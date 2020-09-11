Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 airlifted after train vs. truck crash in Mitchell County Full Story

With their homes in ashes, residents share harrowing tales of survival after massive wildfires kill at least 24

The entire states of Washington and Oregon are under air quality alerts and the National Hurricane Center is watching multiple tropical systems.

Posted: Sep 11, 2020 1:50 PM
Updated: Sep 11, 2020 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi and Jason Hanna, CNN

Overwhelmed firefighters are struggling to contain towers of orange flames and rescue workers are searching through communities burned to the ground in three West Coast states, where wildfires have killed more than a dozen in recent days and at least 24 across a month.

The blazes have killed at least 20 people in California from mid-August through Friday morning -- including at least 10 found dead this week in one Northern California fire -- with at least four others recently killed in Oregon and Washington state.

When Jim and Tina Weber tried to drive away from a blaze in Oregon's Blue River area, flames blocked their road, with "fire crossing the road on both sides, and trees falling down," Jim Weber told CNN affiliate KVAL.

Eventually, firefighters led them and 30 other families to the parking lot of a running track, where they kept spot fires at bay throughout the early hours of Tuesday. Only hours later could firefighters lead them away in a car caravan, he said.

"We went by many, many homes that were still in flames on both sides of the river," he told KVAL. Much of Blue River, a community of a few hundred people, was destroyed, the governor has said.

More than 10% of Oregon's population told to evacuate

In Oregon, wildfires have killed at least three people and nearly wiped out the southern cities of Phoenix and Talent, near Medford. Authorities fear they'll find more bodies as they access more neighborhoods, they've said.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a state of emergency Thursday night, closing city parks and activating evacuation sites for people in threatened areas. The state says about a half million people were under evacuation orders in Oregon -- more than 10% of the state's population. And that number is expected to grow.

Thirty-seven wildfires remain active in the state -- down from nearly 50 earlier this week. The blazes have scorched about 900,000 acres across the state, the Oregon governor's office said.

The governor called the scope unprecedented. For the past 10 years, the state has seen an average of 500,000 acres burned each year.

Adding to the grim outlook, Portland has limited firefighting resources because some have been deployed to assist in other parts of the state, Wheeler's emergency order says.

Tiffany Lemmerz of Blue River lost everything, but her family survived, she said. One of several wildfires seething in the state arrived at her doorstep Monday while she was at work. Her daughter, 6, niece and sister were in her house.

As she rushed home to get them, Lemmerz got into a wreck, she told CNN affiliate KOMO. She pleaded with a sheriff's deputy to give her a ride home, but they couldn't make it through the flames. The blaze melted the back of her car.

Firefighters from Junction City rushed to the home and got her relatives out.

"My kid's alive, that's all I care about," Lemmerz told the affiliate. "I can't say anything else. My kid is alive, and it was very close."

Among those killed in Oregon were Peggy Mosso and her grandson, Wyatt Tofte, in a fire Tuesday in Marion County south of Portland, social media posts from the family and the family's business say.

Angela Mosso -- Peggy's daughter and Wyatt's mother -- was in critical condition after being badly burned, the Salem Statesman Journal reported. Her husband, who was looking for all three, found her walking along a road as the fire raged around them, according to the newspaper.

He didn't immediately recognize her, and when he told her he was searching for his wife and son, she said, "I am your wife," the Statesman Journal reported.

California: 'You'd think that you were in a fireplace'

Kristen Marin lives north of San Francisco in Mendocino County, where the massive August Complex fire -- the largest blaze in state history at 746,600 acres -- has helped turn the skies a dull orange.

"It feels a little like doomsday," Marin told CNN affiliate KNXV. "It felt like it was night all during the day time. The air quality was awful. The crickets were chirping. The floodlights were on, thinking it was dark. Everything is covered in ash. It smells like smoke. You'd think that you were in a fireplace."

Nearly 15,000 firefighters are battling at least two-dozen major wildfires across California. Many, like the August Complex, were sparked by lightning last month.

In the Sierra Nevada range north of Sacramento, the North Complex Fire has torn through the Berry Creek community and the Plumas National Forest since a lightning storm sparked it August 17, consuming more than 244,000 acres.

Seven bodies were found Thursday in areas scorched by that blaze, raising the total killed in the North Complex fire alone to at least 10.

"It was terrifying," resident Nancy Hamilton told CNN of the blaze that tore through the Berry Creek area. "It was a beast. The thing is a beast."

That fire has put more than 20,000 people under evacuation orders, including parts of the city of Oroville. Residents of parts of the nearby town of Paradise -- devastated by the 2018 Camp Fire -- have been told to be ready to leave.

In the 140,800-acre Slater Fire burning in California and Oregon since Monday, at least two people were found dead this week on the California side, Siskiyou County authorities said.

In the central California mountains northeast of Fresno, the Creek Fire has destroyed more than 360 structures, fire officials said. It has burned more than 175,800 acres and is 6% contained.

Fire officials issued evacuation orders and warnings across several parts of the state including in Southern California, where the El Dorado Fire continues to burn parts of San Bernardino County and is 31% contained. In San Diego County, the Valley Fire -- which has burned more than 17,000 acres -- also prompted several evacuation orders and warnings.

Statewide, more than 3.1 million acres have been scorched this year alone -- 26 times the amount that burned in the state through this date last year, according to Cal Fire.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has pointed to climate change as a primary factor in the wildfires.

"Wildfires are a big part of the seasonal challenge," Newsom said. "The challenge we're facing now is the extreme fire events that we believe are climate induced."

A 1-years-old dies in Washington

Washington state resident Darrell Herde woke up to a stranger pounding on his door this week. He barely escaped.

"He was yanking on my door and telling me to run. I thought he was a little nuts. I didn't think it was that bad," said Herde, a resident of Graham.

"Five minutes after, I walked out the door. It was crawling through trees," the 71-year-old told CNN affiliate KIRO. "And you can't believe how fast those embers were flying at you."

Later, he found his home a pile of rubble. Now, he just has the clothes on his back.

"Someplace in that pile, there is my mother's rings, and it tore my heart out," he said. "That's something that sort of killed me this morning. The rest of this stuff -- it's stuff that you can replace."

Elsewhere in the state, a 1-year-old boy was killed and his parents were badly burned as they tried to escape the wildfire, officials say.

The family was visiting their property in a rural area west of Spokane and evacuate in the middle of the night when the wildfire got closer. They abandoned their vehicle and ran to a river to flee the menacing flames, CNN affiliate KCRA reported. The couple was rescued from the river but their son did not make it.

The 16 major wildfires burning across Washington have scorched about 625,000 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

"The enormity of these fires, the geographical scope, the intensity and the destruction are unequal in Washington state history," Gov. Jay Inslee said.

About 100 large fires were burning Friday in the US West overall, including 12 in Idaho and nine in Montana, the NIFC said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 82249

Reported Deaths: 1936
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24389896
Ramsey9805305
Dakota6629120
Anoka5167125
Stearns347623
Washington331655
Scott221732
Olmsted214726
Nobles189913
Blue Earth14685
Wright13976
Rice12418
Carver12217
Mower12193
St. Louis107325
Clay104540
Sherburne98513
Kandiyohi8681
Winona63817
Lyon5893
Steele4882
Nicollet46916
Todd4612
Watonwan4554
Freeborn4411
Benton4373
Le Sueur4173
McLeod4011
Chisago3761
Crow Wing36218
Waseca3536
Beltrami3393
Otter Tail3224
Goodhue2849
Martin2539
Polk2274
Itasca22513
Becker2142
Carlton2091
Cottonwood2080
Isanti2070
Pipestone1989
Douglas1931
Unassigned19252
Pine1730
Dodge1700
Chippewa1651
Morrison1521
Sibley1503
Murray1492
Wabasha1400
Brown1392
Meeker1342
Mille Lacs1223
Faribault1200
Yellow Medicine1201
Rock1190
Cass1103
Pennington1021
Jackson1001
Renville996
Koochiching953
Roseau920
Houston910
Fillmore890
Redwood780
Stevens781
Kanabec767
Lincoln760
Swift741
Pope720
Aitkin631
Wadena570
Grant564
Wilkin533
Hubbard520
Norman480
Marshall461
Lake440
Big Stone430
Mahnomen391
Red Lake350
Traverse270
Lac qui Parle260
Clearwater210
Lake of the Woods161
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 72221

Reported Deaths: 1199
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14332248
Johnson471926
Woodbury441458
Black Hawk411681
Linn3396100
Story303916
Dallas253438
Scott244125
Dubuque229237
Buena Vista187412
Pottawattamie174235
Marshall173232
Wapello116356
Webster111513
Sioux10343
Muscatine102252
Clinton95915
Cerro Gordo92021
Plymouth88520
Crawford8813
Warren8806
Des Moines6676
Tama66230
Jasper65931
Marion6213
Wright5321
Lee5316
Carroll5155
Henry4514
Dickinson4466
Bremer4127
Louisa40214
Boone3975
Washington37811
Franklin31617
Hamilton3042
Mahaska27618
Delaware2733
Hardin2541
Jackson2542
Floyd2523
Winneshiek2525
Clarke2483
Clay2473
Butler2352
Emmet2329
Benton2311
Shelby2301
Allamakee2115
Poweshiek2108
Clayton2093
Jones2063
Buchanan2021
Cedar1881
Guthrie1885
Winnebago18810
Lyon1793
Madison1762
Chickasaw1660
Hancock1662
Fayette1641
Howard1623
Grundy1602
Humboldt1602
Harrison1582
Cherokee1542
Mitchell1520
Iowa1491
Kossuth1490
Calhoun1442
Pocahontas1412
Mills1391
Sac1320
Palo Alto1310
Page1270
Monroe1258
Jefferson1241
Cass1192
Lucas1156
Taylor1141
Monona1111
Van Buren1081
Appanoose1043
Davis1034
Osceola1020
Union973
Worth900
Montgomery835
Keokuk781
Greene690
Wayne692
Fremont630
Ida600
Adair551
Decatur510
Audubon421
Ringgold352
Adams230
Unassigned30
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 55°
Temps slowly warming, more sunshine next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Getting Healthy During The Pandemic

Image

Sean's Weather 9/11

Image

'Just Between Friends' sale event happening this weekend in Rochester

Image

Minnesota family collecting toys for Mayo Clinic

Image

Mayo Clinic shares best practices for businesses during COVID-19

Image

Olmsted County Commission candidates clash over use of chokeholds

Image

Austin sweeps Mayo

Image

MSHSL COVID Installment fee

Image

Albert Lea council considering budget woes

Image

Mayo Clinic hosts Covid-19 safety discussion

Community Events