Clear

Here's what changes you can expect as the NFL season starts during the pandemic

Since Arrowhead Stadium has limited capacity due to coronavirus concerns, many Chiefs fans will be heading to the Kansas City Power & Light District for a watch party.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

The wait is over, the NFL is back and from your couch things may look relatively normal, but there will be some changes from years past.

The season kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday and will feature the reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Field in Kansas City, Missouri.

Stands will appear almost empty

The first difference will be the stands. Many professional sports teams that have returned during the Covid-19 pandemic, have opted for no fans or spectators of any kind, but that will not be true for the NFL opener.

The Chiefs announced that it would allow a limited number of fans to enjoy the first game of the season with strict Covid-19 protocols. The stands will only hold 22% of the stadium's 76,000 seats, which will produce much less crowd noise and a ghost town look to the usually packed stands.

Sidelines will be less crowded

The sidelines will look different as well. There will be no cheerleaders, mascots, or sideline reporters allowed on the field, according to league officials. Reporters will have to use the stadium concourse for their pieces.

Some players will be missing

You may notice there is a player or two missing that you would normally see on your favorite team. More than 60 players have opted out of playing at this time to keep themselves and their families safe from the virus.

This includes practicing doctor and Kansas City Chiefs offensive linesman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

"Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system," Tardif said in a Twitter post.

"I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients."

Social justice will be highlighted

On the field there will also be a nod to social justice. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced on September 1, that the league has planned a series of social justice initiatives, including helmet decals, a voter activation push and phrases stenciled in the end zones.

The phrases will include "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" and will be in each end zone of each game all season long.

The NFL will also play the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing" -- a song known as the Black national anthem -- before games on opening weekend, while airing footage that showcases the social justice work of players and teams, Goodell said.

Post game interaction will be nonexistent

Post game will be 100% social distanced, so players and coaches will not be exchanging a hug or a handshake after competition, and players are not allowed to swap jerseys. However, the league did clarify that the players could do so through the mail, just not on the field.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 81868

Reported Deaths: 1921
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24433895
Ramsey9749303
Dakota6568117
Anoka5118125
Stearns347423
Washington329655
Scott220532
Olmsted213425
Nobles189313
Blue Earth14545
Wright13896
Rice12348
Mower12153
Carver12046
St. Louis106124
Clay102740
Sherburne98113
Kandiyohi8681
Winona62517
Lyon5883
Steele4762
Nicollet46115
Todd4602
Watonwan4514
Benton4383
Freeborn4261
Le Sueur4133
McLeod3961
Chisago3731
Crow Wing36116
Waseca3464
Beltrami3383
Otter Tail3244
Goodhue2789
Martin2529
Polk2264
Itasca22213
Becker2142
Carlton2101
Cottonwood2080
Isanti2050
Pipestone1989
Douglas1911
Unassigned18352
Pine1710
Dodge1650
Chippewa1631
Sibley1573
Morrison1511
Murray1492
Brown1392
Wabasha1380
Meeker1312
Mille Lacs1223
Faribault1190
Yellow Medicine1181
Rock1170
Cass1123
Pennington1021
Jackson991
Renville996
Koochiching953
Roseau920
Fillmore890
Houston890
Redwood780
Stevens781
Lincoln750
Kanabec746
Swift741
Pope720
Aitkin641
Wadena570
Grant564
Wilkin523
Hubbard510
Norman480
Lake440
Marshall441
Big Stone430
Mahnomen371
Red Lake340
Lac qui Parle250
Traverse250
Clearwater210
Lake of the Woods161
Kittson110
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 71361

Reported Deaths: 1196
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14219248
Johnson467226
Woodbury437858
Black Hawk407781
Linn333098
Story299216
Dallas250838
Scott240924
Dubuque226337
Buena Vista186312
Pottawattamie173435
Marshall172532
Wapello114956
Webster108713
Muscatine101552
Sioux10133
Clinton94915
Cerro Gordo90921
Crawford8773
Warren8696
Plymouth86820
Tama65730
Des Moines6526
Jasper65131
Marion6103
Lee5286
Wright5281
Carroll5005
Henry4484
Dickinson4446
Louisa40114
Bremer4007
Boone3905
Washington37711
Franklin31417
Hamilton2972
Mahaska27218
Delaware2673
Hardin2511
Winneshiek2495
Clarke2483
Clay2463
Floyd2453
Jackson2452
Butler2332
Emmet2329
Shelby2291
Benton2281
Poweshiek2078
Allamakee2035
Clayton2013
Buchanan1991
Jones1993
Cedar1871
Guthrie1835
Winnebago18010
Madison1742
Lyon1723
Fayette1641
Hancock1642
Howard1603
Humboldt1582
Harrison1572
Chickasaw1550
Cherokee1502
Grundy1482
Mitchell1460
Iowa1421
Kossuth1410
Calhoun1402
Pocahontas1402
Mills1391
Palo Alto1290
Sac1290
Page1260
Monroe1248
Jefferson1231
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Lucas1126
Monona1111
Van Buren1081
Appanoose1033
Davis1014
Osceola1010
Union963
Worth900
Montgomery835
Keokuk781
Wayne692
Greene670
Fremont630
Ida550
Adair531
Decatur510
Audubon411
Ringgold342
Adams230
Unassigned20
Rochester
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 41°
Well below normal temps arrive for the midweek, warmer by the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family Service Rochester holding Once Upon A Playhouse Fundraiser

Image

Halloween during a pandemic

Image

Cultural bias in substance use disorder treatment

Image

The story of a coronavirus recovery

Image

NIACC men's cross country makes history

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

SAW: Ella Waltman from Stewartville

Image

Chester Woods Park Begins Renovations

Image

Community Center Launches "Learning Pods" Program for Kids

Image

Bringing the community together

Community Events