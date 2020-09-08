Clear

Biden and Trump take aim at each other as Labor Day election sprint begins

CNN's Brooke Baldwin, Gloria Borger, Abby Phillip and Jim Acosta fact check President Trump's Labor Day news conference.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 1:10 AM
Updated: Sep 8, 2020 1:10 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Kevin Liptak, CNN

Fifty-six days before the election, it's finally starting to feel like one.

Traditionally the launch of the presidential race's intense final stages, Labor Day this year has assumed an outsized starting-gun quality as both candidates begin fervent in-person attempts to mobilize voters while the contours of the contest quickly harden.

President Donald Trump, an underdog incumbent who entered the final stretch on Monday waging rambling attacks from the front steps of the White House, is entrenching in the politics of White grievance as he works to maintain support in the Midwest and South. He visits Florida and South Carolina on Tuesday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden began a new phase of in-person campaigning with a low-key stop in Pennsylvania as he defends an unbudging polling lead that has become the steadiest on record.

The Labor Day tableau seemed to encapsulate a race that enters its final stretch under historic circumstances. Trump, brazenly breaking ethical norms by using the White House as his campaign stage, hopes his outsized attacks will either draw in or drown out his rival -- and to some extent he's been successful in forcing Biden to defend himself against accusations he's fomenting riots or declining mentally.

"Look at how he steps and look at how I step," Biden said Monday when asked by a local television station in Pennsylvania about Trump's accusation that he's "lost a step." "Watch how I run up ramps and how he stumbles down ramps, OK?"

Biden hopes to turn the election into a referendum on Trump's character -- in part by allowing the President's words and actions to speak for themselves. His socially distanced meeting on a patch of grass in a supporter's backyard, followed by a virtual meeting at the headquarters of the AFL-CIO, did not seem designed to make a splash.

That each man dispatched his running mate to Wisconsin -- the site of recent racial unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake -- also presaged a battle for the upper Midwest that is fought at least partly on issues of race and violence. As Sen. Kamala Harris met with Blake's family, Vice President Mike Pence insisted: "We will have law and order in every city in this country."

Unpredictable race

Against the backdrop of a life-altering pandemic that has drastically changed how each man planned to run, the race enters its final two months under historic unpredictability.

The very nature of voting has changed, leading to false accusations by the President of a rigged contest, his repeated suggestions that voters illegally cast ballots twice and the likelihood that a winner won't be known on November 3.

"People are going to get ballots. They're going to say, 'What am I doing?' And then they're going to harvest. They're going to do all the things," Trump said Monday, without much elaboration.

Trump's ramped-up predictions of a vaccine by November -- "it's going to be done in a very short period of time; could even have it during the month of October," he said at his news conference -- amount to a less-than-subtle attempt to inject an "October surprise" into the contest ahead of time. It's created new fodder for Biden and Harris, who both said this weekend that they would question the safety of a vaccine if it appeared rushed for political purposes.

"I'd want to see what the scientists said," Biden said when questioned whether he would get such a vaccination before November's election.

And new revelations about the President's alleged disrespect for American military service members are a reminder that in the Trump era, damning insider accounts are around every bend.

Even as Trump continued to deny he is anything except reverent toward US veterans, he lobbed a vicious attack on military leadership Monday, accusing them of supporting foolish wars to enrich military contractors.

"I'm not saying the military is in love with me. The soldiers are. The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't, because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy," Trump said.

Polls stay static

Though Biden holds an 8-point lead in an average of national polls -- the race barely budged after last month's political conventions -- both campaigns say there are pathways for Trump to secure an Electoral College victory, just as he did in 2016, though the routes seem to be narrowing.

Advertising decisions by each campaign offer at least a glimpse of the race's current state. The Trump campaign canceled some advertising in Pennsylvania and Ohio for the week starting September 8 but increased ads in Georgia and Florida the week after, according to data from the ad tracking service CMAG.

Overall, the Trump campaign is spending just more than $50 million on advertising in the month of September, as of Monday's reservation changes.

Biden is spending about $70 million on advertising in September. For the week starting Tuesday, he increased spending in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The President travels Tuesday to Florida for an event marking his environmental conservation record before convening a rally inside an airport hangar in Winston-Salem, North Carolina -- a state where voters can already fill out absentee ballots and that Trump will have visited twice in the span of six days.

Later in the week Trump visits Michigan -- which like Florida and North Carolina helped power his victory in 2016 but where polls now show him either trailing or tied with Biden.

Biden will also visit Michigan this week and both men will commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks in Shanksville, Pennsylvania -- though it's not yet known if they'll encounter each other while there.

Playing to the base

The convergence of Biden, Trump, Harris and Pence in the upper Midwest is hardly an accident, nor are Trump's recent attempts to shore up base supporters using appeals to White grievance.

Trump has made championing nascent culture wars a central aspect of his political persona and has scaled up his efforts in recent days. He instructed the White House budget chief to withdraw funding from federal agencies for racial sensitivity training that he deemed "divisive, anti-American propaganda."

He also threatened to pull funding from public schools that teach an interpretation of US history that uses the arrival of the first slave ships on American shores to reframe traditional narratives.

The actions seem to codify Trump's dismissive views of systemic racism, which he says isn't a worthy area of focus, while violence persists on American streets.

"We grew up with a certain history and now they're trying to change our history," Trump said Monday underneath the White House North Portico, where he had convened his Labor Day news conference.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 80587

Reported Deaths: 1909
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24155891
Ramsey9646302
Dakota6447115
Anoka5023124
Stearns344422
Washington323555
Scott218032
Olmsted211025
Nobles189113
Blue Earth14285
Wright13546
Rice12298
Mower12113
Carver11865
Clay100240
St. Louis100124
Sherburne96813
Kandiyohi8551
Winona58317
Lyon5683
Steele4692
Todd4572
Nicollet45615
Watonwan4514
Benton4333
Freeborn4231
Le Sueur4052
McLeod3831
Chisago3511
Crow Wing34116
Beltrami3363
Otter Tail3204
Waseca3203
Goodhue2719
Martin2489
Polk2254
Itasca21413
Becker2092
Carlton2091
Cottonwood2040
Pipestone1989
Isanti1970
Douglas1851
Unassigned18052
Pine1670
Dodge1610
Chippewa1591
Sibley1553
Murray1462
Morrison1421
Brown1372
Wabasha1330
Meeker1262
Faribault1180
Mille Lacs1153
Rock1150
Yellow Medicine1151
Cass1083
Pennington1011
Jackson991
Renville986
Koochiching923
Fillmore880
Houston860
Roseau840
Redwood760
Kanabec736
Stevens731
Lincoln720
Pope690
Swift691
Aitkin591
Grant564
Wadena520
Wilkin523
Norman480
Hubbard470
Marshall441
Lake420
Big Stone400
Mahnomen371
Red Lake330
Traverse240
Lac qui Parle230
Clearwater220
Lake of the Woods141
Kittson100
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 69990

Reported Deaths: 1159
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14072243
Johnson455526
Woodbury432756
Black Hawk402278
Linn322596
Story291016
Dallas248938
Scott238223
Dubuque217936
Buena Vista186012
Pottawattamie172134
Marshall171432
Wapello112854
Webster108011
Muscatine99852
Sioux9843
Clinton93213
Cerro Gordo88620
Crawford8663
Warren8525
Plymouth84318
Tama65229
Jasper63430
Des Moines6295
Marion5922
Wright5261
Carroll4924
Lee4926
Dickinson4436
Henry4034
Louisa40014
Boone3815
Bremer3817
Washington36711
Franklin30917
Hamilton2942
Delaware2613
Mahaska25518
Hardin2501
Clarke2443
Clay2443
Winneshiek2414
Floyd2403
Jackson2352
Emmet2298
Butler2232
Shelby2231
Benton2211
Poweshiek2038
Jones1952
Clayton1923
Allamakee1905
Buchanan1881
Guthrie1805
Cedar1781
Winnebago17310
Madison1722
Lyon1662
Hancock1632
Fayette1591
Harrison1572
Humboldt1552
Howard1523
Cherokee1462
Grundy1431
Mitchell1420
Calhoun1402
Pocahontas1402
Mills1371
Chickasaw1350
Kossuth1320
Iowa1261
Palo Alto1250
Sac1250
Jefferson1241
Page1240
Monroe1218
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Monona1101
Van Buren1071
Lucas1015
Osceola1000
Appanoose953
Davis943
Union933
Worth840
Montgomery835
Keokuk751
Greene670
Wayne642
Fremont630
Adair501
Ida490
Decatur480
Audubon411
Ringgold342
Adams230
Unassigned80
Rochester
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Well below normal temps arrive for the midweek, warmer by the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stewartville Public Swimming Pool Closes for the Season

Image

Feehan Convenes Labor Day Listening Session with Union Leaders

Image

Putting Labor Day in perspective

Image

Feehan convenes Labor Day listening session

Image

Travel day on this Labor Day

Image

From top dog to college freshman, tackling a new challenge

Image

Film Festival goes virtual

Image

Renovations underway at Younge Park

Image

3 on 3 football comes to Rochester in September

Image

Pool season wraps up

Community Events