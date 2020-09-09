Clear
5 things to know for September 9: Coronavirus, stimulus, election, Belarus, wildfires

An onslaught of tell-all books from former members of President Trump's inner circle has the White House on the defensive. CNN's Brian Todd reports.

Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

What's the most persistent and lethal threat to the US, according to Department of Homeland Security documents? White supremacy.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Coronavirus 

Nine vaccine makers have signed an unusual pledge to uphold "high ethical standards" in their pursuit of a coronavirus vaccine. That means they probably won't try to seek premature government approval, even though the race for a vaccine has gotten tangled up in politics. Meanwhile, bleak statistics are piling up. Half a million US children have been diagnosed with Covid-19, with the rate of infection among kids increasing in recent weeks. A new global report finds that Covid-19 could undo decades of reducing preventable childhood deaths across the world. That's not due to the virus itself but rather the effects the pandemic has on things like child and maternal health care services, prenatal and post-natal care, vaccinations and check-ups.

2. Stimulus 

GOP senators have unveiled their so-called "skinny" stimulus bill as Congress resumes debating the next coronavirus measures. The bill includes a $300 federal boost for unemployment benefits and fresh relief for small businesses but cuts out money for a second round of stimulus checks that was included in an earlier proposal. It could go to a vote this week, but it doesn't have unanimous GOP support, and Democrats want a bill in the trillions. There's still very little hope that both sides will come to a stimulus agreement before November's election. Even the threat of a government shutdown (which could happen when funding runs out at the end of the month) isn't a big motivator. Congress seems intent on a "clean bill" to keep the government running, without stimulus attachments.

3. Election 2020

President Trump held a rally in North Carolina last night and urged supporters to act as poll watchers during the presidential election to prevent suspicious voting behavior. It's a new variation on the President's baseless theme of rampant voter fraud. While record numbers of people are expected to vote by mail this election season, election officials are also preparing for high turnout in person. Large venues like Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and State Farm Arena in Atlanta will serve as voting "supercenters" this fall. Unsure about mail-in voting procedures in your state? Here's a breakdown. 

4. Belarus 

Fear is simmering in Belarus after leading members of the country's political opposition seemed to vanish in recent days. Two activists reemerged yesterday in Kiev and said they were abducted and driven to Belarus' border with Ukraine. A third activist who was reportedly also abducted has still not been located. Another activist who is a confidant of the main Belarusian opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, was also reportedly ejected from the country by security forces. These alleged abductions and ejections are fallout from the country's highly contested presidential election in August, in which longtime President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory amid serious allegations of election corruption.

5. Wildfires

More than 85 fires are burning across the West Coast in an unprecedented event that's already scorched hundreds of thousands of acres. At least 25 wildfires are burning in California, and the blazes stretch practically the full length of the state. Winds and extreme heat have only served to stoke the flames. In Oregon, fires have already scorched more than 230,000 acres and forced thousands of families to evacuate. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said more acres were burned Monday in his state than have been burned in the past 12 fire seasons. The whole region will continue to be plagued with hot, dry weather, providing no respite from the historic blazes.

TODAY'S NUMBER

30%

That's how much of a movie's cast should be made up of people from underrepresented groups, according to new criteria set forth by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. That proportion is one of four benchmarks introduced under an initiative called Aperture 2025. A film must meet two of the benchmarks to be considered for the Academy Award for Best Picture beginning in 2024.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I feel like I'm a vessel at this point in order to spread awareness."

Tennis star Naomi Osaka, who has donned face masks during the US Open featuring Black people whose deaths have sparked calls for racial justice. Osaka was nearly brought to tears by video messages from the parents of Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery thanking her.

AND FINALLY

Legos have never been cooler 

Watch a veteran stuntman reenact movie stunts with Lego cars -- and try not to get distracted by the fantastic mustache. (Click here to view.)

