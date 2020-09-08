Clear

Belarus activists describe dramatic alleged abduction and last sighting of Maria Kolesnikova

CNN's Christiane Amanpour speaks to Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya about why she decided to step in for her husband and run for president. Belarus continues to be roiled by protests over the election of President Alexander Lukashenko, which many citizens believe to be rigged.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 8:20 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Sebastian Shukla and Caitlin Hu, CNN

After leading members of Belarus' political opposition seemed to vanish on Monday, raising fears of abduction, two activists reappeared in Kiev on Tuesday with a dramatic tale.

At a lengthy press conference in the Ukrainian capital, activists Ivan Kravtsov and Anton Rodnenkov gave their version of their disappearance. It began, they said, with a trip to check on the safety of their colleague Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent anti-government activist who has been detained by the Belarus Border Control.

All three are members of the Belarus Coordination Council, the country's main political opposition group, which seeks to coordinate a peaceful transition of power in the wake of August's disputed elections.

Rodnenkov said he and Kravtsov visited Kolesnikova's home in Minsk on Monday after hearing reports that she was missing.

When the two men arrived at her home, however, they were pushed into a bus by unidentified men and interrogated, they told reporters. They were later put separately in a convoy of five or six cars -- including Kravtsov's BMW -- and driven to the Belarusian border with Ukraine.

Rodnenkov said the convoy halted in the no-man's land between the two borders. He said he was then told to get into Kravtsov's car -- where he saw Kravtsov sitting in the passenger seat -- and noticed that all three passports were in the vehicle.

"At that moment Maria appeared," Rodnenkov said.

Kolesnikova was "forcefully pushed" into the backseat of a car with them, he said, but resisted being sent to Ukraine. Seeing her passport, she tore into pieces and "threw them out of the window to the unknown people that surrounded the car," Rodnenkov said.

Kolesnikova then climbed out through the car's window, and began walking back toward the Belarusian border, he said. Belarusian officials confirmed Tuesday on state television that she was detained by Border Control.

Meanwhile, Rodnenkov "hit the gas pedal" and gunned it for Ukraine.

According to the men, the Belarusian authorities gave chase and tried to block their way with a bus, but they managed to reach the safety of the Ukrainian side of the border where they "were greeted by very amiable and understanding servicemen of Ukrainian border control."

CNN cannot confirm all the details of their experience. However, Belarusian Border Control has confirmed that the Kravtsov and Rodnenkov entered Ukraine at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

They are currently the last people to report seeing Kolesnikova since Monday.

US 'deeply concerned' by reported abduction

Reports that the trio were missing emerged this week after a fourth consecutive weekend of anti-government protests in the country. Unrest erupted in Belarus shortly after President Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in the August 9 election, which observers have criticized as neither free nor fair.

Lukashenko, who has ruled for 26 years and is often described as Europe's last dictator, remains defiant despite the mass demonstrations.

His rival, the main Belarusian opposition candidate and Coordination Council leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has fled the country. Her confidante, Olga Kolvakova, was forced to leave Belarus for Poland over the weekend, according to a council statement.

Speaking from Vilnius, Lithuania, Tikhanovskaya said in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Monday, "at the moment, members of the Coordination Council I created are chased, kidnapped and harassed. And it's worrying me a lot, because at the moment we still don't know where Maria Kolesnikova is."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement released Tuesday evening that the US is "deeply concerned by the reported abduction" of Kolesnikova, Rodnenkou and Krautsou, and the "attempted forced expulsion" over the border to Ukraine.

He said the US is considering additional targeted sanctions and emphasized that authorities in Belarus are responsible for the safety of Kolesnikova and "all those unjustly detained."

"We call on the Belarusian authorities to end the violence against their own people, release all those who have been unjustly detained, including U.S. citizen Vitali Shkliarov, and engage in meaningful dialogue with genuine representatives of Belarusian society," he said.

The European Union on Monday condemned Kolesnikova's detention and that of all political activists in Belarus, criticizing the "intimidation" of Belarusian citizens.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell called for the release of Kolesnikova and all political activists, including 633 anti-government protesters who were arrested after a peaceful march on Sunday.

"It is clear that the state authorities in Belarus continue to intimidate or allow intimidation of its citizens in an increasingly lawless way and crudely violate both their own domestic laws and international obligations," Borrell said.

Russia, in contrast, has refused to acknowledge the presence of political prisoners in Belarus.

Speaking on a conference call with journalists, Kremlin spokesman Dimitri Peskov said Tuesday, "We do not yet have detailed information about what happened to (Maria Kolesnikova)," and warned against leaping to conclusions.

"On the whole, we are not ready to admit the existence of political prisoners in Belarus," Peskov said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 81225

Reported Deaths: 1912
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24299891
Ramsey9699302
Dakota6503115
Anoka5076125
Stearns345522
Washington326455
Scott219832
Olmsted212125
Nobles189213
Blue Earth14355
Wright13716
Rice12328
Mower12133
Carver11996
St. Louis103224
Clay101140
Sherburne97513
Kandiyohi8651
Winona59717
Lyon5763
Steele4732
Todd4582
Nicollet45715
Watonwan4534
Benton4373
Freeborn4231
Le Sueur4072
McLeod3921
Chisago3611
Crow Wing34616
Beltrami3373
Waseca3274
Otter Tail3234
Goodhue2739
Martin2489
Polk2254
Itasca21713
Becker2112
Carlton2101
Cottonwood2040
Isanti2000
Unassigned20052
Pipestone1989
Douglas1881
Pine1670
Chippewa1611
Dodge1610
Sibley1553
Morrison1491
Murray1462
Brown1392
Wabasha1340
Meeker1292
Mille Lacs1213
Faribault1180
Rock1160
Yellow Medicine1131
Cass1093
Pennington1031
Jackson991
Renville986
Koochiching933
Houston890
Roseau890
Fillmore880
Redwood780
Stevens781
Kanabec746
Lincoln720
Pope720
Swift711
Aitkin591
Grant564
Wadena540
Wilkin523
Hubbard510
Norman480
Marshall441
Lake430
Big Stone420
Mahnomen381
Red Lake330
Lac qui Parle240
Traverse240
Clearwater220
Lake of the Woods161
Kittson100
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 70310

Reported Deaths: 1162
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14109243
Johnson458126
Woodbury434757
Black Hawk403779
Linn324896
Story294116
Dallas249638
Scott238323
Dubuque219736
Buena Vista186012
Pottawattamie172234
Marshall171932
Wapello113454
Webster107911
Muscatine100152
Sioux9993
Clinton94014
Cerro Gordo88620
Crawford8683
Warren8555
Plymouth84918
Tama65229
Jasper63730
Des Moines6325
Marion5972
Wright5271
Lee5006
Carroll4974
Dickinson4446
Henry4044
Louisa40014
Bremer3867
Boone3835
Washington36811
Franklin31017
Hamilton2972
Delaware2623
Mahaska25818
Hardin2501
Clarke2463
Clay2443
Winneshiek2434
Floyd2413
Jackson2372
Emmet2308
Butler2242
Shelby2241
Benton2231
Poweshiek2048
Jones1952
Allamakee1935
Clayton1933
Buchanan1881
Guthrie1825
Cedar1801
Winnebago17410
Madison1722
Lyon1672
Hancock1642
Fayette1591
Harrison1572
Humboldt1552
Howard1523
Cherokee1472
Grundy1461
Mitchell1420
Chickasaw1410
Pocahontas1402
Calhoun1392
Mills1381
Kossuth1360
Iowa1291
Sac1260
Palo Alto1250
Jefferson1241
Page1240
Monroe1228
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Monona1121
Van Buren1071
Lucas1025
Osceola1010
Appanoose963
Davis963
Union943
Worth870
Montgomery835
Keokuk761
Greene670
Wayne642
Fremont630
Ida520
Adair501
Decatur480
Audubon411
Ringgold342
Adams230
Unassigned10
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Well below normal temps arrive for the midweek, warmer by the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

GOP chair in Minnesota barnstorming state

Image

Mayo Clinic pledges 100K to support working families

Image

Senate to vote on Covid-19 relief bill

Image

Home rehabilitation program

Image

Backup at the DMV

Image

Gun sales rising in Minnesota

Image

What To Do If You See a Cougar

Image

100 Deadliest Days Over

Image

Covid-19 Concerns Increase In Cooler Temps

Image

Family puts up vaccines by death billboard

Community Events