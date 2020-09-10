Clear

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings: I had been lying when I said 'family is most important'

In January 2019, Netflix pulled an episode of "Patriot Act" from the streaming service in Saudi Arabia after it criticized the official account of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death. Netflix Co-CEO Reed Hastings said, it was a "very difficult decision," adding that the company was able to keep the episode up in Saudi Arabia on YouTube but not on Netflix.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

Marriage counseling has played a big role in Reed Hastings' success, the Netflix co-founder and co-CEO told Poppy Harlow Thursday.

In an interview Thursday with CNN's Poppy Harlow, Hastings said the marriage counselor he went to with his wife of 29 years helped him see that he was "a systematic liar." He would say things like, "Family is the most important" -- not because he meant it but because it was "conventional to say that."

Hastings revealed this lesson in his new book "No Rules, Rules" -- released this week.

The CEO said that even though he was projecting those values, he would stay at work at night if an employee had an issue. He ended up ignoring his family. But that changed, eventually.

"In my marriage I became much more honest and candid and that's helped us tremendously," Hastings said of his relationship with his wife.

"That marriage counselor turned out to be the best CEO coach I ever had," Hastings now says.

Hastings has sought to improve his work relationships, too. Speaking about his push for "radical candor" within Netflix -- Hastings said a vice president at Netflix recently told him he's "unempathetic" and he doesn't "encourage criticism." He said that even with his success, getting negative feedback is still painful, but it helps him explore changes that need to be made instead of "fighting it" -- which he admits is his natural inclination.

Unlike Facebook, Twitter and other tech giants -- Hastings does not believe a significant portion of Netflix employees will work at home permanently.

Although he's looking forward to returning to the office one day, he noted that he has been working from home for 20 years "on nights and weekends." Still, Hastings is eager to get back to the office as soon as there's a vaccine.

"It's not for the every day thing," he said. "It's for the get-togethers with other human beings and forming those relationships."

Netflix's CEO added that building international relationships is particularly important for the streaming service.

In January 2019, Netflix pulled an episode of "Patriot Act" from the streaming service in Saudi Arabia after it criticized the official account of the Jamal Khashoggi killing.

When Harlow asked if Hastings could explain the decision and if he would do it again, Hastings said, it was a "very difficult decision," adding that the company was able to keep the episode up in Saudi Arabia on YouTube but not on Netflix.

When it comes to shifting and adapting production because of the coronavirus, Hastings said Netflix is able to produce in Canada, Europe and Asia — where coronavirus is less widespread than it is in the United States.

Netflix added 16 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2020, as people began staying home and binge-watching on the streaming service. The platform added 10 million subscribers in the second quarter (thanks, "Tiger King!") and now has more than 183 million subscribers globally.

Netflix's stock has gone up about 55% over the past year.

The company has tried to share that success with the Black community as the world reckons with racism. The company pledged $100 million to Black-owned banks and Hastings donated $120 million to historically black colleges and universities.

"If every major corporation takes 1% of their cash and deposits it in a Black bank, it will be transformative in that sector," Hastings told Harlow. "Now, it's not going to solve all of our problems, but it will make a real difference and it's fairly easy for companies."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 81868

Reported Deaths: 1921
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24433895
Ramsey9749303
Dakota6568117
Anoka5118125
Stearns347423
Washington329655
Scott220532
Olmsted213425
Nobles189313
Blue Earth14545
Wright13896
Rice12348
Mower12153
Carver12046
St. Louis106124
Clay102740
Sherburne98113
Kandiyohi8681
Winona62517
Lyon5883
Steele4762
Nicollet46115
Todd4602
Watonwan4514
Benton4383
Freeborn4261
Le Sueur4133
McLeod3961
Chisago3731
Crow Wing36116
Waseca3464
Beltrami3383
Otter Tail3244
Goodhue2789
Martin2529
Polk2264
Itasca22213
Becker2142
Carlton2101
Cottonwood2080
Isanti2050
Pipestone1989
Douglas1911
Unassigned18352
Pine1710
Dodge1650
Chippewa1631
Sibley1573
Morrison1511
Murray1492
Brown1392
Wabasha1380
Meeker1312
Mille Lacs1223
Faribault1190
Yellow Medicine1181
Rock1170
Cass1123
Pennington1021
Jackson991
Renville996
Koochiching953
Roseau920
Fillmore890
Houston890
Redwood780
Stevens781
Lincoln750
Kanabec746
Swift741
Pope720
Aitkin641
Wadena570
Grant564
Wilkin523
Hubbard510
Norman480
Lake440
Marshall441
Big Stone430
Mahnomen371
Red Lake340
Lac qui Parle250
Traverse250
Clearwater210
Lake of the Woods161
Kittson110
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 71361

Reported Deaths: 1196
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14219248
Johnson467226
Woodbury437858
Black Hawk407781
Linn333098
Story299216
Dallas250838
Scott240924
Dubuque226337
Buena Vista186312
Pottawattamie173435
Marshall172532
Wapello114956
Webster108713
Muscatine101552
Sioux10133
Clinton94915
Cerro Gordo90921
Crawford8773
Warren8696
Plymouth86820
Tama65730
Des Moines6526
Jasper65131
Marion6103
Lee5286
Wright5281
Carroll5005
Henry4484
Dickinson4446
Louisa40114
Bremer4007
Boone3905
Washington37711
Franklin31417
Hamilton2972
Mahaska27218
Delaware2673
Hardin2511
Winneshiek2495
Clarke2483
Clay2463
Floyd2453
Jackson2452
Butler2332
Emmet2329
Shelby2291
Benton2281
Poweshiek2078
Allamakee2035
Clayton2013
Buchanan1991
Jones1993
Cedar1871
Guthrie1835
Winnebago18010
Madison1742
Lyon1723
Fayette1641
Hancock1642
Howard1603
Humboldt1582
Harrison1572
Chickasaw1550
Cherokee1502
Grundy1482
Mitchell1460
Iowa1421
Kossuth1410
Calhoun1402
Pocahontas1402
Mills1391
Palo Alto1290
Sac1290
Page1260
Monroe1248
Jefferson1231
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Lucas1126
Monona1111
Van Buren1081
Appanoose1033
Davis1014
Osceola1010
Union963
Worth900
Montgomery835
Keokuk781
Wayne692
Greene670
Fremont630
Ida550
Adair531
Decatur510
Audubon411
Ringgold342
Adams230
Unassigned20
Rochester
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 52°
Temps slowly warming, more sunshine next week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/10

Image

'Pints for Preemies' campaign underway at Mayo Clinic

Image

Family Service Rochester holding Once Upon A Playhouse Fundraiser

Image

Halloween during a pandemic

Image

Cultural bias in substance use disorder treatment

Image

The story of a coronavirus recovery

Image

NIACC men's cross country makes history

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

SAW: Ella Waltman from Stewartville

Image

Chester Woods Park Begins Renovations

Community Events