Clear

Sheriff's deputy in Georgia placed on leave after video shows him 'using physical force on a man'

A sheriff's deputy in Atlanta has been placed on administrative leave after social media video surfaced showing the deputy "using physical force on a man," according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Sep 13, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Chandler Thornton, CNN

A sheriff's deputy in the Atlanta area has been placed on administrative leave after social media video surfaced showing the deputy "using physical force on a man," according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

"After being made aware of a video posted on social media involving a Deputy using physical force on a man, Sheriff Victor Hill ordered his entire Internal Affairs Unit to come in and begin an investigation that has been on going since 8 pm (Friday)," according to a statement from the Clayton County Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

"The Sheriff has ordered that the Deputy involved be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

Video of the incident appeared on Instagram, showing two deputies holding the man on the ground and striking him in the face. In the video, one deputy can be heard yelling, "he bit my hand!" A separate video taken from another angle shows children in a car nearby crying and one can be heard yelling, "Daddy!"

CNN reached out to the sheriff's office for more details but has not heard back. Clayton County is a suburban county located just south of the city of Atlanta.

The man arrested by deputies was identified by his attorneys as Roderick Walker. Jail records show Walker has been charged with two counts of battery and two counts of obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers. There is no bond listed on the jail records.

Torris Butterfield, an attorney hired to represent Walker, said he met with his client for two hours on Saturday and he is actively trying to get bond set so that Walker can be released. He said he is going to try and bring this case to an amicable resolution on the criminal charges.

Attorney says officers demanded Walker's ID

Speaking at a news conference Saturday night outside the Clayton County jail, attorney Shean Williams said the incident occurred after Walker, his girlfriend and one of his children had returned a rental car.

They approached a rideshare vehicle and negotiated a ride home at an agreed-upon rate with the driver, who was off-duty at the time, Williams told CNN.

The car was then pulled over for what was described as a tail-light violation, according to Williams.

Williams said that deputies demanded that Walker show his ID, but he did not have it with him. The deputies became upset when he asked why they needed the ID, the attorney said. Walker told the deputies he didn't do anything wrong before they told him to exit the car, according to Williams, leading to the officers' use of force.

Some of the social media posts claim the incident involved a passenger in a Lyft vehicle, but the ride-hailing company said that was incorrect.

"We've been made aware of a disturbing incident in Georgia," Lyft said on Twitter. "While we confirmed this did not happen during a Lyft ride, we unequivocally stand against racism and unnecessary use of force."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told CNN they have not received a request to investigate the incident. The name of the deputy has not been released.

The Georgia NAACP told CNN in an email that they are "calling for the resignation of Sheriff Victor Hill, the termination of the two officers involved, and all charges to be dropped by the Clayton County District Attorney, Tasha Mosley."

"It's time for the law to work for brown and Black citizens the way it works for White citizens," said Gerald Griggs, an attorney for the NAACP Georgia, during the news conference.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 83588

Reported Deaths: 1958
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24611903
Ramsey9987310
Dakota6716120
Anoka5289128
Stearns353023
Washington336155
Scott224632
Olmsted216026
Nobles190615
Blue Earth14816
Wright14286
Rice12558
Carver12457
Mower12284
St. Louis111826
Clay111140
Sherburne100713
Kandiyohi8792
Winona66317
Lyon5964
Steele4962
Nicollet47416
Watonwan4714
Todd4632
Benton4523
Freeborn4421
Le Sueur4283
McLeod4111
Waseca3916
Chisago3891
Crow Wing36518
Beltrami3483
Otter Tail3334
Goodhue2889
Martin2599
Polk2374
Itasca23413
Becker2232
Carlton2111
Cottonwood2080
Isanti2040
Pipestone2019
Douglas1971
Dodge1770
Pine1760
Chippewa1681
Morrison1661
Unassigned15952
Sibley1553
Murray1472
Wabasha1450
Brown1432
Meeker1402
Rock1290
Mille Lacs1283
Faribault1260
Yellow Medicine1241
Cass1133
Renville1066
Jackson1031
Pennington1021
Roseau1020
Koochiching963
Houston930
Fillmore910
Swift891
Stevens851
Redwood830
Kanabec817
Lincoln790
Pope740
Aitkin651
Wadena580
Grant574
Wilkin553
Hubbard520
Norman480
Big Stone470
Lake470
Marshall461
Mahnomen411
Red Lake360
Traverse280
Lac qui Parle270
Clearwater230
Lake of the Woods181
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 73955

Reported Deaths: 1210
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14618252
Johnson478926
Woodbury450858
Black Hawk416581
Linn3486100
Story311217
Dallas258438
Scott251325
Dubuque237237
Buena Vista189512
Pottawattamie181636
Marshall173832
Wapello118556
Webster114314
Sioux10693
Muscatine103152
Clinton98916
Cerro Gordo93321
Plymouth91220
Crawford9084
Warren9026
Des Moines6836
Jasper67731
Tama67030
Marion6523
Lee5486
Wright5401
Carroll5395
Henry4594
Dickinson4516
Bremer4227
Boone4075
Louisa40414
Washington38811
Franklin32117
Hamilton3053
Mahaska29018
Delaware2803
Floyd2603
Jackson2602
Hardin2591
Winneshiek2595
Clay2523
Clarke2493
Benton2391
Butler2392
Emmet2369
Shelby2331
Poweshiek2168
Allamakee2155
Jones2153
Clayton2143
Buchanan2061
Cedar2001
Guthrie1985
Winnebago19610
Chickasaw1860
Lyon1863
Madison1832
Grundy1782
Howard1714
Fayette1681
Hancock1682
Humboldt1642
Kossuth1630
Harrison1612
Mitchell1610
Cherokee1592
Iowa1571
Calhoun1482
Mills1471
Pocahontas1462
Sac1420
Palo Alto1370
Monroe1328
Page1320
Jefferson1261
Cass1222
Lucas1176
Taylor1161
Monona1151
Appanoose1113
Van Buren1081
Davis1064
Osceola1040
Union1043
Worth950
Montgomery835
Keokuk811
Wayne722
Greene700
Fremont680
Ida680
Adair561
Decatur540
Audubon431
Ringgold372
Unassigned340
Adams260
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Warming Ahead with Sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Welcoming Week begins in Austin

Image

Rachel's Hope Walk for Life

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Mason City Civil War Reenactment This Weekend

Image

Charles City Summer Lunch Program Extended

Image

Mantorville Residents Make the Most of Marigold Days Cancellation

Image

Sports Insider 2020: Shortage of officials increased by pandemic

Image

Train and truck collide

Image

Pandemic cancels Marigold Days, they're pushing ahead

Image

Law Enforcement honored in Austin

Community Events