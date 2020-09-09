Clear

Meet eight Masaai rangers -- the first women in their families to get jobs -- fighting poaching around Kenya's Amboseli National Park

Team Lioness is an all-female ranger unit protecting Africa's wildlife from poachers during the Covid-19 pandemic. Watch them reunite with their families after being away on the job.

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Sep 9, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Text by Gemma Price, for CNN; video by Diana Diroy, CNN

Packing her bags to go home for the first time in over four months, Maasai ranger Purity Lakara -- who patrols lands in Kenya's Amboseli National Park, known for its free-roaming elephants and views of Mount Kilimanjaro -- is overjoyed to be seeing her family for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic was declared.

"I missed eating together, playing and hanging around with my baby girl, fetching water for my mum -- even helping my brothers herding cattle. I have missed everything that we usually do while I'm at home," she says.

Lakara, 23, is one of eight women -- the first in their families to secure employment -- who make up Team Lioness, a unit within the Olugului Community Wildlife Rangers (OCWR).

The rangers patrol the Olugului/Olarashi Group Ranch (OOGR), a 580-square-mile horseshoe of community-owned land that almost encircles Amboseli National Park, a safari destination 134 miles southeast of Nairobi.

When Kenya closed its regional and international borders and the tourism industry and livestock markets on which the community depends disappeared, OCWR canceled all leave and asked its rangers, including Team Lioness, to stay at their posts indefinitely to protect wildlife from desperate poachers. Now that the country is cautiously yet optimistically opening and safari visitors are returning, the rangers are finally able to return to their villages, two by two.

When Lakara arrived in Meshenani on July 29, she was met by neighbors and family members who escorted her to her home, singing and clapping as she cradled her 2-year-old daughter.

"My mother said that she was very happy right now because I'm back. She say that they have been longing for this day, so they are all here near me, enjoying and celebrating again," says Lakara, who is the sole breadwinner for her 11-member family.

Genesis of Team Lioness

Team Lioness was established by the global nonprofit International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) in early 2019 after Maasai community leader Kiruyan Katamboi, affectionately referred to as Mama Esther, challenged the organization to employ women from the community as rangers.

Because Maasai communities are patriarchal, women are excluded from leadership and decision making and the community ranger unit that patrols the Group Ranch was exclusively male.

Christopher Kiarie, IFAW program operations and grants manager, says that while IFAW was enthusiastic about the suggestion, men in the OCWR and wider community were skeptical that women were up to the job. The community lands are vast, almost half the size of the state of Rhode Island, and a typical OCWR patrol can cover 12 miles of difficult terrain on foot, often in poor conditions.

Unlike the Kenya Wildlife Service, which patrols the Amboseli National Park, the OCWR are unarmed, so have to rely on skill when dealing with dangerous animals or violent people and call KWS for back-up if they think a situation might turn nasty.

Even the women nominated for Team Lioness, one by each of the community's eight clans, had their doubts.

"Before I was thinking like I would not make it," admits ranger Sharon Nankinyi. "But after we were training, then we became very strong ladies. We proved to the community that what a man can do, a woman can do better."

Grueling work

Under normal conditions, Team Lioness rangers typically work three weeks on, when they rotate around the OCWR's six camps and mobile unit, and one week off.

A typical day might begin at 5 a.m. with a run and breakfast, followed by a briefing and morning patrol, which typically takes four hours. Depending on their daily assignments, the rangers might spend the afternoon on base, ready to respond to an emergency call before a debrief of the day's activities.

Other than occupying separate sleeping and bathing quarters, they do exactly the same job as their 68 male colleagues and are assigned patrols in co-ed groups of varying sizes.

They note the locations and activities of wildlife, talk with members of the local community to learn of any suspicious or problematic activity, and pitch in whenever help is needed -- perhaps getting a stuck baby elephant out of a muddy waterhole or locating children who have roamed too far from the village.

While two-thirds of the men in the ranger unit are illiterate, the members of Team Lioness are educated to the equivalent of a high school diploma and excel at writing the reports essential to IFAW's "tenBoma" approach to wildlife security, in which the organization partners with other NGOs and ranger teams, community members and Interpol to combine actionable local intelligence and data analysis.

OCWR's Director of Operations Patrick Papatiti says as he observed the team working to persuade community members from hunting lions or hyenas that killed livestock, he could see that the male rangers, selected because they ranked among the community's best warriors, have changed their attitudes working with women.

"I can without a doubt see [the men] now take them as colleagues," he says.

The danger of being a ranger

Working as a wildlife ranger anywhere in the world is a tough, dangerous gig.

Every year, the International Ranger Federation and Thin Green Line Foundation mark World Ranger Day on July 31 by publishing a roll of honor commemorating the rangers and staff in similar roles known to have died on duty over the past 12 months.

Of the 138 deaths recorded on this year's roll, almost a third were homicides. Alongside natural causes, drownings, wildlife attacks and motor vehicle accidents, their 2020 roll featured a new cause-of-death category: Covid-19, to which five of the rangers listed had succumbed.

The pandemic has only made Team Lioness' job harder.

Huge losses in tourism revenue -- Kiarie says that Amboseli National Park's revenues declined more than 90% -- forced government-funded agencies in the region to cut back on patrols.

Because the OCWR's funding via IFAW is donation-based and not affected in the same way, the community rangers stepped up operations to fill the gap. During a week when the risk of poaching was deemed particularly high, Team Lioness scaled up from its typical one or two patrols to three patrols a day, collectively covering more than 35 miles on foot.

Social distancing measures have made it hard for rangers to meet with community members to gather intelligence about potential poaching activity or resolve issues. Communication is already hard to maintain on community lands because of poor cell reception, a problem compounded by wet weather during this time of year.

When camp solar panels can't generate power, the rangers have to turn their phones off to conserve battery, further minimizing opportunities to receive timely tips on poaching activity -- something even more pressing now when many people have sold much of their livestock and hardships are more keenly felt.

"Since Corona started, there's bushmeat poaching because now people are jobless. [They] end up killing gazelle, killing giraffes, so that [they] can feed their children," says ranger Nankinyi.

After receiving a tip from the local community in April, the OCWR dispatched a patrol -- which included three members of Team Lioness -- and discovered that four men had killed a giraffe the day prior, roasted the meat and left what they couldn't eat to collect later. The rangers called on KWS for support and set an ambush. When the men returned, they were arrested.

"It's very bad when the same people that you are working with [in the community], telling them the importance of wild animals, and you find them killing those wild animals," says Ruth Sikeita, one of the rangers on the scene.

Papatiti says that while bushmeat poaching incidents have increased over time, the killing of elephants for ivory has declined. He estimates that between three to five elephants were poached on community lands annually from when the OCWR was established in 2010 until IFAW began to support the unit in 2018, when only one elephant was lost. No more elephants have been killed on the Group Ranch since.

"I attribute the success to dedication from rangers and how we built a very good relationship with the community, which is our source of intel," explains Papatiti.

Impact of Covid-19

The members of Team Lioness also have more familiar worries associated with Covid-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Sept 4, there were 34,884 confirmed cases of Covid-19 throughout Kenya, and 584 related deaths.

The WHO didn't respond to requests for case counts in Amboseli, but Papatiti believes 17 cases and five deaths have been reported there, although he has no data specific to the community ranch.

IFAW provides masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to protect rangers rotating to their home villages against contracting Covid-19. If any of the rangers feel unwell, OCWR has arranged for staff from a nearby hospital to test them at the base.

Now that Kenya is slowly opening up -- interregional travel was permitted from July and international air travel resumed on August 1 -- local people have concerns that the increased movement of people, especially those from outside Kenya, carries risk.

"We are seeing on the TV, hearing that Europe and the US are the countries most affected, so we have that fear they will bring the disease here," says Ruth Sikeita.

There are other pandemic-related shifts, too. Because the schools have been closed for so long, children will likely fall out of the education system as they try to find ways to support their family. Young women who doubt the pandemic will end may get married earlier.

"It is very sad. We need the ladies to get the education so that they can join us in Team Lioness," says Nankinyi.

On a personal level, the rangers say the forced separation from their families has been the worst part.

A changing community

Back in her village, reunited with her two children, Ruth Sikeita comments on how her 8-year-old daughter Priscilla has grown taller and her son Bonham, 3, is talking more. She's grateful to her mother-in-law, who is supportive of wildlife protection initiatives, for caring for her children while she was working.

"They are very healthy, you can now see," she says, lightly pinching her son's arm. "They're very clean. So I thank her, and to the whole community."

Team Lioness' success has not only changed perceptions around the OCWR but is influencing attitudes to gender roles in the community.

"Before, we were not allowed to speak to the men around, we are not allowed to speak to our fathers in the table, to share or to to eat supper or breakfast all together," says Nankinyi.

"We were just thinking like we are nothing to the community, we are just fit for fetching water, giving birth. But now we've broken the taboo that we can work with the men."

Looking forward to a post-pandemic world, the members of Team Lioness want to continue to develop their skills and knowledge, and impact on the community. Christopher Kiarie says that IFAW will work with telecommunication companies and the local government to improve coverage across community lands and will soon deploy a radio system secured for the rangers with assistance from the EU.

"Once the radio equipment is operationalized, communication amongst the community rangers will be boosted in a big way," he says.

Every member of Team Lioness wants to see more women join their ranks.

"In the community there are more ladies who are admiring this job, so I'm sure that if that opportunity comes out, there are more ladies will be coming here for an interview. It will be even more numbers than what is expected," says Purity Lakara, adding that she wants to see the number of female rangers equal or exceed the number of men.

Papatiti is also eager to recruit more women.

"The number will be determined by the availability of funds. When I am given a green light I will kick start the process," he says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 81608

Reported Deaths: 1914
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24385892
Ramsey9727303
Dakota6542115
Anoka5104125
Stearns346422
Washington329255
Scott220332
Olmsted212425
Nobles189313
Blue Earth14465
Wright13816
Rice12338
Mower12143
Carver12016
St. Louis104024
Clay102040
Sherburne97813
Kandiyohi8651
Winona62217
Lyon5803
Steele4732
Todd4602
Nicollet45915
Watonwan4544
Benton4373
Freeborn4251
Le Sueur4102
McLeod3931
Chisago3691
Crow Wing35416
Beltrami3373
Waseca3354
Otter Tail3244
Goodhue2759
Martin2509
Polk2254
Itasca22213
Becker2112
Carlton2101
Cottonwood2060
Isanti2040
Pipestone1989
Unassigned19852
Douglas1891
Pine1700
Dodge1630
Chippewa1611
Sibley1563
Morrison1491
Murray1482
Brown1402
Wabasha1340
Meeker1292
Mille Lacs1213
Faribault1190
Rock1160
Yellow Medicine1161
Cass1123
Pennington1021
Jackson991
Renville996
Koochiching933
Roseau920
Fillmore890
Houston880
Redwood780
Stevens781
Kanabec746
Lincoln730
Pope730
Swift731
Aitkin641
Grant564
Wadena560
Hubbard510
Wilkin513
Norman480
Lake440
Marshall441
Big Stone420
Mahnomen381
Red Lake350
Lac qui Parle240
Traverse240
Clearwater220
Lake of the Woods161
Kittson100
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 70788

Reported Deaths: 1177
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14158246
Johnson461726
Woodbury436658
Black Hawk405379
Linn329298
Story296616
Dallas249638
Scott239323
Dubuque222736
Buena Vista186112
Pottawattamie172434
Marshall172332
Wapello114955
Webster108011
Muscatine100852
Sioux10073
Clinton94515
Cerro Gordo89621
Crawford8713
Warren8615
Plymouth85919
Tama65530
Jasper64331
Des Moines6405
Marion6052
Wright5281
Lee5096
Carroll4985
Dickinson4436
Henry4084
Louisa40114
Bremer3887
Boone3865
Washington37411
Franklin31317
Hamilton2972
Delaware2653
Mahaska26318
Hardin2511
Winneshiek2475
Clarke2463
Clay2443
Floyd2433
Jackson2432
Butler2322
Emmet2318
Benton2261
Shelby2241
Poweshiek2058
Allamakee2015
Jones1972
Clayton1943
Buchanan1921
Cedar1821
Guthrie1825
Winnebago17610
Madison1722
Lyon1702
Fayette1651
Hancock1642
Harrison1562
Humboldt1562
Howard1543
Chickasaw1520
Cherokee1492
Grundy1471
Mitchell1440
Kossuth1400
Pocahontas1402
Calhoun1392
Mills1381
Iowa1361
Palo Alto1270
Sac1270
Page1250
Jefferson1231
Monroe1238
Cass1192
Taylor1141
Monona1121
Lucas1105
Van Buren1071
Osceola1010
Appanoose993
Davis994
Union943
Worth890
Montgomery835
Keokuk771
Wayne682
Greene670
Fremont630
Ida540
Adair521
Decatur490
Audubon401
Ringgold352
Adams230
Unassigned20
Rochester
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 41°
Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Well below normal temps arrive for the midweek, warmer by the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Covid-19's effect of youth sports

${item.thumbnail.title}

Winona State University self-quarantines campus for 2 weeks

Image

Grizzlies announce 2020-2021 season

Image

Clear Lake City Council okays more funding for wellness center

Image

White Supremacists remain major threat

Image

Winona State University issues campus-wide quarantine

Image

Mayo Clinic Pledges 100k to Help Working Families

Image

GOP chair in Minnesota barnstorming state

Image

Mayo Clinic pledges 100K to support working families

Image

Senate to vote on Covid-19 relief bill

Community Events