It's been 6 months since Covid changed our lives completely

CNN's Alisyn Camerota speaks to Jenifer Johnston, an Oregon woman who has been battling with coronavirus complications for six months, despite not having preexsisting conditions.

Posted: Sep 12, 2020 11:10 AM
Updated: Sep 12, 2020 11:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf, CNN

Six months ago is when it really hit that Covid was going to upset everything.

Here's what we wrote back in March:

If you thought coronavirus was no big deal or if you thought it was going to go away, wake up.

Your life is about to change.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a disturbing warning during a White House briefing Tuesday: Americans everywhere need to change the way they live their lives. Right now.

"We would like the country to realize that as a nation, we can't be doing the kinds of things we were doing a few months ago. It doesn't matter if you're in a state that has no cases or one case," Fauci said.

We really had no idea -- and no way to imagine -- how much things would change. Back then, China was copping to very few deaths. There were just a few hundred known cases in the US. Stay-at-home orders hadn't yet started; restaurants were still open everywhere, people were going to school and to work every day.

The halt to normal life was sudden, and it was unprecedented. Remember when we thought it would be for a couple of weeks?

In another six months, we'll have lived through an election and an inauguration. We don't yet know whether things will be back to anything like normal for most Americans by then.

In the past few days, we've learned that President Donald Trump was knowingly misleading everyone about the severity of the virus to maintain calm. We'll be studying the failure of government leadership that allowed so much death for a long time, maybe for the rest of the history of this country.

Nightmares become normal

Not in nightmares would we have thought six months ago that nearly 1 million people would have died from Covid worldwide or that nearly 200,000 of them would be Americans.

And another 200,000 Americans could be dead by the end of the year.

Nor did we imagine that the US economy would be teetering, even after a bipartisan agreement to spend trillions on relief. Or that 30 million people would be out of work.

This is not normal. But it's evolved into a sort of Covid normal, which we're dealing with, badly.

On Friday, Fauci told NBC's Andrea Mitchell we're not done. Not by a long shot. He said we will continue to claw our way past the virus, but we won't be back to normal for more than a year

"I believe that we will have a vaccine that will be available by the end of this year, the beginning of next year," he said.

But he added that getting the vaccine produced and the population inoculated will take time.

"If you're talking about getting back to a degree of normality which resembles where we were prior to Covid, it's going to be well into 2021, maybe even towards the end of 2021."

Not good news. The story that made my stomach churn most this week was the one about the drug company AstraZeneca pausing its vaccine trials.

The other one was this story about at least three teachers dying from Covid after returning to the classroom.

And this: Adults getting Covid are about twice as likely to say they've dined at a restaurant.

What we've learned about ourselves

The horrible trade we're making every day. Inching back toward normalcy will kill people. Maybe not someone you know. But we must all realize that American lives will end because kids are at school.

The sick bargain Covid has exposed about all of us. There's a certain amount of death we're willing to accept.

College kids are cavorting on campus because that's what college kids do, and even shutting campuses won't stop them. The vast majority of them won't die. But their actions will spread the virus. And that will kill people.

People insisting that it is their personal right to not wear a mask who go into public enclosed places are likely killing people.

CNN's Jim Acosta asked people at a Trump rally why they refused to wear masks. The resulting video is worth watching.

Trump thinks he's Churchill. He's not Churchill.

At a rally on Thursday, Trump mangled history to put himself in league with Winston Churchill and Franklin Roosevelt. CNN's Stephen Collinson called that poppycock. Churchill mobilized his country to fight evil. Trump tried to blow the virus off.

Collinson writes:

The comparison doesn't hold up since Churchill left his country in no doubt of the challenge ahead when he became prime minister in 1940, warning of an "ordeal of the most grievous kind" and adding, "We have before us many, many long months of struggle and suffering."

Trump never came close to a similar steeling of national resolve at the start of the pandemic. His choice to look away from the threat and hope it would just pass actually has more in common with another British Prime Minister of the era, Neville Chamberlain, who elected not to confront the rising Nazi menace in 1938 in appeasement policies that many historians believe squandered a chance to stop Adolf Hitler before he reached a point of maximum danger.

This, on the eve of September 11. (Speaking of anniversaries, it's been a year since the first revelations about Trump's meddling in Ukraine, which ultimately led to his impeachment this past January.)

Nineteen years ago, President George W. Bush was leading the nation through the 9/11 terror attacks, another event that briefly brought the country together, then left it terribly politically divided.

Trump should have taken a lesson from Bush, who chose to lead the country into a war based on flawed intelligence. Trump now says he opposed that war.

Facing his own crisis, though, he's utterly failed to protect the homeland.

Rather than protecting his supporters, he's holding mask-free rallies in battleground states.

Rather than helping parents find ways to safely keep their kids learning, he's threatening school districts.

Rather than maintaining confidence in the medical and public health system, he's making false promises about testing and vaccines.

And rather than acknowledge any of it, he's blaming others. Still.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 82716

Reported Deaths: 1949
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24398901
Ramsey9899308
Dakota6655120
Anoka5213126
Stearns350523
Washington333555
Scott223832
Olmsted215426
Nobles190315
Blue Earth14686
Wright14166
Rice12478
Carver12227
Mower12223
St. Louis109025
Clay105940
Sherburne99513
Kandiyohi8692
Winona64717
Lyon5913
Steele4942
Nicollet47116
Todd4632
Watonwan4624
Benton4453
Freeborn4401
Le Sueur4223
McLeod4041
Chisago3811
Waseca3626
Crow Wing36118
Beltrami3443
Otter Tail3254
Goodhue2869
Martin2549
Itasca22813
Polk2274
Becker2172
Carlton2091
Cottonwood2080
Isanti2030
Pipestone2019
Unassigned19652
Douglas1941
Dodge1750
Pine1730
Chippewa1651
Morrison1601
Sibley1533
Murray1462
Wabasha1430
Brown1412
Meeker1352
Mille Lacs1253
Faribault1230
Yellow Medicine1221
Rock1210
Cass1123
Renville1036
Pennington1021
Jackson1001
Koochiching963
Roseau950
Houston920
Fillmore890
Redwood820
Stevens821
Lincoln780
Swift781
Kanabec777
Pope740
Aitkin631
Wadena570
Grant564
Wilkin553
Hubbard520
Norman480
Marshall461
Big Stone450
Lake440
Mahnomen391
Red Lake350
Traverse280
Lac qui Parle260
Clearwater230
Lake of the Woods161
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 73153

Reported Deaths: 1208
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14472251
Johnson476626
Woodbury447158
Black Hawk414581
Linn3443100
Story309017
Dallas255638
Scott249025
Dubuque234037
Buena Vista189012
Pottawattamie176736
Marshall173732
Wapello117656
Webster112613
Sioux10543
Muscatine102852
Clinton97216
Cerro Gordo92821
Plymouth90320
Warren8916
Crawford8894
Des Moines6766
Jasper66731
Tama66530
Marion6433
Lee5366
Wright5361
Carroll5245
Henry4544
Dickinson4486
Bremer4167
Louisa40314
Boone4025
Washington38711
Franklin31817
Hamilton3043
Mahaska28718
Delaware2753
Floyd2593
Jackson2582
Hardin2571
Winneshiek2565
Clay2513
Clarke2493
Butler2372
Benton2361
Emmet2359
Shelby2291
Allamakee2135
Clayton2123
Jones2123
Poweshiek2128
Buchanan2031
Guthrie1965
Cedar1951
Winnebago19010
Lyon1803
Madison1792
Chickasaw1730
Hancock1682
Fayette1661
Grundy1662
Humboldt1632
Howard1624
Harrison1602
Kossuth1580
Mitchell1580
Cherokee1552
Iowa1531
Calhoun1472
Mills1451
Pocahontas1432
Palo Alto1370
Sac1370
Page1320
Monroe1308
Jefferson1261
Cass1202
Lucas1176
Taylor1141
Monona1131
Appanoose1083
Van Buren1081
Davis1064
Osceola1020
Union963
Worth940
Montgomery835
Keokuk791
Wayne712
Greene690
Ida650
Fremont640
Adair561
Decatur530
Audubon421
Ringgold352
Adams250
Unassigned200
