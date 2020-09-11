Clear

Fauci says normal life may not be back until the end of 2021

President Trump claims the US is turning the corner in the Covid-19 pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci disagrees and implores everyone to look at the data.

Posted: Sep 11, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2020 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Amanda Watts, CNN

Dr. Anthony Fauci said it could be the end of 2021 before life gets back to how it was before Covid-19.

"If you're talking about getting back to a degree of normality which resembles where we were prior to Covid, it's going to be well into 2021, maybe even towards the end of 2021," Fauci said Friday.

A vaccine will help, but there are caveats, Fauci said in a series of interviews Friday.

Fauci has said repeatedly that it's possible at least one of the vaccines being tested could get emergency authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of this year or early next year. But it won't be available to everyone immediately.

"By the time you mobilize the distribution of the vaccinations, and you get the majority, or more, of the population vaccinated and protected, that's likely not going to happen to the mid or end of 2021," he told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell.

One stumbling block -- keeping the vaccines cold. Most of the experimental coronavirus vaccines must be kept frozen.

Speaking during a Friends of the Global Fight webinar earlier on Friday, Fauci said, "One of the things that's always an issue is the cold storage issue, and the 'cold chain' that is so often required."

Debunking nonsense

Plus, people are not always doing what they should do to control the spread of the virus, even now, Fauci said.

"When you're dealing with a situation that requires behavioral change, we in the United States have a significant issue that I'm very disappointed in," Fauci said during the webinar.

"It was stunning to me ... that in some states and cities and counties, you would see television clips of people crowded indoors at bars, which is a superspreading event if you ever saw it."

Young people may think they are not going to get dangerously ill, and get careless, Fauci said.

"But what they forget is their societal responsibility to not propagate the outbreak because if they get infected, they're likely going to infect someone else who then might infect someone who really is vulnerable and will have a serious severe consequence."

And people are spreading misinformation, making the virus even harder to fight.

"The one thing that bothers me is the amount of things that aren't evidence-based, and we've seen examples of that in the United States like claims that certain drugs have a great positive effect when there's no scientific evidence whatsoever that they have a positive effect," Fauci said.

"And yet it gets ingrained and I and my colleagues have to spend a lot of time trying to debunk that. And you're in the middle of a pandemic and you're trying hard to address all the appropriate issues, it is truly a waste of time to have to debunk nonsense."

Fauci also cautioned that just because coronaviruses are in the spotlight, people should not forget the flu.

"The one thing I've learned throughout the years is don't put anything past the flu -- don't take anything for granted," he said during the MSNBC interview.

There "a hint of potential good news" when it comes to flu season. In Australia, where the flu season just ended, "They have had the lightest flu season in memory -- which most people think is because they're doing things to prevent SARS-CoV2 infection with masks, distancing, avoiding crowds, outdoor more than indoor. That what they've done as a secondary offshoot of that is they brought down the level of influenza cases, very, very low," he said.

He added that if Americans can do this, he's optimistic the country will have a light flu season too.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 82249

Reported Deaths: 1936
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24389896
Ramsey9805305
Dakota6629120
Anoka5167125
Stearns347623
Washington331655
Scott221732
Olmsted214726
Nobles189913
Blue Earth14685
Wright13976
Rice12418
Carver12217
Mower12193
St. Louis107325
Clay104540
Sherburne98513
Kandiyohi8681
Winona63817
Lyon5893
Steele4882
Nicollet46916
Todd4612
Watonwan4554
Freeborn4411
Benton4373
Le Sueur4173
McLeod4011
Chisago3761
Crow Wing36218
Waseca3536
Beltrami3393
Otter Tail3224
Goodhue2849
Martin2539
Polk2274
Itasca22513
Becker2142
Carlton2091
Cottonwood2080
Isanti2070
Pipestone1989
Douglas1931
Unassigned19252
Pine1730
Dodge1700
Chippewa1651
Morrison1521
Sibley1503
Murray1492
Wabasha1400
Brown1392
Meeker1342
Mille Lacs1223
Faribault1200
Yellow Medicine1201
Rock1190
Cass1103
Pennington1021
Jackson1001
Renville996
Koochiching953
Roseau920
Houston910
Fillmore890
Redwood780
Stevens781
Kanabec767
Lincoln760
Swift741
Pope720
Aitkin631
Wadena570
Grant564
Wilkin533
Hubbard520
Norman480
Marshall461
Lake440
Big Stone430
Mahnomen391
Red Lake350
Traverse270
Lac qui Parle260
Clearwater210
Lake of the Woods161
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 72221

Reported Deaths: 1199
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14332248
Johnson471926
Woodbury441458
Black Hawk411681
Linn3396100
Story303916
Dallas253438
Scott244125
Dubuque229237
Buena Vista187412
Pottawattamie174235
Marshall173232
Wapello116356
Webster111513
Sioux10343
Muscatine102252
Clinton95915
Cerro Gordo92021
Plymouth88520
Crawford8813
Warren8806
Des Moines6676
Tama66230
Jasper65931
Marion6213
Wright5321
Lee5316
Carroll5155
Henry4514
Dickinson4466
Bremer4127
Louisa40214
Boone3975
Washington37811
Franklin31617
Hamilton3042
Mahaska27618
Delaware2733
Hardin2541
Jackson2542
Floyd2523
Winneshiek2525
Clarke2483
Clay2473
Butler2352
Emmet2329
Benton2311
Shelby2301
Allamakee2115
Poweshiek2108
Clayton2093
Jones2063
Buchanan2021
Cedar1881
Guthrie1885
Winnebago18810
Lyon1793
Madison1762
Chickasaw1660
Hancock1662
Fayette1641
Howard1623
Grundy1602
Humboldt1602
Harrison1582
Cherokee1542
Mitchell1520
Iowa1491
Kossuth1490
Calhoun1442
Pocahontas1412
Mills1391
Sac1320
Palo Alto1310
Page1270
Monroe1258
Jefferson1241
Cass1192
Lucas1156
Taylor1141
Monona1111
Van Buren1081
Appanoose1043
Davis1034
Osceola1020
Union973
Worth900
Montgomery835
Keokuk781
Greene690
Wayne692
Fremont630
Ida600
Adair551
Decatur510
Audubon421
Ringgold352
Adams230
Unassigned30
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Temps slowly warming, more sunshine next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

What 9/11 means to first responders

Image

Welcome Week

Image

Cancer Diagnoses Decrease

Image

Never Forget 9/11 On Bridge

Image

Getting Healthy During The Pandemic

Image

Sean's Weather 9/11

Image

'Just Between Friends' sale event happening this weekend in Rochester

Image

Minnesota family collecting toys for Mayo Clinic

Image

Mayo Clinic shares best practices for businesses during COVID-19

Image

Olmsted County Commission candidates clash over use of chokeholds

Community Events