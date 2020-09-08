Clear

Lost German warship discovered on seabed 80 years after sinking

Article Image

Norwegian power grid operator Statnett has found the lost shipwreck of Nazi warship "Karlsruhe" 1,600 feet (488 meters) below sea level.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 12:40 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2020 12:40 PM
Posted By: By Lianne Kolirin

A German warship sunk by a torpedo during World War II has been found on the seabed off Norway, more than eight decades after it was attacked.

Statnett, the Norwegian state-owned power grid operator, made the astounding discovery of the lost Karlsruhe cruiser around 1,600 feet (488 meters) below sea level.

The vessel, which measures 571 feet long and still bears the Nazi swastika, led an assault on the southern Norwegian city of Kristiansand in the April 1940 invasion of the country.

During the operation it came under fire from Norwegian artillery, was torpedoed by a British submarine and was finally submerged by the Germans themselves, according to a Statnett statement.

When World War II had broken out seven months earlier, in September 1939, Norway declared itself neutral. Hitler ordered its invasion on April 9, 1940, however, and German troops quickly occupied Oslo, Bergen, Trondheim and Narvik. Backed by Allied forces, the Norwegian Army mounted a resistance effort, but the Nazis ultimately took control in June 1940 until liberation in April 1945.

"You can find Karlsruhe's fate in history books, but no one has known exactly where the ship sunk," said Frode Kvalø, archaeologist and researcher at the Norwegian Maritime Museum, in a statement about the discovery posted online by Statnett.

"Moreover, it was the only large German warship that was lost during the attack on Norway with an unknown position. After all these years we finally know where the graveyard to this important warship is," said Kvalø.

"With the main battery of nine cannons in three triple turrets, this was the largest and most fearsome ship in the attack group against Kristiansand."

Signs of wreckage were first detected three years ago during inspection work when sonar detected a shipwreck 15 meters from an under-sea power cable between Norway and Denmark.

Then this summer the firm's senior project engineer, Ole Petter Hobberstad, carried out further investigations from an offshore vessel called Olympic Taurus. He and his team used multi-beam echo sounders and a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) to examine the scene.

"When the ROV results showed us a ship that was torpedoed, we realized it was from the war. As the cannons became visible on the screen, we understood it was a huge warship. We were very excited and surprised that the wreck was so big," Hobberstad said.

Further research into the ship revealed more about its fate, according to Statnett.

In a book published the same year as the Nazi invasion, German Rear Admiral Otto Schenk wrote of dense fog at the time. He described how the boat came under fire as it entered a fjord near Kristiansand, before later being hit by a British torpedo. It was then sunk by order from the German Captain.

"To find such a special war wreck is rare and extra fun for us who work with underwater investigations," said Hobberstad.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 81225

Reported Deaths: 1912
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24299891
Ramsey9699302
Dakota6503115
Anoka5076125
Stearns345522
Washington326455
Scott219832
Olmsted212125
Nobles189213
Blue Earth14355
Wright13716
Rice12328
Mower12133
Carver11996
St. Louis103224
Clay101140
Sherburne97513
Kandiyohi8651
Winona59717
Lyon5763
Steele4732
Todd4582
Nicollet45715
Watonwan4534
Benton4373
Freeborn4231
Le Sueur4072
McLeod3921
Chisago3611
Crow Wing34616
Beltrami3373
Waseca3274
Otter Tail3234
Goodhue2739
Martin2489
Polk2254
Itasca21713
Becker2112
Carlton2101
Cottonwood2040
Isanti2000
Unassigned20052
Pipestone1989
Douglas1881
Pine1670
Chippewa1611
Dodge1610
Sibley1553
Morrison1491
Murray1462
Brown1392
Wabasha1340
Meeker1292
Mille Lacs1213
Faribault1180
Rock1160
Yellow Medicine1131
Cass1093
Pennington1031
Jackson991
Renville986
Koochiching933
Houston890
Roseau890
Fillmore880
Redwood780
Stevens781
Kanabec746
Lincoln720
Pope720
Swift711
Aitkin591
Grant564
Wadena540
Wilkin523
Hubbard510
Norman480
Marshall441
Lake430
Big Stone420
Mahnomen381
Red Lake330
Lac qui Parle240
Traverse240
Clearwater220
Lake of the Woods161
Kittson100
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 70310

Reported Deaths: 1162
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14109243
Johnson458126
Woodbury434757
Black Hawk403779
Linn324896
Story294116
Dallas249638
Scott238323
Dubuque219736
Buena Vista186012
Pottawattamie172234
Marshall171932
Wapello113454
Webster107911
Muscatine100152
Sioux9993
Clinton94014
Cerro Gordo88620
Crawford8683
Warren8555
Plymouth84918
Tama65229
Jasper63730
Des Moines6325
Marion5972
Wright5271
Lee5006
Carroll4974
Dickinson4446
Henry4044
Louisa40014
Bremer3867
Boone3835
Washington36811
Franklin31017
Hamilton2972
Delaware2623
Mahaska25818
Hardin2501
Clarke2463
Clay2443
Winneshiek2434
Floyd2413
Jackson2372
Emmet2308
Butler2242
Shelby2241
Benton2231
Poweshiek2048
Jones1952
Allamakee1935
Clayton1933
Buchanan1881
Guthrie1825
Cedar1801
Winnebago17410
Madison1722
Lyon1672
Hancock1642
Fayette1591
Harrison1572
Humboldt1552
Howard1523
Cherokee1472
Grundy1461
Mitchell1420
Chickasaw1410
Pocahontas1402
Calhoun1392
Mills1381
Kossuth1360
Iowa1291
Sac1260
Palo Alto1250
Jefferson1241
Page1240
Monroe1228
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Monona1121
Van Buren1071
Lucas1025
Osceola1010
Appanoose963
Davis963
Union943
Worth870
Montgomery835
Keokuk761
Greene670
Wayne642
Fremont630
Ida520
Adair501
Decatur480
Audubon411
Ringgold342
Adams230
Unassigned10
Rochester
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 40°
Well below normal temps arrive for the midweek, warmer by the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Seans Weather 9/8

Image

Understanding COVID-19 vs. the Flu

Image

Rochester theater holds handmade mask fundraiser

Image

Stewartville Public Swimming Pool Closes for the Season

Image

Feehan convenes Labor Day listening session with union leaders

Image

Putting Labor Day in perspective

Image

Feehan convenes Labor Day listening session

Image

Travel day on this Labor Day

Image

From top dog to college freshman, tackling a new challenge

Image

Film Festival goes virtual

Community Events