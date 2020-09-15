Clear

What you need to know about coronavirus on Tuesday, September 15

Eli Lipman, a 9-year-old with "long-haul" Covid-19, tells CNN's Chris Cuomo about his experience with coronavirus and warns other kids about the dangers of ongoing symptoms.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 8:50 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

More than half a million children in the United States have been diagnosed with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

The child cases are likely underreported, because the way data is collected is not consistent across states. Even then, children now represent nearly 10% of all reported cases in the US.

It's getting worse. The groups found that 72,993 new child cases were reported between August 27 and September 10, a 15% increase in child cases over two weeks.

Florida is an example of this trend. Since many of the state's public schools opened their doors about a month ago, the number of children under 18 who have contracted Covid-19 has jumped 26%. Yet Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues to push for in-person instruction across the Sunshine State.

And even though the vast majority of children have only mild symptoms after contracting Covid-19, a number of kids have suffered serious complications. Some have died.

Eli Lipman is one of the kids who has suffered from "long-haul" Covid-19. The 9-year-old has had a 100 degree fever every day for months, his dad Jonathan Lipman told CNN. Eli said he felt like "the day after you got smashed into a wall."

"I just felt super tired, I couldn't get up, I didn't wanna do anything ... but now, I am walking around and I am getting more energy and I am getting better."

YOU ASKED. WE ANSWERED

Q: What should I do if I'm wearing a mask but have to sneeze?

A: If there are tissues nearby, you can take your mask off and sneeze into the tissue before putting your mask back on, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.

For kids in school — or anyone else who might have to wear a mask all day — bring a backup mask in a baggie in case the first mask gets dirty. You can put the dirty mask in the baggie. It's also a good idea to keep backup masks in your car in case of any mask accidents.

Send your questions here. Are you a health care worker fighting Covid-19? Message us on WhatsApp about the challenges you're facing: +1 347-322-0415.

WHAT'S IMPORTANT TODAY

It could take until 2024 to vaccinate everyone worldwide

The world's largest vaccine manufacturer said if a Covid-19 vaccine requires two doses, it might be 2024 before everyone can get inoculated. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Institute of India, told the Financial Times that if the vaccine needs two doses to work, the world would need about 15 billion doses.

That means production on a mammoth scale. "I know the world wants to be optimistic on it ... [but] I have not heard of anyone coming even close to that [level] right now," Poonawalla said. "It's going to take four to five years until everyone gets the vaccine on this planet."

Germany links Covid-19 outbreak at ski resort to US citizen who failed to quarantine

A coronavirus outbreak at a popular Bavarian ski resort has been linked to a US citizen working at a lodge operated by the US Army. The unnamed person, who had recently returned to Bavaria following a holiday abroad, chose to socialize despite having Covid-19 symptoms and being told to stay indoors until their test results came back, German authorities said.

Covid-19 has set the world back 25 years in 25 weeks

The Covid-19 pandemic has stopped, and in many cases reversed, progress towards achieving the United Nations' sustainable development goals, according to the fourth annual Goalkeepers Report, published Monday by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

One example: Vaccinations reached over 80% of the world's children and prevented more than two million deaths in 2019. Because of Covid-19, vaccine coverage in 2020 is dropping to levels last seen in the 1990s, the report says. "In other words, we've been set back about 25 years in about 25 weeks," the report says.

Inside Venezuela's mandatory quarantine motels

The woman's voice shakes as she recalls her quarantine days in a Venezuela motel. "I sometimes am sleeping at night and I wake up thinking I am in the motel," she says, tearing up. "I still feel traumatized."

The country's facilities have earned a reputation for being unsanitary, crowded and prison-like, with many Venezuelans fearing being locked inside them. Vasco Cotovio and Isa Soares report.

ON OUR RADAR

TOP TIPS

How to sleep better — kids and grown-ups alike

The author of "How Babies Sleep: The Gentle, Science-Based Method to Help Your Baby Sleep Through the Night" Sofia Axelrod spoke to CNN about how to maximize everyone's sleep, from babies to adults. She also had a few thoughts about which pandemic habits might be getting in the way of a good night's sleep, and which ones, surprisingly, are not. Read the interview here.

TODAY'S PODCAST

"The brain is pretty simple and it uses the biological rule: Use it or lose it." -- Stephanie Cacioppo, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience, University of Chicago

Social isolation during the pandemic can have surprising effects on the brain, and research suggests our social skills may be suffering. CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta talks to Cacioppo about how and why this is happening. Listen Now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 84949

Reported Deaths: 1974
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24944907
Ramsey10111313
Dakota6836120
Anoka5396129
Stearns357123
Washington340755
Scott227932
Olmsted218726
Nobles190615
Blue Earth15076
Wright14477
Carver12747
Rice12648
Mower12384
St. Louis116128
Clay114240
Sherburne103013
Kandiyohi8912
Winona67917
Lyon6034
Steele4972
Nicollet47916
Watonwan4754
Todd4692
Benton4633
Freeborn4612
Le Sueur4303
McLeod4212
Chisago3981
Waseca3938
Crow Wing37718
Beltrami3533
Otter Tail3474
Goodhue3019
Martin2689
Itasca24813
Polk2464
Becker2292
Carlton2161
Cottonwood2100
Isanti2100
Douglas2061
Pipestone2029
Dodge1810
Pine1810
Morrison1741
Chippewa1721
Sibley1613
Unassigned15652
Wabasha1520
Meeker1482
Murray1472
Brown1452
Rock1350
Yellow Medicine1321
Mille Lacs1313
Faribault1280
Cass1193
Jackson1091
Renville1076
Pennington1041
Roseau1040
Houston960
Koochiching963
Swift961
Fillmore920
Redwood870
Stevens871
Kanabec868
Lincoln830
Pope740
Aitkin661
Wadena610
Grant574
Big Stone550
Hubbard550
Wilkin553
Marshall491
Lake480
Norman480
Mahnomen411
Red Lake360
Lac qui Parle320
Traverse290
Clearwater240
Lake of the Woods201
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 74801

Reported Deaths: 1216
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14746252
Johnson483426
Woodbury457759
Black Hawk419182
Linn3534101
Story315417
Dallas259738
Scott253426
Dubuque241637
Buena Vista190112
Pottawattamie182836
Marshall174132
Wapello119957
Webster114814
Sioux11153
Muscatine104552
Clinton100416
Cerro Gordo94721
Plymouth92720
Crawford9104
Warren9066
Des Moines6886
Jasper68631
Tama67330
Marion6663
Carroll5595
Lee5516
Wright5401
Henry4644
Dickinson4526
Bremer4327
Boone4205
Louisa40414
Washington39411
Franklin32417
Hamilton3073
Mahaska29319
Delaware2863
Jackson2652
Hardin2631
Floyd2613
Winneshiek2615
Clay2553
Clarke2493
Benton2471
Butler2442
Emmet2359
Shelby2341
Allamakee2255
Jones2223
Poweshiek2198
Clayton2153
Buchanan2081
Winnebago20710
Cedar2041
Guthrie2035
Lyon1943
Chickasaw1910
Grundy1842
Madison1842
Howard1744
Fayette1701
Hancock1702
Mitchell1690
Kossuth1670
Humboldt1652
Harrison1622
Iowa1611
Cherokee1602
Calhoun1522
Sac1520
Mills1491
Pocahontas1462
Palo Alto1420
Page1350
Monroe1328
Jefferson1261
Lucas1236
Cass1222
Monona1191
Appanoose1163
Taylor1161
Osceola1090
Van Buren1081
Davis1074
Union1053
Worth950
Montgomery835
Keokuk811
Wayne762
Ida730
Greene720
Fremont660
Adair571
Decatur550
Audubon461
Ringgold372
Adams270
Unassigned130
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a much sunnier week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/15

Image

City of Winona offering two days of COVID-19 testing

Image

Recognizing Rochester's Direct Support Professionals

Image

Fall training sessions underway for Minnesota football teams

Image

Olmsted County Fair Board urges support of Federal fair measure

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Monday

Image

Rochester Reveals Initial Budget

Image

Rochester Man Faces Murder Charges

Image

Property Tax Reduction Headlines City of Rochester Recommended 2021 Budget

Image

Austin Packers boys soccer continues to dominate

Community Events