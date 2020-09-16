Clear
A Maine wedding is linked to the deaths of 7 people who didn't attend

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci praised how Vermont has handled the coronavirus pandemic and said that a national mask mandate "probably would not work" in the US.

Posted: Sep 16, 2020 5:01 AM
Updated: Sep 16, 2020 5:01 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A wedding in Maine is linked to 176 Covid-19 cases and the deaths of seven people who didn't attend the celebration, demonstrating just how easily and quickly the virus can spread at social gatherings, public health experts say.

As officials continue to push preventive measures, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing to keep infection rates low, they also have been vocal in warning against large gatherings.

But Americans have continued to congregate, leading to outbreaks tied to a number of events, from Memorial Day and Fourth of July celebrations to a massive motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

The wedding held in Millinocket on August 7 had about 65 guests, in violation of the state's 50-person cap for indoor events, Maine CDC said.

The event is linked to outbreaks that have unfolded at a nursing home and a jail, both more than 100 miles away from the wedding venue, and among people who had only secondary or tertiary contact with an attendee.

Residents at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center accounted for 39 cases tied to the wedding and six of the seven deaths thus far, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah said.

"The virus favors gatherings," Shah added. "It does not distinguish between happy events like a wedding celebration, or sad farewells, like a funeral."

Despite such somber warnings, about 1,500 people descended on a New Jersey boardwalk house featured in MTV's "Jersey Shore" Monday night, ending in eight arrests, according to Seaside Heights police.

The event was organized by a group of YouTube pranksters, according to Seaside Heights Police Detective Steve Korman, and officials say they are now worried about how they will track possible infections among more than a thousand people.

Universities try to get ahead of outbreaks

Outbreaks have been cropping up at colleges and universities, bedeviling administrators working to contain spread.

More than 50,000 coronavirus cases have been reported at colleges and universities in all 50 states.

Citing a significant rise in cases among students, Colorado University of Boulder will be moving to a 14-day quarantine period for students living within the city, according to its website.

The University of Arizona is taking a similar tact, urging students to shelter in place until the end of the month after a large number of positive cases. The university reported 261 positive cases on Monday, according to the school's coronavirus dashboard.

Two students were expelled and three suspended at the University of Missouri for violating rules that require students who test positive to isolate and comply with social distancing.

"These students willfully put others at risk, and that is never acceptable. We will not let the actions of a few take away the opportunity for in-person learning that more than 8,000 faculty and staff have worked so hard to accomplish for the more than 30,000 MU students," the university said in a statement Tuesday.

Coronavirus could have been in the US as early as December

Though outbreaks attributed to coronavirus were not widely documented until the spring, the virus may have circulated in the United States as early as December, about a month earlier than believed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to researchers with UCLA.

A study, published last Thursday in the Journal of Medical Internet Research, found a statistically significant increase in clinic and hospital visits by patients who reported respiratory illnesses as early as the week of December 22.

The first known case of Covid-19 in the US was thought to be a patient in Washington who had visited Wuhan, China, according to the CDC. The case was reported in January.

But the number of patient visits to the ER for respiratory complaints, as well as the number of people hospitalized with acute respiratory failure between December 2019 and February 2020, were all up, compared to records from the past five years. Though the cases could have been from the flu, the numbers are notable, Dr. Joann Elmore told CNN.

Dr. Claudia Hoyen, an infectious disease specialist at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center who did not work on the study, said she believes it's possible Covid-19 may have been in the US much sooner than first realized.

But Kristian Andersen, a professor of immunology and microbiology at Scripps Research, disagreed.

"We know from the SARS-CoV-2 genetic data that the pandemic started in late November / early December in China so there's absolutely no way the virus could have been spreading widely in December 2019. From the same genetic data we know that widespread transmission didn't start in the United States until (around) February 2020," Andersen said in an email.

"The paper is picking up spurious signals and the hospitalizations are more likely from flu or other respiratory diseases," Andersen wrote.

Returning to normal is a long way off

Some officials are preparing for the coronavirus-altered way of life to continue for a while longer.

Boston will allow restaurants to continue using private outdoor and public street and sidewalk spaces to serve customers through December 1, Mayor Marty Walsh announced Tuesday. The practice was supposed to last until October 31.

"We're trying to help our restaurants continues to take advantage of outdoor space as long as possible," Walsh said.

And though researchers are racing to have a vaccine ready in the new year, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief science officer at the World Health Organization in Geneva, said Tuesday that the world might not be able to begin thinking about returning to "pre-Covid" life until 2022.

Swaminathan, speaking to journalists during a virtual meeting hosted by the United Nations Foundation, said 60% to 70% of the global population would need to have immunity before there is a dramatic reduction in transmission of the virus.

"We're looking at 2022 at least before enough people start getting the vaccine to build immunity," said Swaminathan. "So, for a long time to come, we have to maintain the same kind of measures that are currently being put in place with physical distancing, the masking and respiratory hygiene."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 85351

Reported Deaths: 1979
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin25018908
Ramsey10145313
Dakota6870122
Anoka5431129
Stearns357523
Washington341655
Scott229132
Olmsted220426
Nobles190915
Blue Earth15156
Wright14557
Carver12807
Rice12678
Mower12454
St. Louis117328
Clay116540
Sherburne103713
Kandiyohi8932
Winona69417
Lyon6064
Steele4962
Nicollet48416
Watonwan4764
Todd4702
Benton4643
Freeborn4633
Le Sueur4323
McLeod4282
Chisago4081
Waseca3978
Crow Wing37818
Beltrami3554
Otter Tail3494
Goodhue3039
Martin2699
Itasca25013
Polk2504
Becker2302
Carlton2161
Isanti2140
Cottonwood2110
Douglas2101
Pipestone2029
Pine1830
Dodge1820
Morrison1771
Chippewa1731
Sibley1623
Wabasha1540
Unassigned15352
Brown1502
Meeker1492
Murray1482
Yellow Medicine1341
Rock1330
Mille Lacs1313
Faribault1280
Cass1183
Jackson1121
Renville1076
Pennington1041
Roseau1040
Houston970
Koochiching963
Swift961
Fillmore940
Kanabec918
Redwood880
Stevens871
Lincoln840
Pope740
Aitkin661
Wadena590
Grant574
Big Stone560
Hubbard560
Wilkin553
Norman510
Marshall491
Lake480
Mahnomen411
Red Lake360
Lac qui Parle320
Traverse290
Clearwater240
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson130
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 75454

Reported Deaths: 1226
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14829253
Johnson485727
Woodbury463359
Black Hawk421883
Linn3570101
Story317517
Dallas261438
Scott255126
Dubuque243638
Buena Vista190112
Pottawattamie184836
Marshall174332
Wapello119957
Webster116114
Sioux11373
Muscatine104552
Clinton100817
Cerro Gordo96121
Plymouth93820
Crawford9244
Warren9116
Des Moines7077
Jasper69432
Marion6743
Tama67330
Carroll5625
Lee5626
Wright5421
Henry4704
Dickinson4536
Bremer4417
Boone4296
Louisa40914
Washington40511
Franklin32517
Hamilton3113
Mahaska29819
Delaware2913
Winneshiek2685
Floyd2663
Jackson2663
Hardin2621
Clay2613
Benton2501
Clarke2493
Butler2472
Emmet23710
Shelby2341
Jones2273
Allamakee2245
Poweshiek2218
Winnebago22010
Clayton2173
Buchanan2111
Guthrie2065
Cedar2051
Lyon2013
Chickasaw1930
Grundy1902
Madison1862
Howard1754
Kossuth1740
Fayette1731
Hancock1702
Mitchell1690
Humboldt1662
Cherokee1652
Harrison1642
Iowa1631
Calhoun1592
Sac1570
Mills1521
Pocahontas1462
Palo Alto1450
Page1390
Monroe1338
Jefferson1291
Cass1222
Lucas1226
Monona1211
Appanoose1163
Taylor1161
Osceola1100
Van Buren1081
Davis1074
Union1053
Worth990
Montgomery845
Keokuk821
Ida760
Wayne762
Greene720
Fremont680
Adair571
Decatur570
Audubon461
Ringgold392
Adams270
Unassigned190
