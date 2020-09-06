Clear

Trump's coronavirus delusions risk corrupting the search for a vaccine

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris cast doubt during a CNN exclusive interview on a potential coronavirus vaccine pushed by President Donald Trump, who has frequently touted a coming cure for the raging pandemic.

Posted: Sep 6, 2020 7:00 AM
Updated: Sep 6, 2020 7:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Gregory Krieg, CNN

Anxieties over the process that could lead to the approval of a coronavirus vaccine are escalating as President Donald Trump, desperate to stamp an end date on the deadly pandemic nightmare, ratchets up pressure on top regulatory officials to deliver him a medical and political panacea ahead of the November election.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris registered her concerns during an interview with CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" airing Sunday, saying she would cast a skeptical eye on a vaccine made available in the less than nine weeks to go before Election Day -- a goal scientists have roundly said would be next-to-impossible to meet.

Harris also suggested that public health officials were likely to face pushback, potentially at the expense of their jobs, from the White House if they expressed reservations over a would-be vaccine or the standard for greenlighting it.

"If past is prologue, they will not, they'll be muzzled, they'll be suppressed, they will be sidelined," Harris said. "Because he's looking at an election coming up, in less than 60 days, and he's grasping for whatever he can get to pretend he has been a leader on this issue, when he is not."

The widespread distribution of a dodgy vaccine, with a shove from a President whose reelection campaign has been laid low by the pandemic and its crushing effect on the economy, would heap calamity on top of catastrophe. But it has emerged as a very real concern -- enough so that, according to the Wall Street Journal, at least three of the companies working to develop a coronavirus vaccine are now drafting a pledge to assure the public they would not seek approval for their vaccines before they are proven safe and effective.

Related: A coronavirus vaccine by Election Day? Probably not. Here's why

News of the companies' joint messaging plans came as Trump once again peddled unrealistic dates -- and hopes -- during a White House news conference.

"We remain on track to deliver a vaccine before the end of the year and maybe even before November 1st," Trump said Friday. "We think we can probably have it sometime during the month of October."

Political pressure

On Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed that "no one is pressuring the FDA to do anything." But a CNN investigation found something close to the opposite -- that Trump is pushing for any scrap of good news, or the impression of it, and then pressing those around him to dress it up as a historic breakthrough.

That pressure-packed environment has already exposed potential cracks in the Food and Drug Administration's armor of supposed independence. After dramatically overstating the therapeutic benefits of convalescent plasma -- which is donated by people who have recovered from Covid-19 -- two weeks ago, FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn subsequently apologized for using a misleading statistic.

"I have been criticized for remarks I made Sunday night about the benefits of convalescent plasma," Hahn, who insisted the agency was acting independently, said in a series of tweets the next day. "The criticism is entirely justified."

It wasn't the first time the FDA was forced to backtrack after giving substantive backing to a dubious coronavirus therapy. In June, the agency revoked an "emergency use authorization" for hydroxychloroquine, a Trump favorite that studies suggest is likely to do more harm than help, after the FDA determined the anti-malaria drug is "unlikely to be effective in treating COVID-19."

"What I'm concerned about is there could be a gray zone where a vaccine looks partially protective and it goes on the market without a full formal review process," Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccinologist at Baylor College of Medicine, recently told CNN. Dr. Robert Califf, a former FDA commissioner, said he has long worried Trump would impose himself on the FDA's processes, but believes that the President is, in the end, "extraordinarily unlikely" to go against top scientists.

And if he does, Califf added, there was still be one final, formidable line of defense.

"The medical community," he said, "is not going to accept it and most people won't get a vaccine if their doctor tells them not."

Undermining public confidence

The Trump administration's meddling, overt and by insinuation, also threatens to set off a vicious circle that could undermine public confidence in a vaccine that credibly meets the strict, long-held standards set by scientists and public health officials.

It's a two-tiered irony that Trump, the author of untold conspiracy theories, who tweeted anti-vaxxer propaganda before running for president, could now end up casting doubt on a legitimate vaccine -- that he desperately wants and apparently believes he needs -- to make its debut ahead of the coming election. A recent academic study out of Australia found Trump supporters online are more likely to "hold anti-vaccination" views, another complicating factor.

The President's insistence that a vaccine is near and, as he put it during a Friday news conference at the White House, that the country is "rounding the corner on the virus," baffled Dr. Anthony Fauci, the widely trusted, longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"I'm not sure what he means," Fauci said on CNN, during an interview after the President's Friday remarks. Fauci noted that while "there are certain states that are actually doing well in the sense of that the case numbers are coming down," at least five others had reported rising positivity rates -- a development that would indicate the virus is spreading, not abating.

Pressed on his characterization during the new conference -- and how it could possibly jibe with a new model, from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which projects that more than 410,000 people in the US could die from the coronavirus by the end of the year -- Trump spun through a variety of his old hits, including one that contends his handling of the crisis would be more accurately viewed if "you took out New York," one of the hardest hit states, from the totals.

But New York is, and remains, part of the country and Trump never came close to squaring his claim with reality. In the process, he sought to further muddy the already murky waters surrounding his and his administration's handling of a historic crisis that has killed, to date, nearly 190,000 people in the US alone.

Harris, in her interview with CNN, skewered Trump as a deeply untrustworthy figure. She also got a question that many Americans are asking themselves now: Would she take a vaccine that was approved and distributed before November 3?

"I would not trust Donald Trump and it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about the efficacy and the reliability of whatever he's talking about," the California senator told Bash. "I will not take his word for it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 79880

Reported Deaths: 1903
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin24026889
Ramsey9574302
Dakota6388114
Anoka4979123
Stearns341522
Washington320355
Scott216332
Olmsted210325
Nobles188813
Blue Earth14025
Wright13416
Rice12238
Mower12063
Carver11815
Clay98440
St. Louis97224
Sherburne95613
Kandiyohi8501
Winona56817
Lyon5623
Steele4632
Todd4562
Nicollet45515
Watonwan4494
Benton4313
Freeborn4201
Le Sueur4022
McLeod3771
Chisago3421
Beltrami3331
Crow Wing33316
Otter Tail3154
Waseca3083
Goodhue2699
Martin2489
Polk2214
Itasca21213
Carlton2081
Becker2072
Cottonwood2030
Pipestone1989
Isanti1920
Douglas1821
Unassigned16752
Pine1610
Dodge1600
Chippewa1551
Sibley1553
Murray1462
Brown1372
Morrison1311
Wabasha1310
Meeker1252
Faribault1170
Rock1140
Mille Lacs1103
Yellow Medicine1091
Cass1053
Pennington1001
Jackson981
Renville946
Koochiching913
Fillmore890
Houston840
Roseau770
Redwood750
Lincoln710
Stevens711
Kanabec706
Swift691
Pope680
Aitkin581
Grant564
Wilkin523
Wadena510
Norman470
Hubbard460
Marshall441
Big Stone400
Lake370
Mahnomen371
Red Lake320
Clearwater210
Lac qui Parle210
Traverse210
Lake of the Woods141
Kittson90
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 69466

Reported Deaths: 1156
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13993243
Johnson448626
Woodbury429956
Black Hawk399278
Linn317995
Story287516
Dallas248738
Scott236323
Dubuque216536
Buena Vista185812
Pottawattamie171734
Marshall171332
Wapello112454
Webster107811
Muscatine99552
Sioux9703
Clinton91713
Cerro Gordo88320
Crawford8653
Warren8455
Plymouth83718
Tama65029
Jasper62930
Des Moines6265
Marion5782
Wright5261
Carroll4854
Lee4846
Dickinson4416
Louisa40014
Henry3924
Bremer3757
Boone3744
Washington36111
Franklin30817
Hamilton2922
Delaware2563
Mahaska25318
Hardin2461
Clarke2443
Clay2443
Winneshiek2394
Floyd2373
Jackson2352
Emmet2298
Butler2242
Shelby2231
Benton2201
Poweshiek2008
Clayton1913
Jones1912
Allamakee1895
Buchanan1891
Guthrie1795
Cedar1751
Madison1732
Winnebago17110
Lyon1652
Hancock1632
Fayette1571
Harrison1562
Humboldt1542
Howard1503
Cherokee1452
Grundy1421
Pocahontas1392
Calhoun1372
Mills1371
Mitchell1370
Chickasaw1310
Kossuth1300
Page1250
Iowa1241
Sac1240
Jefferson1231
Palo Alto1230
Monroe1218
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Monona1101
Van Buren1071
Lucas1005
Osceola1000
Appanoose933
Union933
Davis923
Worth850
Montgomery835
Keokuk711
Greene640
Fremont630
Wayne612
Adair491
Ida490
Decatur480
Audubon401
Ringgold341
Adams230
Unassigned160
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Labor Day Weekend Changes
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Solidarity march in Rochester

Image

Waldorf Warriors football fired up for new season

Image

Some workers concerned about tax deferral

Image

Saturday Weather

Image

Local organizations team up to boost Census participation

Image

Cascade Beach Re-Opens for Labor Day Weekend

Image

Sports Insider 2020: What happens in a worst-case scenario for Iowa prep football?

Image

Pandemic behind bars

Image

Organizations work to boost census participation

Image

Girls tennis sees slight changes on and off the court

Community Events