Crowded parties and coronavirus concerns keep high schoolers from returning to the classroom

As some classrooms reopen in Florida, coronavirus cases have increased among school age children. CNN's Rosa Flores reports Florida Governor Ron Desantis hasn't released Covid-19 data on schools since the return to in-person classes.

Posted: Sep 15, 2020 4:20 AM
Updated: Sep 15, 2020 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Overcrowded parties have forced several high schools to go back to online learning in hopes of staving off Covid-19 outbreaks.

Two of those schools are in Massachusetts, which is reporting fewer cases than last week, and New York, which has maintained an infection rate less than 1% for 38 days. Although the states' numbers are promising, experts have warned that people attending large gatherings are a serious threat to managing the spread of the virus that has infected more than 6.5 million and killed 194,536 people in the US. Student parties have already sent colleges and universities scrambling to manage outbreaks, and now high school administrators are working to avoid the same.

A crowded student party "that involved alcohol and complete lack of safety precautions" pushed Lincoln-Sudbury High School outside of Boston to go back to remote learning the first two weeks of school, a letter from the superintendent said. And Pelham High School in Westchester, New York, has also extended online learning after two nights in a row of students partying in the woods, the school district announced.

But students' social lives are not the only cause for concern. The president of the United Federation of Teachers said Monday that New York City is "not making the grade" when it comes to enacting the safety measures needed to reopen schools for in-person learning.

Michael Mulgrew cited insufficient staffing and a two to three day delay in testing results as major roadblocks.

"If you asked me if we are ready to open today, I would say we are not," he said.

Schools plan ahead for safe reopenings

As several schools make last minute changes to their plans in response to parties, others are implementing systems ahead of time to respond to changes in the virus.

Kentucky officials outlined a color-coded system Monday to help individual districts determine every week if they should continue with in-person learning based on coronavirus levels in their area.

"If you're in the red, it means there's widespread community spread of COVID-19, and if you're in the red it's not responsible -- it is not responsible -- to be doing every day in-person learning," Gov. Andy Beshear said.

And though students in the Los Angeles Unified School District are still learning remotely, a "report card" will show the number of cases in each school as part of the district's testing and tracing endeavor, superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday.

To address childcare concerns, about 3,000 children of essential workers will be able to return to school in groups of six after being tested for the virus, Beutner said.

States cracking down on large gatherings

Some states are doing their part to curb the spread and limit the number of fall and winter infections by cracking down on large gatherings.

Officials from New York City Parks and New York University are patrolling Washington Square Park and encouraging personal protective equipment use after two back to back weekends of parties with NYU students.

After the first weekend gathering, Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized the city's police and the university officials for not taking firmer action to stop the parties.

In the face of possible fall and winter resurgence, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's office is appealing a federal court ruling that keeps the state from banning certain types of large gatherings. The state has instituted measures against indoor gatherings of more than 25 people and outdoor events with more than 250 people to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The action is used by many governors across the US, said Wolf's press secretary Lyndsay Kensinger, and continues to "save lives in the absence of federal action."

Connecticut has also had ordinances in place to prohibit large gatherings and require face masks in the time of coronavirus, but now law enforcement will have the authority to impose fines to enforce them, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.

People not wearing masks can be fined $100. Organizers of large gatherings can be fined $500, with those attending fined $250, Lamont said.

Infection rates rising for children and young adults

With young populations raising concerns as a potential vehicle for the virus' spread, they also are increasingly becoming infected at a higher rate.

In Pennsylvania, the infection rate among 19 to 24-year-olds has increased by an average of 19% since April, the state's Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said during a press conference Monday.

One of the biggest differences that could explain the jump is the increased congregating that comes with returning to school, Levine said. She asked that students continue washing hands, wearing masks, avoiding crowds and distancing.

"We are all interconnected. We are all interdependent," Levine said. "We all have a collective responsibility to try and prevent the spread."

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, nearly 550,00 children have been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association. Over the past two weeks, there was a 15% increase in child cases, the group said in a weekly report, though it appears the severe illness from the virus is still rare.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 84311

Reported Deaths: 1971
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24788906
Ramsey10060313
Dakota6767120
Anoka5341129
Stearns355823
Washington338455
Scott225432
Olmsted217626
Nobles190615
Blue Earth14946
Wright14396
Rice12618
Carver12577
Mower12344
St. Louis114528
Clay113140
Sherburne101513
Kandiyohi8882
Winona67717
Lyon5994
Steele4962
Nicollet47616
Watonwan4734
Todd4682
Benton4583
Freeborn4542
Le Sueur4283
McLeod4161
Chisago3921
Waseca3928
Crow Wing37318
Beltrami3503
Otter Tail3394
Goodhue2969
Martin2649
Itasca24513
Polk2444
Becker2252
Carlton2141
Cottonwood2090
Isanti2080
Pipestone2029
Douglas2001
Dodge1810
Pine1800
Morrison1701
Chippewa1691
Sibley1573
Wabasha1510
Murray1472
Unassigned14752
Meeker1462
Brown1442
Rock1330
Yellow Medicine1321
Mille Lacs1283
Faribault1270
Cass1183
Renville1076
Jackson1041
Roseau1040
Pennington1031
Koochiching963
Swift941
Houston930
Fillmore920
Stevens861
Kanabec858
Redwood840
Lincoln810
Pope740
Aitkin661
Wadena590
Grant584
Wilkin553
Hubbard530
Big Stone510
Marshall491
Norman480
Lake470
Mahnomen411
Red Lake360
Lac qui Parle300
Traverse290
Clearwater240
Lake of the Woods181
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 74418

Reported Deaths: 1212
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14697252
Johnson481026
Woodbury454758
Black Hawk417982
Linn3510100
Story312417
Dallas259438
Scott252525
Dubuque238437
Buena Vista189812
Pottawattamie182836
Marshall174132
Wapello119456
Webster114714
Sioux10923
Muscatine103652
Clinton100016
Cerro Gordo94021
Plymouth92820
Crawford9094
Warren9036
Des Moines6866
Jasper68431
Tama67130
Marion6603
Carroll5545
Lee5516
Wright5401
Henry4594
Dickinson4526
Bremer4287
Boone4125
Louisa40514
Washington39011
Franklin32317
Hamilton3073
Mahaska29319
Delaware2813
Jackson2642
Floyd2623
Hardin2611
Winneshiek2605
Clay2543
Clarke2493
Benton2441
Butler2432
Emmet2369
Shelby2341
Jones2203
Poweshiek2198
Allamakee2175
Clayton2143
Buchanan2071
Winnebago20610
Cedar2031
Guthrie1995
Chickasaw1900
Lyon1903
Madison1842
Grundy1812
Howard1744
Hancock1702
Fayette1691
Mitchell1680
Kossuth1670
Humboldt1642
Harrison1622
Iowa1601
Cherokee1592
Calhoun1502
Mills1501
Sac1470
Pocahontas1462
Palo Alto1400
Page1330
Monroe1328
Jefferson1261
Cass1222
Lucas1186
Monona1161
Taylor1161
Appanoose1123
Van Buren1081
Davis1074
Osceola1070
Union1043
Worth960
Montgomery835
Keokuk801
Wayne732
Greene710
Ida700
Fremont670
Adair561
Decatur540
Audubon461
Ringgold372
Adams270
Unassigned120
