Clear

Breonna Taylor settlement is not close to justice

Article Image

Tanika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, spoke after the city of Louisville, Kentucky, agreed to pay $12 million to Taylor's family and institute a series of police reforms to settle the family's wrongful death lawsuit.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 7:30 PM
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 7:30 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Jill Filipovic

On Tuesday, the City of Louisville, Kentucky, finally settled a wrongful death lawsuit in the killing of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT shot dead in her own house by police officers who entered on a no-knock warrant. The settlement is for $12 million, every penny of which Taylor's family deserves, and not a single cent of which will bring her back.

It's an important step. But it's not justice.

Taylor was killed March 13 after plainclothes officers burst through her front door in the middle of the night. Her boyfriend, reasonably believing they were under attack from armed intruders, he said, grabbed his (legally owned) gun and fired. He hit a police officer in the thigh. Police responded with a spray of bullets, killing Taylor.

It was an avoidable death caused by police malpractice: surveillance so bad the cops didn't even know who was inside the house before they broke their way in, a total failure to follow basic safety protocols, and then panic from people who are trained to do better, and needless bloodshed.

The officers were supposed to announce themselves. They claim they did. Taylor's boyfriend and most others who were nearby say they didn't. (One who heard the raid as it happened said he heard the officers say "police" once.) An ambulance should have been on standby during the raid; the police had told it to leave.

As the raid descended into madness and bullets were flying, one detective, Brett Hankison, inexplicably ran into the parking lot and shot wildly through the patio door and window. He did not follow standard procedures, and has rightly been fired.

But the other officers in the raid still have their jobs. And no criminal charges have been filed.

As part of the settlement, the City of Louisville has pledged to exercise greater oversight on officers carrying out search warrants. This is important and necessary. And separately, the state attorney general is investigating, and a grand jury has reportedly been empaneled.

The settlement is much larger than what is usually paid out to victims of police violence. But it's the city that's paying (not the police officers who shot Taylor or their supervisors) -- and that usually means the taxpayers and other citizens. And even with the wrongful death settlement, the police and the city admit no wrongdoing in Taylor's death.

Taylor's family deserves that money. But it should be coming from the officers whose negligence, carelessness, and cowardice caused her death, not just the people of Louisville, to whom they are supposed to be accountable.

And even a settlement paid from officers' pockets wouldn't be enough. Advocates are rightly calling for the officers to face criminal charges. While the officers who shot from the hallway into the apartment were returning fire and therefore may have a case for self-defense, Hankison, who was not under fire in the parking lot, doesn't seem to.

At the very least, justice for Breonna Taylor would mean Hankison facing the justice system. Police officers pledge to uphold the law. A jury should hear whether Hankison broke it, and if he did, he should face legal consequences.

Nothing is going to bring Breonna Taylor, by all accounts a shining ray of light, back to life. Nothing can make her family and loved ones whole. But a transparent process of holding the officers who killed her accountable would at least begin to restore a modicum of trust between the police and the public for whom they work. It is the absolute least Breonna Taylor deserves.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 84949

Reported Deaths: 1974
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24944907
Ramsey10111313
Dakota6836120
Anoka5396129
Stearns357123
Washington340755
Scott227932
Olmsted218726
Nobles190615
Blue Earth15076
Wright14477
Carver12747
Rice12648
Mower12384
St. Louis116128
Clay114240
Sherburne103013
Kandiyohi8912
Winona67917
Lyon6034
Steele4972
Nicollet47916
Watonwan4754
Todd4692
Benton4633
Freeborn4612
Le Sueur4303
McLeod4212
Chisago3981
Waseca3938
Crow Wing37718
Beltrami3533
Otter Tail3474
Goodhue3019
Martin2689
Itasca24813
Polk2464
Becker2292
Carlton2161
Cottonwood2100
Isanti2100
Douglas2061
Pipestone2029
Dodge1810
Pine1810
Morrison1741
Chippewa1721
Sibley1613
Unassigned15652
Wabasha1520
Meeker1482
Murray1472
Brown1452
Rock1350
Yellow Medicine1321
Mille Lacs1313
Faribault1280
Cass1193
Jackson1091
Renville1076
Pennington1041
Roseau1040
Houston960
Koochiching963
Swift961
Fillmore920
Redwood870
Stevens871
Kanabec868
Lincoln830
Pope740
Aitkin661
Wadena610
Grant574
Big Stone550
Hubbard550
Wilkin553
Marshall491
Lake480
Norman480
Mahnomen411
Red Lake360
Lac qui Parle320
Traverse290
Clearwater240
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 74801

Reported Deaths: 1216
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14746252
Johnson483426
Woodbury457759
Black Hawk419182
Linn3534101
Story315417
Dallas259738
Scott253426
Dubuque241637
Buena Vista190112
Pottawattamie182836
Marshall174132
Wapello119957
Webster114814
Sioux11153
Muscatine104552
Clinton100416
Cerro Gordo94721
Plymouth92720
Crawford9104
Warren9066
Des Moines6886
Jasper68631
Tama67330
Marion6663
Carroll5595
Lee5516
Wright5401
Henry4644
Dickinson4526
Bremer4327
Boone4205
Louisa40414
Washington39411
Franklin32417
Hamilton3073
Mahaska29319
Delaware2863
Jackson2652
Hardin2631
Floyd2613
Winneshiek2615
Clay2553
Clarke2493
Benton2471
Butler2442
Emmet2359
Shelby2341
Allamakee2255
Jones2223
Poweshiek2198
Clayton2153
Buchanan2081
Winnebago20710
Cedar2041
Guthrie2035
Lyon1943
Chickasaw1910
Grundy1842
Madison1842
Howard1744
Fayette1701
Hancock1702
Mitchell1690
Kossuth1670
Humboldt1652
Harrison1622
Iowa1611
Cherokee1602
Calhoun1522
Sac1520
Mills1491
Pocahontas1462
Palo Alto1420
Page1350
Monroe1328
Jefferson1261
Lucas1236
Cass1222
Monona1191
Appanoose1163
Taylor1161
Osceola1090
Van Buren1081
Davis1074
Union1053
Worth950
Montgomery835
Keokuk811
Wayne762
Ida730
Greene720
Fremont660
Adair571
Decatur550
Audubon461
Ringgold372
Adams270
Unassigned130
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking a much sunnier week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Searches for Next City Administrator

Image

Balloon Makes Long Journey

Image

Search for New City Administrator

Image

RPS Considers Options for Later School Start Times

Image

Cerro Gordo changing mental health services

Image

Rochester hiring new Diversity Director

Image

Cyber Security for online learning

Image

Ground Broken On Wellness Center

Image

Direct Support Professional Recognition Week

Image

Covid-19 Survey Teams In Rochester

Community Events