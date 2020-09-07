Clear

After record low flu season in Australia, US hopes for the same

CNN's Elizabeth Cohen explains why it has never been more important to keep the flu at bay as this fall and winter will likely see Covid-19 outbreaks in addition to the flu.

Posted: Sep 7, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By John Bonifield and Elizabeth Cohen, CNN

Australia and other countries in the Southern Hemisphere just finished their easiest flu seasons on record, and the United States and other nations in the Northern Hemisphere could have an easy time, too -- if people get flu shots, practice social distancing and wear masks.

"This could be one of the best flu seasons [we've had]," Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told the Journal of the American Medical Association in August. "Particularly if [people] do one more thing, and that is to embrace the flu vaccine with confidence."

It's never been more important to keep flu at bay, since this fall and winter there will be Covid-19 outbreaks in addition to the flu.

Along with getting a flu shot, Redfield urged people to wear masks, social distance, wash their hands and be smart about crowds.

If Americans choose not to follow the advice, he told WebMD, the nation could experience the "worst fall" in US public health history.

An easy flu season in the Southern Hemisphere

The Southern Hemisphere, which generally has its flu season generally from April to September, just experienced a record low flu season, according to the World Health Organization.

Take Australia, for example.

In August 2019, there were 61,000 laboratory confirmed cases of influenza in Australia.

In August 2020, there were 107.

"This is virtually a non-season," said Ian Barr, a professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Melbourne. "We've never seen numbers like this before."

South Africa and the southern cone of South America have had similar experiences.

"Where you would expect to have seasons -- like in Chile, like in Argentina -- we didn't really see a season this year," said Dr. Andrea Vicari, an adviser on epidemic-prone disease for the Pan American Health Organization.

Covid-19 is much of the reason.

Flu season in the Southern Hemisphere started just as Covid-19 hit. All the precautions people took to control the new virus -- staying home, practicing social distancing, wearing masks -- also helped keep flu numbers low.

"Many of the physical distancing and public health measures that have been put in place, which keeps people apart, may have actually played a role in reducing circulation of the [coronavirus]," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's Covid-19 technical lead.

Vicari said Covid might have also influenced people to get flu shots.

"If we compare to previous season, I think there was quite a bit more urgency in terms of influenza vaccination," he said.

He said it's also possible that a significant number of people already had immunity to the flu viruses in circulation this year in the Southern Hemisphere.

Implications for the Northern Hemisphere

Infectious disease experts warn that an easy flu season down under does not mean the US will necessarily be as fortunate.

"It's very hazardous to make predictions about influenza," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He said even with low amounts of flu in the Southern Hemisphere, he's still concerned about a "twin-demic" of flu and Covid-19, which could cost lives and put a strain on the health care system.

A look at hospitalization numbers show the burden of two viruses at once.

It's estimated that for the 2019-2020 US flu season, between 410,000 and 740,000 people were hospitalized for flu.

Since March, at least 372,217 people have been hospitalized in the US for Covid-19, according to figures from the Covid Tracking Project. And a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projects a 170% increase in hospital bed use for Covid-19 patients from now until January 1.

"From a resource standpoint, it's the worst possibility," said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. "It's really a perfect storm."

That's why a flu shot this year is especially important.

"By getting that flu vaccine, you may be able to negate the necessity to take up a hospital bed, and then that hospital bed can be more available for those who potentially get hospitalized for Covid," Redfield told WedMD.

Just getting the right diagnosis could be tough, since symptoms for flu and coronavirus are very similar.

"We won't be able to distinguish immediately between whether somebody has flu or whether somebody has Covid," WHO's Van Kerkhove said.

Doctors will need to do more testing than usual, but tests for both flu and Covid-19 are imperfect.

Plus, outbreaks of both viruses could mean shortages of personal protective equipment for health care workers.

"That is really going to drain our PPE stocks very quickly," Osterholm said.

Plans for flu shots this year

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone age 6 months and older get a flu shot.

Flu shots work: In the 2018-19 US flu season, the vaccine averted more than 4 million illnesses, 2 million doctors' visits and about 58,000 hospitalizations and 3,500 deaths, according to the CDC.

Redfield said the CDC has purchased 10 million doses of the flu vaccine for uninsured adults this year, compared to the usual 500,000 doses.

"Please don't to leave this important accomplishment of American medicine on the shelf for yourself, your family, your church, your workforce," he said in an interview with WebMD.

But the increased supply doesn't mean Americans will be rushing out to get a flu shot.

Historically, only about 45% of US adults and 63% of children get vaccinated against the flu, according to the CDC.

This year, there are unique obstacles.

About a third of US adults and 80% of children get their flu shot at a doctor's office, according to a 2018 CDC study.

This year, many people are hesitant to go to the doctor for fear of catching Covid.

Nearly 15% of adults got their flu shot at work, according to the study. This year, many people are working from home.

"It's going to be a challenge," Osterholm said, "How are we going to get our flu shots out?"

To help more children get vaccinated against the flu, in August, the Trump administration authorized any state-licensed pharmacist to administer the flu shot to children starting at age 3.

Schaffner said he's particularly worried about communities of color, where coronavirus has already caused a disproportionate amount of sickness and death.

"We would like to really extend influenza immunization into communities of color and lower socio-economic areas, and those communities very traditionally have been vaccine wary. They're not anti-vaccine -- that's a different group -- they're just not as convinced about the merits of vaccination. It's harder to reach them," Schaffner said.

The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases and other organizations are starting to get the word out to encourage people to get people to accept flu vaccination, he says.

"We wish to reach those communities of color and underrepresented minorities with even more intensity, but we're not a whole lot smarter about how to do that, unfortunately," Schaffner said.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 80587

Reported Deaths: 1909
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24155891
Ramsey9646302
Dakota6447115
Anoka5023124
Stearns344422
Washington323555
Scott218032
Olmsted211025
Nobles189113
Blue Earth14285
Wright13546
Rice12298
Mower12113
Carver11865
Clay100240
St. Louis100124
Sherburne96813
Kandiyohi8551
Winona58317
Lyon5683
Steele4692
Todd4572
Nicollet45615
Watonwan4514
Benton4333
Freeborn4231
Le Sueur4052
McLeod3831
Chisago3511
Crow Wing34116
Beltrami3363
Otter Tail3204
Waseca3203
Goodhue2719
Martin2489
Polk2254
Itasca21413
Becker2092
Carlton2091
Cottonwood2040
Pipestone1989
Isanti1970
Douglas1851
Unassigned18052
Pine1670
Dodge1610
Chippewa1591
Sibley1553
Murray1462
Morrison1421
Brown1372
Wabasha1330
Meeker1262
Faribault1180
Mille Lacs1153
Rock1150
Yellow Medicine1151
Cass1083
Pennington1011
Jackson991
Renville986
Koochiching923
Fillmore880
Houston860
Roseau840
Redwood760
Kanabec736
Stevens731
Lincoln720
Pope690
Swift691
Aitkin591
Grant564
Wadena520
Wilkin523
Norman480
Hubbard470
Marshall441
Lake420
Big Stone400
Mahnomen371
Red Lake330
Traverse240
Lac qui Parle230
Clearwater220
Lake of the Woods141
Kittson100
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 69990

Reported Deaths: 1159
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk14072243
Johnson455526
Woodbury432756
Black Hawk402278
Linn322596
Story291016
Dallas248938
Scott238223
Dubuque217936
Buena Vista186012
Pottawattamie172134
Marshall171432
Wapello112854
Webster108011
Muscatine99852
Sioux9843
Clinton93213
Cerro Gordo88620
Crawford8663
Warren8525
Plymouth84318
Tama65229
Jasper63430
Des Moines6295
Marion5922
Wright5261
Carroll4924
Lee4926
Dickinson4436
Henry4034
Louisa40014
Boone3815
Bremer3817
Washington36711
Franklin30917
Hamilton2942
Delaware2613
Mahaska25518
Hardin2501
Clarke2443
Clay2443
Winneshiek2414
Floyd2403
Jackson2352
Emmet2298
Butler2232
Shelby2231
Benton2211
Poweshiek2038
Jones1952
Clayton1923
Allamakee1905
Buchanan1881
Guthrie1805
Cedar1781
Winnebago17310
Madison1722
Lyon1662
Hancock1632
Fayette1591
Harrison1572
Humboldt1552
Howard1523
Cherokee1462
Grundy1431
Mitchell1420
Calhoun1402
Pocahontas1402
Mills1371
Chickasaw1350
Kossuth1320
Iowa1261
Palo Alto1250
Sac1250
Jefferson1241
Page1240
Monroe1218
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Monona1101
Van Buren1071
Lucas1015
Osceola1000
Appanoose953
Davis943
Union933
Worth840
Montgomery835
Keokuk751
Greene670
Wayne642
Fremont630
Adair501
Ida490
Decatur480
Audubon411
Ringgold342
Adams230
Unassigned80
