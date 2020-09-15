Clear

Michael Caputo fits very well in the Trump administration

Article Image

Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Michael Caputo apologized to staffers for a rant in which he accused career government scientists of "sedition" and working to undermine President Donald Trump, multiple sources familiar with the situation told CNN. Brian Todd reports.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 11:20 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 11:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Michael D'Antonio

The current craziest thing from Trumpworld involves Michael Caputo, who was installed in a key government job as the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, where a federal health official said Caputo is pressuring scientists to change their reports on the coronavirus pandemic.

As if the allegation isn't bad enough, Caputo, in a video on Sunday, spewed conspiracy theories and warned of looming armed conflict if Joe Biden doesn't concede to Donald Trump, saying, "And when Donald Trump refuses to stand down at the inauguration, the shooting will begin."

In a statement to CNN, Caputo said that he made the comments in the video while dealing with pressures stemming from he and his family being harassed recently. On Tuesday, Caputo apologized to his HHS staffers.

Still, the whole thing suggests, to me, that he's doing just what the boss wants.

As Trump drives for reelection, he will find new ways to continue shocking us with his deviance. Look at his recent comments on the killing of an Antifa activist by police who were attempting to arrest him. Trump seemed to suggest it was "retribution" because the activist was suspected of killing a right-wing protester in Portland, Oregon.

The President has also mused about an unconstitutional third term in office, and he has defied public health warnings to hold an indoor rally amid the coronavirus pandemic. At the rally, he said that he can be really "vicious."

Before Trump, no one would have imagined a US president saying or doing such things.

In both business and politics, Trump has long sought to grab attention with extreme behavior and comments ranging from using a fake persona to spread flattering lies about himself to his racist "birtherism" campaign, which involved specious claims that Barack Obama wasn't born in the United States.

As president, he has all but ignored his obligation to lead with seriousness and tell the truth, opting instead for lies and distortions numbering, according to the Washington Post, in the tens of thousands. What is new now, as Trump revs up his campaign, is that he is aided by a team that shares his disdain for the truth and public service.

Gone are the Dudley Do-Right types like former defense secretary James Mattis and former chief of staff John Kelly, who fought against the President's worst impulses. In their place is a team of enablers who, much like members of a gangster's crew, share Trump's instincts and happily join in the mayhem under the big boss' protection.

As CNN has reported, a whistleblower alleges that acting Department of Homeland Security chief Chad Wolf urged officials to tailor intelligence to fit the President's political agenda by downplaying the threat of Russian interference and instead focus more on gathering information on China and Iran.

The White House and DHS denied the allegations.

Over at the Justice Department, Attorney General William Barr is not ruling out a preelection release of the results of a probe into the investigation of Russian election interference efforts in 2016. Barr's move is seemingly designed to support the President on the matter of Russia aiding him in the 2016 election. (A preelection release would violate department norms related to influencing elections.)

The push to release the findings is allegedly why Nora Dannehy, one member of the investigating team, recently resigned. According to her colleagues, she was motivated in part by her concern that Justice Department higher ups were pressuring the team for political reasons.

Meanwhile, at the Department of Health and Human Services, Caputo is doing his part to politically benefit the President. In its report on pressure from the HHS, Politico, citing a widely circulated internal email it obtained, quoted Paul Alexander complaining that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a nonpartisan agency, "appears to be writing hit pieces on the administration."

Alexander, Caputo's senior adviser, wanted the CDC to change papers it had published on school children and Covid-19 to align them with Trump's political position favoring school reopening. Alexander also tried to dictate statements made by Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health.

Caputo praised Alexander in a statement to CNN.

Although he may now be trying to blame his bizarre conspiracy comments on recent pressures, Caputo is no stranger to Trump-style antics.

For example, shortly after Caputo was appointed as the new HHS spokesman in April, CNN reported that he had deleted inflammatory posts from his Twitter account, including one on March 8 that suggested the pandemic was a hoax.

"Coronavirus is the Democrats' new Russia, their new Ukraine," he wrote. "And nobody will believe them except their zombies. But know this: The Dems' strategy to defeat @realDonaldTrump requires 100s of thousands of American deaths. Will one of their nutjobs make it happen, a la Hodgkinson?" (Hodgkinson was in reference to a man who wounded five people in a gunfire attack on a Republican baseball team practice.)

Around the time Caputo was appointed in April, the US had about 30,000 deaths. Caputo's coronavirus comment seems especially ill conceived and would, with another president, have made him ineligible for a post at HHS, but it marks him as a person perfectly suited for the Trump administration.

Others in the administration show a similar flair for chaos, ignoring their norms of their offices in order to serve a President who acts in the way of a criminal ringleader.

As Caputo and the others show their willingness to play the game like Trump, they bring to mind Trump's former lawyer and business affairs "fixer," Michael Cohen, who went to prison for lying to federal officials investigating his former boss.

In his new memoir, Cohen writes that he studied law so he could practice it "like a gangster." He writes fondly of the characters in the mafia movie "Goodfellas" and describes feeling thrilled by the rule breaking he witnessed and practiced. He called those who have replaced him, "wannabe fixers, sycophants willing to distort the truth and break the law in the service of the Boss."

The big difference, of course, is that Cohen worked for Trump the businessman and the others work for a President and wield the power of the executive. The damage they are doing affects the world and might not ever be repaired, even by an army of Dudley Do-Rights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 84949

Reported Deaths: 1974
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24944907
Ramsey10111313
Dakota6836120
Anoka5396129
Stearns357123
Washington340755
Scott227932
Olmsted218726
Nobles190615
Blue Earth15076
Wright14477
Carver12747
Rice12648
Mower12384
St. Louis116128
Clay114240
Sherburne103013
Kandiyohi8912
Winona67917
Lyon6034
Steele4972
Nicollet47916
Watonwan4754
Todd4692
Benton4633
Freeborn4612
Le Sueur4303
McLeod4212
Chisago3981
Waseca3938
Crow Wing37718
Beltrami3533
Otter Tail3474
Goodhue3019
Martin2689
Itasca24813
Polk2464
Becker2292
Carlton2161
Cottonwood2100
Isanti2100
Douglas2061
Pipestone2029
Dodge1810
Pine1810
Morrison1741
Chippewa1721
Sibley1613
Unassigned15652
Wabasha1520
Meeker1482
Murray1472
Brown1452
Rock1350
Yellow Medicine1321
Mille Lacs1313
Faribault1280
Cass1193
Jackson1091
Renville1076
Pennington1041
Roseau1040
Houston960
Koochiching963
Swift961
Fillmore920
Redwood870
Stevens871
Kanabec868
Lincoln830
Pope740
Aitkin661
Wadena610
Grant574
Big Stone550
Hubbard550
Wilkin553
Marshall491
Lake480
Norman480
Mahnomen411
Red Lake360
Lac qui Parle320
Traverse290
Clearwater240
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 74801

Reported Deaths: 1216
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14746252
Johnson483426
Woodbury457759
Black Hawk419182
Linn3534101
Story315417
Dallas259738
Scott253426
Dubuque241637
Buena Vista190112
Pottawattamie182836
Marshall174132
Wapello119957
Webster114814
Sioux11153
Muscatine104552
Clinton100416
Cerro Gordo94721
Plymouth92720
Crawford9104
Warren9066
Des Moines6886
Jasper68631
Tama67330
Marion6663
Carroll5595
Lee5516
Wright5401
Henry4644
Dickinson4526
Bremer4327
Boone4205
Louisa40414
Washington39411
Franklin32417
Hamilton3073
Mahaska29319
Delaware2863
Jackson2652
Hardin2631
Floyd2613
Winneshiek2615
Clay2553
Clarke2493
Benton2471
Butler2442
Emmet2359
Shelby2341
Allamakee2255
Jones2223
Poweshiek2198
Clayton2153
Buchanan2081
Winnebago20710
Cedar2041
Guthrie2035
Lyon1943
Chickasaw1910
Grundy1842
Madison1842
Howard1744
Fayette1701
Hancock1702
Mitchell1690
Kossuth1670
Humboldt1652
Harrison1622
Iowa1611
Cherokee1602
Calhoun1522
Sac1520
Mills1491
Pocahontas1462
Palo Alto1420
Page1350
Monroe1328
Jefferson1261
Lucas1236
Cass1222
Monona1191
Appanoose1163
Taylor1161
Osceola1090
Van Buren1081
Davis1074
Union1053
Worth950
Montgomery835
Keokuk811
Wayne762
Ida730
Greene720
Fremont660
Adair571
Decatur550
Audubon461
Ringgold372
Adams270
Unassigned130
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking a much sunnier week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Rochester teachers offer distance learning report card

Image

Oswald commits to Jamestown

Image

Rochester to hire first Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Image

Rochester Searches for Next City Administrator

Image

Balloon Makes Long Journey

Image

Search for New City Administrator

Image

RPS Considers Options for Later School Start Times

Image

Cerro Gordo changing mental health services

Image

Rochester hiring new Diversity Director

Community Events