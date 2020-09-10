Clear
5 things to know for September 10: Trump, coronavirus, USPS, China, Rohingya

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reacts to newly released audio that reveals President Donald Trump knew early on how deadly the coronavirus was and that he downplayed the severity of the pandemic in the US to reduce panic.

Posted: Sep 10, 2020 6:00 AM
Updated: Sep 10, 2020 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The climate crisis won't just destroy the environment. A new US report says it will also wreak havoc on the economy.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. White House 

President Trump months ago admitted to downplaying the coronavirus threat that has now killed more than 190,000 Americans, according to interviews by legendary journalist Bob Woodward for his new book. Now, the White House is struggling to manage the fallout. Trump in the interviews admitted he knew weeks before the first confirmed US Covid-19 death that the virus was dangerous, airborne, highly contagious and "more deadly than even your strenuous flus." Yet, in a March interview, he said, "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." Woodward recorded 18 wide-ranging interviews with Trump's permission, and CNN has obtained copies of some of the audio tapes. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is among those denouncing Trump's words, saying they represent a "life-and-death betrayal of the American people."

2. Coronavirus 

The global death toll from the coronavirus has now topped 900,000, and countries like France, the UK and Indonesia are considering or have implemented renewed restrictions to stop the spread. In the US, schools are still struggling to contain cases. Colleges in all 50 states have reported coronavirus cases. More than 2,000 students and faculty at the University of Tennessee are under quarantine or isolation due to Covid-19 threats, and there are similar stories on campuses across the nation. As for a vaccine, the International Air Transport Association says providing doses worldwide will be "the mission of the century." Not only would such a feat require the use of 8,000 cargo jets, the group says, it also requires a ton of planning -- and countries should start right now.

3. USPS

US pharmacies have seen "significant and increasing" delays in the delivery of prescription drugs through the US Postal Service under the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, according to a new report from Senate Democrats. Pharmacies questioned for the report rely heavily on the USPS. The investigation was conducted in light of changes DeJoy made this summer that caused widespread delays across the country, though the Postal Service has blamed service disruptions on the coronavirus pandemic. The USPS chief is now facing more scrutiny after the House Oversight Committee announced it's launching an investigation into reports that DeJoy, a Trump donor, reimbursed employees for donating to GOP candidates.

4. China

The US has revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese nationals since the start of June under a program aimed at graduate students and researchers believed to have ties to the Chinese military. Such people, the US State Department says, are considered security risks. It's part of a broad crackdown on what the White House fears is an ongoing Chinese effort to steal "sensitive United States technologies and intellectual property." While the number of revoked visas is small compared with the 369,000 Chinese nationals estimated to be studying in the US, it certainly doesn't do anything to improve relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, more than 160 human rights groups around the world have signed a letter saying Beijing should not host the 2022 Olympics in light of alleged widespread human rights abuses.

5. Rohingya

Two Myanmar soldiers have admitted on video to the mass killing and rape of Rohingya Muslims in 2017. The video confessions of the two deserters were filmed by a rebel group fighting the Myanmar military and have been deemed credible by a human rights group. If the confessions are legitimate, they would represent the first admissions by members of Myanmar's military that a campaign of violence against the minority ethnic group took place in the country's western Rakhine State. The two soldiers are believed to now be in the Hague at the International Criminal Court where an investigation into the Rohingya crisis is underway. Human rights advocates say their horrific accounts could be a big help in the Rohingya people's struggle for justice.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Did you know? The 1918 flu caused Halloween cancellations across the US, just like we may see this year 

Actual frights, like pandemics, are so much less fun than fake ones.

The new 'Dune' trailer is finally out 

If you're wondering why your favorite bookworm can't stop smiling, this is the reason.

Mall owners set to buy JCPenney out of bankruptcy

Don't count the omnipresent mall anchor store out yet!

Home Depot is canceling Black Friday this year 

Do you really NEED a heavily discounted smoker, anyway?

Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will face off on the next 'Verzuz' battle

It's moments like these that make 2020 so much less terrible.

A World War II veteran will get his final wish to have a Juicy Fruit-themed casket

Hold your judgment, because there is actually a REALLY sweet (no pun intended) reason behind the objectively bizarre request.

TODAY'S NUMBER

3,000

That's how many US troops will be left in Iraq after a newly announced drawdown is completed by the end of the month. That represents a significant decrease from the current total of 5,200 troops in the country. A similar drawdown in Afghanistan may be around the corner.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I also believe that the deep and special friendship between us will work as a magical force."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in one of several letters exchanged with President Donald Trump. The letters, revealed in Bob Woodward's new book, reveal a rapt diplomatic courtship between the two leaders.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Marine wonders never cease 

These interesting little sea slugs are known as leaf slugs, or by their much cuter moniker, leaf sheep. (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 81868

Reported Deaths: 1921
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24433895
Ramsey9749303
Dakota6568117
Anoka5118125
Stearns347423
Washington329655
Scott220532
Olmsted213425
Nobles189313
Blue Earth14545
Wright13896
Rice12348
Mower12153
Carver12046
St. Louis106124
Clay102740
Sherburne98113
Kandiyohi8681
Winona62517
Lyon5883
Steele4762
Nicollet46115
Todd4602
Watonwan4514
Benton4383
Freeborn4261
Le Sueur4133
McLeod3961
Chisago3731
Crow Wing36116
Waseca3464
Beltrami3383
Otter Tail3244
Goodhue2789
Martin2529
Polk2264
Itasca22213
Becker2142
Carlton2101
Cottonwood2080
Isanti2050
Pipestone1989
Douglas1911
Unassigned18352
Pine1710
Dodge1650
Chippewa1631
Sibley1573
Morrison1511
Murray1492
Brown1392
Wabasha1380
Meeker1312
Mille Lacs1223
Faribault1190
Yellow Medicine1181
Rock1170
Cass1123
Pennington1021
Jackson991
Renville996
Koochiching953
Roseau920
Fillmore890
Houston890
Redwood780
Stevens781
Lincoln750
Kanabec746
Swift741
Pope720
Aitkin641
Wadena570
Grant564
Wilkin523
Hubbard510
Norman480
Lake440
Marshall441
Big Stone430
Mahnomen371
Red Lake340
Lac qui Parle250
Traverse250
Clearwater210
Lake of the Woods161
Kittson110
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 71361

Reported Deaths: 1196
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14219248
Johnson467226
Woodbury437858
Black Hawk407781
Linn333098
Story299216
Dallas250838
Scott240924
Dubuque226337
Buena Vista186312
Pottawattamie173435
Marshall172532
Wapello114956
Webster108713
Muscatine101552
Sioux10133
Clinton94915
Cerro Gordo90921
Crawford8773
Warren8696
Plymouth86820
Tama65730
Des Moines6526
Jasper65131
Marion6103
Lee5286
Wright5281
Carroll5005
Henry4484
Dickinson4446
Louisa40114
Bremer4007
Boone3905
Washington37711
Franklin31417
Hamilton2972
Mahaska27218
Delaware2673
Hardin2511
Winneshiek2495
Clarke2483
Clay2463
Floyd2453
Jackson2452
Butler2332
Emmet2329
Shelby2291
Benton2281
Poweshiek2078
Allamakee2035
Clayton2013
Buchanan1991
Jones1993
Cedar1871
Guthrie1835
Winnebago18010
Madison1742
Lyon1723
Fayette1641
Hancock1642
Howard1603
Humboldt1582
Harrison1572
Chickasaw1550
Cherokee1502
Grundy1482
Mitchell1460
Iowa1421
Kossuth1410
Calhoun1402
Pocahontas1402
Mills1391
Palo Alto1290
Sac1290
Page1260
Monroe1248
Jefferson1231
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Lucas1126
Monona1111
Van Buren1081
Appanoose1033
Davis1014
Osceola1010
Union963
Worth900
Montgomery835
Keokuk781
Wayne692
Greene670
Fremont630
Ida550
Adair531
Decatur510
Audubon411
Ringgold342
Adams230
Unassigned20
Well below normal temps arrive for the midweek, warmer by the weekend
Community Events