New York governor urges the public to be cautious over Labor Day to keep coronavirus infections from spiking

CNN's Sanjay Gupta discusses a new model cited by top health experts, which projects that more than 400,000 people in the US could die from coronavirus by January 1st.

Posted: Sep 7, 2020 4:20 AM
Updated: Sep 7, 2020 4:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

New York state, once the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic in the US, has maintained a positive infection rate of below 1% for 30 straight days.

In another hopeful development, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that the state's hospitalizations from the virus have dropped to a new low since March 16.

But that's no reason to think the fight against the virus is over, officials say.

"As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it's clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice," Cuomo said.

After a summer resurgence, the virus has now infected more than 6.2 million people in the US and resulted in 188,937 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Some states, like New York, are seeing promising trends. As of early Monday, 18 states were reporting fewer new cases over the last seven days compared with the week prior. Another 16 were holding steady. Still, officials and experts have warned that the public must continue practicing preventative measures or risk a resurgence in the fall and winter.

"New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands," Cuomo said. "Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don't see a spike in the weeks ahead."

The best way to avoid the outbreaks that followed Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends is to wear masks, avoid crowds and keep a safe distance from others, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said leading up to Labor Day weekend.

Though a model often cited by top health officials predicted Friday that another 224,000 people could die from the virus by January 1, near-universal mask use could cut that number by more than half, according to the model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Large Labor Day celebrations go against recommendations

Labor Day celebrations -- a time when friends and families gather to mark the unofficial end of summer -- are not off the table for 2020, but Fauci pleaded with Americans to keep gatherings to very small groups in outdoor spaces. He said he would spend the weekend hiking with his spouse.

Many events over the weekend have appeared to go against Fauci's guidance.

In San Francisco, city officials announced on Sunday morning they would be closing the parking lot at Ocean Beach after a gathering celebrating Burning Man culture attracted a big crowd. More than 1,000 people flocked to the event at the beach, according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed, who called the gathering "reckless and selfish."

Throngs of people were expected at Tybee Island beaches in Georgia over the long weekend, CNN affiliate WTOC reported. And images from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Saturday showed umbrellas lined up side by side down the beach.

In Pennsylvania, the amusement park Kennywood was expected to have its busiest weekend of the season, CNN affiliate KDKA reported.

And in Atlanta, many weekend Labor Day parties were on the schedule, including "The Biggest Labor Day Weekend Party in the City" hosted by rapper Gucci Mane and a "Sunday Funday" rooftop party advertised with an image of people standing close together, some without masks.

'We all want a vaccine,' but many have concerns

Though a vaccine could make large gatherings safer, a senior adviser of Joe Biden's presidential campaign questioned if it is reasonable to expect one to reach the public any time soon.

"We all want a vaccine, the question is how will it be distributed?" Symone Sanders, said on "Fox News Sunday."

The US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said in an ABC interview Friday that states should be ready to distribute a potential vaccine by November "just in case." And President Donald Trump has predicted the country will have a vaccine before the general election on November 3.

Many experts say that though the three vaccines in Phase 3 of testing in the US are moving quickly, it is unlikely one will be ready by then. And Sanders argued that the poor management of personal protective equipment distribution does not bode well for that of a vaccine.

"If a vaccine were to become available it is about, again, will working families benefit? Will they be able to receive the vaccine?"

Fauci told CNN that Phase 3 clinical trials for coronavirus vaccines should aim to include minorities at levels that are at least double their representation in the population to better reflect the population most affected by Covid-19.

But data from Friday shows that Moderna and Pfitzer, two companies developing vaccines, are still not enrolling enough minorities.

Moderna said it is working to increase minority participation to be sure the vaccine is safe and effective for everyone.

"We believe these efforts will improve the quality of the study and confidence in the vaccine by building evidence for benefit in the communities at highest risk of COVID-19," a spokesperson for Moderna told CNN in a statement.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 79880

Reported Deaths: 1903
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24026889
Ramsey9574302
Dakota6388114
Anoka4979123
Stearns341522
Washington320355
Scott216332
Olmsted210325
Nobles188813
Blue Earth14025
Wright13416
Rice12238
Mower12063
Carver11815
Clay98440
St. Louis97224
Sherburne95613
Kandiyohi8501
Winona56817
Lyon5623
Steele4632
Todd4562
Nicollet45515
Watonwan4494
Benton4313
Freeborn4201
Le Sueur4022
McLeod3771
Chisago3421
Beltrami3331
Crow Wing33316
Otter Tail3154
Waseca3083
Goodhue2699
Martin2489
Polk2214
Itasca21213
Carlton2081
Becker2072
Cottonwood2030
Pipestone1989
Isanti1920
Douglas1821
Unassigned16752
Pine1610
Dodge1600
Chippewa1551
Sibley1553
Murray1462
Brown1372
Morrison1311
Wabasha1310
Meeker1252
Faribault1170
Rock1140
Mille Lacs1103
Yellow Medicine1091
Cass1053
Pennington1001
Jackson981
Renville946
Koochiching913
Fillmore890
Houston840
Roseau770
Redwood750
Lincoln710
Stevens711
Kanabec706
Swift691
Pope680
Aitkin581
Grant564
Wilkin523
Wadena510
Norman470
Hubbard460
Marshall441
Big Stone400
Lake370
Mahnomen371
Red Lake320
Clearwater210
Lac qui Parle210
Traverse210
Lake of the Woods141
Kittson90
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 69466

Reported Deaths: 1156
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13993243
Johnson448626
Woodbury429956
Black Hawk399278
Linn317995
Story287516
Dallas248738
Scott236323
Dubuque216536
Buena Vista185812
Pottawattamie171734
Marshall171332
Wapello112454
Webster107811
Muscatine99552
Sioux9703
Clinton91713
Cerro Gordo88320
Crawford8653
Warren8455
Plymouth83718
Tama65029
Jasper62930
Des Moines6265
Marion5782
Wright5261
Carroll4854
Lee4846
Dickinson4416
Louisa40014
Henry3924
Bremer3757
Boone3744
Washington36111
Franklin30817
Hamilton2922
Delaware2563
Mahaska25318
Hardin2461
Clarke2443
Clay2443
Winneshiek2394
Floyd2373
Jackson2352
Emmet2298
Butler2242
Shelby2231
Benton2201
Poweshiek2008
Clayton1913
Jones1912
Allamakee1895
Buchanan1891
Guthrie1795
Cedar1751
Madison1732
Winnebago17110
Lyon1652
Hancock1632
Fayette1571
Harrison1562
Humboldt1542
Howard1503
Cherokee1452
Grundy1421
Pocahontas1392
Calhoun1372
Mills1371
Mitchell1370
Chickasaw1310
Kossuth1300
Page1250
Iowa1241
Sac1240
Jefferson1231
Palo Alto1230
Monroe1218
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Monona1101
Van Buren1071
Lucas1005
Osceola1000
Appanoose933
Union933
Davis923
Worth850
Montgomery835
Keokuk711
Greene640
Fremont630
Wayne612
Adair491
Ida490
Decatur480
Audubon401
Ringgold341
Adams230
Unassigned160
