Clear

Citi names Jane Fraser as CEO, the first woman to lead a major US bank

Citigroup's new CEO Jane Fraser sat down with CNN's Poppy Harlow back in 2018 to talk about being a female executive and her ambitions for the future.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 1:30 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

Citigroup made history Thursday by naming Jane Fraser as its next CEO. She will become the first woman to lead a major US bank.

Fraser, currently in charge of Citi's consumer bank, is set to take over in February for Michael Corbat, who plans to retire after 37 years at the bank.

"I have worked with Jane for many years and am proud to have her succeed me," Corbat said in a statement. "With her leadership, experience and values, I know she will make an outstanding CEO."

While Corbat helped stabilize Citi following the Great Recession, Fraser will be taking over one of the nation's largest banks at a time of vast economic uncertainty. Even the largest US banks have reported sharp declines in profit as they brace for a wave of defaults during the pandemic.

Fraser, a 16-year veteran of the bank, was made the heir apparent in October when Citi elevated her to the role of president.

Fraser follows in the footsteps of other high-ranking women in finance. Sallie Krawcheck served as a senior executive at Citi and Bank of America during the 2008 financial crisis. Marianne Lake was hired as chief financial officer of JPMorgan Chase in 2012. And in 2011 Beth Mooney took over KeyCorp in 2011, making her the first female CEO of a top 20 US bank.

In the public sector, Janet Yellen led the Federal Reserve, the most powerful central bank in the world, from 2014 to 2018. And even as Citi made its historic announcement, Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, was briefing reporters during a press conference.

"I am honored by the Board's decision and grateful to Mike for his leadership and support," Fraser said in the statement. "Citi is an incredible institution with a proud history and a bright future. I am excited to join with my colleagues in writing the next chapter."

Record-high female CEOs, but still a small percentage

Before taking over Citi's consumer bank, Fraser led the bank's Latin America division as well as its corporate strategy and M&A group. Fraser also led Citi's Private Bank from 2009 to 2013. Before joining Citi, Fraser worked at consulting giant McKinsey and in the M&A department of Goldman Sachs.

During an August 2018 interview, CNN's Poppy Harlow asked Fraser about potentially breaking the glass ceiling on Wall Street.

"I look forward to seeing a woman being the first CEO of a Wall Street firm, whoever that may be," Fraser told Harlow. "I've never had the ambition to be the CEO of Citi or any other organization. Things can change over time. But at the moment, I've still got a lot to learn."

Fraser will join a record-high number of women leading Fortune 500 companies. In recent months, Clorox, Coty, Gap and UPS named female CEOs. Still, less than 10% of Fortune 500 CEOs are women and only three are women of color.

Citi's share price is lagging behind

Corbat took the reins at Citi in 2012, at a time when the bank was still in turmoil from the financial crisis. Corbat replaced controversial former CEO Vikram Pandit.

"I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in the past eight years," Corbat said in a statement. "We completed our transformation from the financial crisis and emerged a simpler, safer and stronger institution."

Corbat noted that Citi's net income nearly tripled during his tenure to almost $20 billion last year and the bank was able to return nearly $80 billion in capital through dividends and buybacks.

But Citi, like other banks, is grappling with a precarious backdrop of high unemployment and low interest rates. Citi's profit plunged 73% during the second quarter as the bank's credit costs spiked because of the pandemic.

Citi has lost one-third of its market value this year, lagging not just the S&P 500 but rivals including JPMorgan and Bank of America.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 81868

Reported Deaths: 1921
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24433895
Ramsey9749303
Dakota6568117
Anoka5118125
Stearns347423
Washington329655
Scott220532
Olmsted213425
Nobles189313
Blue Earth14545
Wright13896
Rice12348
Mower12153
Carver12046
St. Louis106124
Clay102740
Sherburne98113
Kandiyohi8681
Winona62517
Lyon5883
Steele4762
Nicollet46115
Todd4602
Watonwan4514
Benton4383
Freeborn4261
Le Sueur4133
McLeod3961
Chisago3731
Crow Wing36116
Waseca3464
Beltrami3383
Otter Tail3244
Goodhue2789
Martin2529
Polk2264
Itasca22213
Becker2142
Carlton2101
Cottonwood2080
Isanti2050
Pipestone1989
Douglas1911
Unassigned18352
Pine1710
Dodge1650
Chippewa1631
Sibley1573
Morrison1511
Murray1492
Brown1392
Wabasha1380
Meeker1312
Mille Lacs1223
Faribault1190
Yellow Medicine1181
Rock1170
Cass1123
Pennington1021
Jackson991
Renville996
Koochiching953
Roseau920
Fillmore890
Houston890
Redwood780
Stevens781
Lincoln750
Kanabec746
Swift741
Pope720
Aitkin641
Wadena570
Grant564
Wilkin523
Hubbard510
Norman480
Lake440
Marshall441
Big Stone430
Mahnomen371
Red Lake340
Lac qui Parle250
Traverse250
Clearwater210
Lake of the Woods161
Kittson110
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 71361

Reported Deaths: 1196
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14219248
Johnson467226
Woodbury437858
Black Hawk407781
Linn333098
Story299216
Dallas250838
Scott240924
Dubuque226337
Buena Vista186312
Pottawattamie173435
Marshall172532
Wapello114956
Webster108713
Muscatine101552
Sioux10133
Clinton94915
Cerro Gordo90921
Crawford8773
Warren8696
Plymouth86820
Tama65730
Des Moines6526
Jasper65131
Marion6103
Lee5286
Wright5281
Carroll5005
Henry4484
Dickinson4446
Louisa40114
Bremer4007
Boone3905
Washington37711
Franklin31417
Hamilton2972
Mahaska27218
Delaware2673
Hardin2511
Winneshiek2495
Clarke2483
Clay2463
Floyd2453
Jackson2452
Butler2332
Emmet2329
Shelby2291
Benton2281
Poweshiek2078
Allamakee2035
Clayton2013
Buchanan1991
Jones1993
Cedar1871
Guthrie1835
Winnebago18010
Madison1742
Lyon1723
Fayette1641
Hancock1642
Howard1603
Humboldt1582
Harrison1572
Chickasaw1550
Cherokee1502
Grundy1482
Mitchell1460
Iowa1421
Kossuth1410
Calhoun1402
Pocahontas1402
Mills1391
Palo Alto1290
Sac1290
Page1260
Monroe1248
Jefferson1231
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Lucas1126
Monona1111
Van Buren1081
Appanoose1033
Davis1014
Osceola1010
Union963
Worth900
Montgomery835
Keokuk781
Wayne692
Greene670
Fremont630
Ida550
Adair531
Decatur510
Audubon411
Ringgold342
Adams230
Unassigned20
Rochester
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Well below normal temps arrive for the midweek, warmer by the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/10

Image

'Pints for Preemies' campaign underway at Mayo Clinic

Image

Family Service Rochester holding Once Upon A Playhouse Fundraiser

Image

Halloween during a pandemic

Image

Cultural bias in substance use disorder treatment

Image

The story of a coronavirus recovery

Image

NIACC men's cross country makes history

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

SAW: Ella Waltman from Stewartville

Image

Chester Woods Park Begins Renovations

Community Events