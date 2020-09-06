Clear

Trump faces new character tests as campaign enters final stretch

President Donald Trump said in a tweet the US Department of Education would investigate whether California schools are using the New York Times' "1619 Project" in public school curriculum, and threatened the state's funding if so. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.

Posted: Sep 6, 2020 11:50 PM
Updated: Sep 6, 2020 11:50 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Kevin Liptak, CNN

Maybe the biggest surprise about allegations President Donald Trump uttered rude dismissals of American war dead was how unsurprising it really was.

The remarks, reported first in The Atlantic magazine and corroborated by several outlets, including CNN, seemed so in character with Trump's public persona that even an onslaught of denials from current and former officials did little to negate the impression that Trump is a man who sometimes says terrible things.

When excerpts soon followed of his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen's book portraying Trump as a cheat, liar, fraud, bully, racist, predator and con man, the surprise again failed to materialize -- even though Cohen had worked intimately with Trump for years.

Now, as the presidential campaign begins its post-Labor Day finale, the question has become less about what Americans know of Trump's character but whether they care.

Trump appears to be betting they don't. He's continued his attacks on war heroes and generals, even as he tries to claim utmost respect for the military. And he's dismissing efforts to reckon with the country's racist past, even as he works to convince suburban White voters he's not racist himself.

Just as voters' threshold for bad behavior was tested in the final days of 2016, when Trump's vulgar on-camera comments about molesting women rocked the race, Americans this time around find themselves again forced to decide whether Trump's character really matters to them. In the broad scheme of things back then, it didn't and he won.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

But 2020 could be different: since that race, voters have been bombarded with more examples of the President using crude, sexist or racist language, erasing any notion the office might change him and throwing the country's politics into turmoil.

An election about character

At its heart, the 2020 presidential campaign has always been about character. Even a life-altering pandemic, an economic calamity and a national racial reckoning have become tests of the incumbent's constitution: Whether Trump cared enough to confront a health crisis, whether he understood the suffering of out-of-work Americans and whether he could speak with compassion to those who have historically been oppressed in the United States.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, has expressly made Trump's character the central argument of his campaign, and has been candid that he might not be running for president right now if the incumbent were a traditional Republican and not someone who -- in Biden's telling -- lacks the moral authority to lead the country.

He's sought to cast himself as Trump's moral opposite -- and on Sunday, a few minutes after the President arrived for the 296th visit of his presidency to one of his golf clubs, Biden was arriving at church services at St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware.

Even Republicans appeared to acknowledge that character will play a central role in voters' decision-making in November, programming their convention last month with personal testimonies to rebut suggestions that Trump is uncaring, sexist or racist in the hopes of wooing suburban voters who have been turned off by the President's behavior.

Yet based on polls, which have remained mostly steady since the convention, those arguments did little to reverse what have become hardened views of Trump as uncaring, disrespectful and churlish. And it's that impression of the President -- which he hasn't always attempted to rebut -- that makes the allegations lodged this week so difficult for him to shake.

"If this is true it's really reprehensible. The problem is, it is believable given the President's past behavior and statements he made, most notably about Sen. McCain," former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said on CNN.

After The Atlantic article published, CNN's Jim Acosta reported that a former senior administration official confirmed Trump referred to fallen US service members at the Aisne-Marne cemetery in France in crude and derogatory terms during a November 2018 trip to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

A person familiar with Trump's views also said he has repeatedly questioned why Americans who served in Vietnam went to war, suggesting that veterans of that conflict didn't know how to exploit the system to get out of serving. Trump received a draft deferment for bone spurs. The same source said Trump has also questioned why Americans would sign up to go to war in Iraq and Afghanistan, wondering aloud, "What did they get out of it?"

Trump has been so enraged by the article that aides began lining up statements of denial nearly as soon as it published, people familiar with the matter said. Trump himself issued a forceful denial standing on a pitch-black tarmac Thursday evening, not seeming to notice there were no lights to illuminate his statement.

"Absolutely not," Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said when asked by CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" Sunday whether he'd ever heard the President disparage veterans. "And I would be offended too if I thought it was true."

Hardly anything new

But despite the coordinated chorus of current and former administration officials insistent the President has never been anything but reverent toward American service members, it remains true that some of what is contained in the article has either happened in public or echoes things the President has said in the past.

Even in his attempts to rebut the allegation he disrespects US military members, Trump lashed out at his former chief of staff John Kelly -- a decorated retired Marine Corps general -- and took a swipe at the late Sen. John McCain, whose treatment by Trump was a central element to The Atlantic story.

Similarly, the depictions of Trump as racist contained in Cohen's book would seem more revelatory if the President hadn't fomented a racist conspiracy theory about his predecessor or repeatedly insulted his Black critics' intelligence.

In his book, Cohen recounts Trump ranting about Barack Obama after he won the presidency in 2008, quoting him as saying, "Tell me one country run by a black person that isn't a sh*thole...They are all complete f*cking toilets." After Nelson Mandela died, Trump allegedly said of South Africa that "Mandela f*cked the whole country up. Now it's a sh*thole. F*ck Mandela. He was no leader."

It's accounts like that which prompted Republicans to line up a roster of African Americans during their convention last month to insist the President is not a racist and cares about racial harmony.

But since then, Trump has dismissed the idea that structural racism even exists in the United States -- including during a controversial visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where police shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back. Asked by a reporter whether he believed systemic racism exists, Trump chose to focus instead on violence occurring during demonstrations.

On Friday, Trump seemed to codify that view into federal policy. His budget chief instructed heads of federal agencies to dramatically alter racial sensitivity training programs for employees, saying funding would be pulled from sessions related to "white privilege" and "critical race theory," which he deemed "un-American propaganda."

And on Sunday, Trump said the US Department of Education would investigate whether California schools are using the New York Times' "1619 Project" in public school curriculum. The Pulitzer-Prize winning collection reframes American history around the date of August 1619, when the first slave ship arrived on America's shores.

The moves follow the President's pattern of lampooning attempts to process or reckon with the country's fraught racial history.

In the view of Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris -- the first Black and South Asian American woman on a major party ticket -- the avoidance of the issue exposes a character flaw.

"I don't think that most reasonable people who are paying attention to the facts would dispute that there are racial disparities and a system that has engaged in racism in terms of how the laws have been enforced," said Harris, a California senator and former state attorney general, in an exclusive interview with Bash on CNN. "It does us no good to deny that. Let's just deal with it. Let's be honest. These might be difficult conversations for some, but they're not difficult conversations for leaders, not for real leaders."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 79880

Reported Deaths: 1903
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24026889
Ramsey9574302
Dakota6388114
Anoka4979123
Stearns341522
Washington320355
Scott216332
Olmsted210325
Nobles188813
Blue Earth14025
Wright13416
Rice12238
Mower12063
Carver11815
Clay98440
St. Louis97224
Sherburne95613
Kandiyohi8501
Winona56817
Lyon5623
Steele4632
Todd4562
Nicollet45515
Watonwan4494
Benton4313
Freeborn4201
Le Sueur4022
McLeod3771
Chisago3421
Beltrami3331
Crow Wing33316
Otter Tail3154
Waseca3083
Goodhue2699
Martin2489
Polk2214
Itasca21213
Carlton2081
Becker2072
Cottonwood2030
Pipestone1989
Isanti1920
Douglas1821
Unassigned16752
Pine1610
Dodge1600
Chippewa1551
Sibley1553
Murray1462
Brown1372
Morrison1311
Wabasha1310
Meeker1252
Faribault1170
Rock1140
Mille Lacs1103
Yellow Medicine1091
Cass1053
Pennington1001
Jackson981
Renville946
Koochiching913
Fillmore890
Houston840
Roseau770
Redwood750
Lincoln710
Stevens711
Kanabec706
Swift691
Pope680
Aitkin581
Grant564
Wilkin523
Wadena510
Norman470
Hubbard460
Marshall441
Big Stone400
Lake370
Mahnomen371
Red Lake320
Clearwater210
Lac qui Parle210
Traverse210
Lake of the Woods141
Kittson90
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 69466

Reported Deaths: 1156
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13993243
Johnson448626
Woodbury429956
Black Hawk399278
Linn317995
Story287516
Dallas248738
Scott236323
Dubuque216536
Buena Vista185812
Pottawattamie171734
Marshall171332
Wapello112454
Webster107811
Muscatine99552
Sioux9703
Clinton91713
Cerro Gordo88320
Crawford8653
Warren8455
Plymouth83718
Tama65029
Jasper62930
Des Moines6265
Marion5782
Wright5261
Carroll4854
Lee4846
Dickinson4416
Louisa40014
Henry3924
Bremer3757
Boone3744
Washington36111
Franklin30817
Hamilton2922
Delaware2563
Mahaska25318
Hardin2461
Clarke2443
Clay2443
Winneshiek2394
Floyd2373
Jackson2352
Emmet2298
Butler2242
Shelby2231
Benton2201
Poweshiek2008
Clayton1913
Jones1912
Allamakee1895
Buchanan1891
Guthrie1795
Cedar1751
Madison1732
Winnebago17110
Lyon1652
Hancock1632
Fayette1571
Harrison1562
Humboldt1542
Howard1503
Cherokee1452
Grundy1421
Pocahontas1392
Calhoun1372
Mills1371
Mitchell1370
Chickasaw1310
Kossuth1300
Page1250
Iowa1241
Sac1240
Jefferson1231
Palo Alto1230
Monroe1218
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Monona1101
Van Buren1071
Lucas1005
Osceola1000
Appanoose933
Union933
Davis923
Worth850
Montgomery835
Keokuk711
Greene640
Fremont630
Wayne612
Adair491
Ida490
Decatur480
Audubon401
Ringgold341
Adams230
Unassigned160
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 66°
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Warm now, Cold Soon
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preserving clock and bell tower in Rochester

Image

Camping on Labor Day Weekend

Image

Sunday weather

Image

Sunday Forecast

Image

Solidarity march in Rochester

Image

Waldorf Warriors football fired up for new season

Image

Some workers concerned about tax deferral

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Local organizations team up to boost Census participation

Image

Cascade Beach Re-Opens for Labor Day Weekend

Community Events