But if higher numbers of doses are given to wealthier countries, just 33% of deaths could be prevented. The US and China are among nations that have not joined an international effort to develop and distribute a vaccine ahead of a deadline on Friday.

It may be 2022 before we can start thinking about 'normal life' again

That's the stark warning from the World Health Organization's chief science officer, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, who said there needs to be 60% to 70% of the population with immunity before a dramatic reduction in viral transmission is realistic. "We're looking at 2022 at least before enough people start getting the vaccine to build immunity."

A WHO special envoy, David Nabarro, also warned that the pandemic has just begun. "This is really serious -- we're not even in the middle of it yet," he told British lawmakers. "And it's getting nastier as we go into this particular phase in Europe of watching the thing come back again."

ON OUR RADAR

  • Countries heading into winter will have to choose between having bars and nightclubs open, or schools in session, the WHO has warned.
  • France appears to be entering its second wave of Covid-19, and doctors at one hospital in Bordeaux say this one is going to be a marathon.
  • India topped 5 million coronavirus cases Wednesday, after confirming 1 million new infections in just 11 days.
  • Top spokesperson for the US Department of Health, Michael Caputo, has apologized after a scathing rant in which he accused government scientists of "sedition" in their coronavirus responses.
  • Covid-19 may have circulated in the US as early as December, about a month earlier than widely believed, according to UCLA researchers.

TODAY'S TOP TIP

In times of stress, we often turn to comforting sugary indulgences. Cutting sugar comes down to knowing how much is in what you eat and drink. A committee on dietary guidelines in the US has recommended that adults limit their sugar intake to around 6 teaspoons a day — less than a can of soda, or around two-and-a-half choc chip cookies. One tip is to replace high-sugar desserts with fresh fruit. Here are more strategies for cutting back.

TODAY'S PODCAST

"What I'm optimistic about is that we're realizing that these systems have been broken and they're not working for working women ... who can work from home, and they're definitely not working for women whose jobs are a bit more precarious," said Nicole Mason, President and CEO of the Institute for Women's Policy Research

The economic recession caused by Covid-19 is a She-cession — it has disproportionately affected women, especially women of color. CNN Senior Global Affairs Analyst Bianna Golodryga speaks to Nicole Mason about how the pandemic has exposed the gaps in our childcare and employment systems. Listen Now.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 85351

Reported Deaths: 1979
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin25018908
Ramsey10145313
Dakota6870122
Anoka5431129
Stearns357523
Washington341655
Scott229132
Olmsted220426
Nobles190915
Blue Earth15156
Wright14557
Carver12807
Rice12678
Mower12454
St. Louis117328
Clay116540
Sherburne103713
Kandiyohi8932
Winona69417
Lyon6064
Steele4962
Nicollet48416
Watonwan4764
Todd4702
Benton4643
Freeborn4633
Le Sueur4323
McLeod4282
Chisago4081
Waseca3978
Crow Wing37818
Beltrami3554
Otter Tail3494
Goodhue3039
Martin2699
Itasca25013
Polk2504
Becker2302
Carlton2161
Isanti2140
Cottonwood2110
Douglas2101
Pipestone2029
Pine1830
Dodge1820
Morrison1771
Chippewa1731
Sibley1623
Wabasha1540
Unassigned15352
Brown1502
Meeker1492
Murray1482
Yellow Medicine1341
Rock1330
Mille Lacs1313
Faribault1280
Cass1183
Jackson1121
Renville1076
Pennington1041
Roseau1040
Houston970
Koochiching963
Swift961
Fillmore940
Kanabec918
Redwood880
Stevens871
Lincoln840
Pope740
Aitkin661
Wadena590
Grant574
Big Stone560
Hubbard560
Wilkin553
Norman510
Marshall491
Lake480
Mahnomen411
Red Lake360
Lac qui Parle320
Traverse290
Clearwater240
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson130
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 75454

Reported Deaths: 1226
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14829253
Johnson485727
Woodbury463359
Black Hawk421883
Linn3570101
Story317517
Dallas261438
Scott255126
Dubuque243638
Buena Vista190112
Pottawattamie184836
Marshall174332
Wapello119957
Webster116114
Sioux11373
Muscatine104552
Clinton100817
Cerro Gordo96121
Plymouth93820
Crawford9244
Warren9116
Des Moines7077
Jasper69432
Marion6743
Tama67330
Carroll5625
Lee5626
Wright5421
Henry4704
Dickinson4536
Bremer4417
Boone4296
Louisa40914
Washington40511
Franklin32517
Hamilton3113
Mahaska29819
Delaware2913
Winneshiek2685
Floyd2663
Jackson2663
Hardin2621
Clay2613
Benton2501
Clarke2493
Butler2472
Emmet23710
Shelby2341
Jones2273
Allamakee2245
Poweshiek2218
Winnebago22010
Clayton2173
Buchanan2111
Guthrie2065
Cedar2051
Lyon2013
Chickasaw1930
Grundy1902
Madison1862
Howard1754
Kossuth1740
Fayette1731
Hancock1702
Mitchell1690
Humboldt1662
Cherokee1652
Harrison1642
Iowa1631
Calhoun1592
Sac1570
Mills1521
Pocahontas1462
Palo Alto1450
Page1390
Monroe1338
Jefferson1291
Cass1222
Lucas1226
Monona1211
Appanoose1163
Taylor1161
Osceola1100
Van Buren1081
Davis1074
Union1053
Worth990
Montgomery845
Keokuk821
Ida760
Wayne762
Greene720
Fremont680
Adair571
Decatur570
Audubon461
Ringgold392
Adams270
Unassigned190
