Clear

The President cannot comprehend true patriotism

Article Image

A report from The Atlantic claims President Donald Trump denigrated US service members, calling them "losers" and "suckers." CNN's Boris Sanchez reports White House officials deny the report while Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is seizing on the story.

Posted: Sep 5, 2020 2:50 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

President Donald Trump may admire the military, but he has shown his contempt for the people who decide to join it and serve the nation -- a decision he seems to find utterly incomprehensible. Americans have heard him disparage war heroes for years, from the late Sen. John McCain to the families of soldiers killed in battle. Americans who sacrifice everything for their country are not heroes in his view, but "losers" and "suckers," according to a new article in The Atlantic, which quotes multiple unnamed sources, including at least one retired four-star general. Trump has vehemently denied the report, but other news organizations separately corroborated some of the claims in the piece.

The reporting is so consistent with everything we've seen from Trump since 2015 that the only shocking part is that we can still be shocked by anything he says or does. But it does take one's breath away to hear the details.

I vividly remember watching his 2018 trip to France, which marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. On a rainy day, the leaders of France, Germany and other US allies traveled to the cemetery at Aisne-Marne outside Paris, where 1,800 US Marines were killed. Trump, however, canceled. While the White House blamed the weather, Trump, according to The Atlantic, failed to show up because he didn't want to mess up his hair in the rain. The solemn occasion didn't warrant it. Four people with firsthand knowledge told The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg that Trump said, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." He also called the dead "suckers" for getting killed.

We've all seen his bizarre full-body embrace of the American flag, and yet he has so little interest in or respect for US history. Trump's patriotism is self-serving theater; so over the top that it reeks of hypocrisy.

His phony patriotism echoes his histrionic religiosity. He embraces the flag much like he holds up a Bible, as he did in front of St. John's Church in June, after protesters were removed by force so he could have his photo-op. Few would mistake the event for evidence of religious devotion. Trump never prayed there, said the bishop. It was a show for personal political gain, much like when he claimed to love the Bible on the 2016 campaign trail. When asked to share some of his favorite verses, Trump declined, saying, "The Bible means a lot to me, but I don't want to get into specifics...I think it's just an incredible, the whole Bible is an incredible..."

Claiming to love the Bible, and posing with it, served a purpose for Trump. What he cannot comprehend is genuine patriotism or service to a higher cause, which plainly escape him.

In another stunning display of callousness documented by The Atlantic, Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day 2017 and stood at the grave of Robert Kelly, the son of then Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. Watching over the grave of a man who died serving his country at the age of 29, Trump asked the bereaved father, "I don't get it. What was in it for them?" A retired four-star general who is friends with John Kelly told Goldberg that the moment showed Trump "can't fathom the idea of doing something for someone other than himself...there's no money in serving the nation."

Trump's denials of The Atlantic's reporting are, in some cases, contradicted by his own words. He rejects the claim that he called McCain a "loser," for example. But we've seen and heard him mock McCain, a genuine hero, on numerous occasions. The internet is full of videos of Trump calling McCain a loser for getting captured. He even tweeted an article with the headline, "Donald Trump: John McCain is 'a Loser.'"

Lying is apparently harder than it seems.

If Trump has one superlative talent, it is marketing himself. He pushes the claim that he has been great for the military. But the members of the US armed forces know better. He may like the big, powerful machines, and the military parades (but reportedly without amputees, since "Nobody wants to see that.") But when it comes to protecting, respecting, and understanding the people who make the choice to serve the country, Trump is AWOL. He has refused to do anything about the US intelligence assessment that Russia was offering bounties to Taliban fighters to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan. He has betrayed American allies. And he has shown little interest in standing up for democracy or human rights.

Even before the new revelations, many American troops were growing disenchanted with their commander-in-chief. Soldiers generally lean Republican, but many disagree with Trump on issues like Confederate symbols and what constitutes a serious threat to national security, according to the Military Times. A number of former military leaders have also publicly spoken out against Trump's response to protests that have broken out across the country.

We've all grown a little jaded; developed callouses in the place where our sense of decency is repeatedly bludgeoned by Trump. But we should never grow accustomed to this. The President of the United States doesn't understand patriotism. He doesn't understand service and he has only contempt for those who genuinely love their country. What a tragic state of affairs.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 78966

Reported Deaths: 1899
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23798888
Ramsey9492301
Dakota6303113
Anoka4923123
Stearns338422
Washington316854
Scott214132
Olmsted208025
Nobles188213
Blue Earth13635
Wright13216
Rice12168
Mower11983
Carver11695
Clay96040
Sherburne94713
St. Louis94724
Kandiyohi8421
Lyon5563
Winona55017
Steele4582
Nicollet45215
Todd4522
Watonwan4494
Benton4193
Freeborn4131
Le Sueur4012
McLeod3751
Beltrami3291
Chisago3291
Crow Wing32716
Otter Tail3104
Waseca2983
Goodhue2699
Martin2489
Polk2184
Itasca21213
Becker2052
Carlton2021
Cottonwood2020
Pipestone1939
Isanti1870
Douglas1791
Unassigned16652
Dodge1600
Pine1600
Chippewa1491
Murray1442
Sibley1443
Brown1362
Wabasha1290
Morrison1251
Meeker1192
Faribault1170
Rock1120
Mille Lacs1073
Cass1053
Yellow Medicine1051
Jackson981
Pennington981
Renville916
Koochiching903
Fillmore880
Houston830
Roseau760
Redwood730
Kanabec716
Lincoln710
Swift701
Pope670
Stevens641
Grant564
Aitkin551
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Norman480
Hubbard460
Marshall441
Big Stone380
Lake370
Mahnomen361
Red Lake320
Traverse210
Clearwater200
Lac qui Parle200
Lake of the Woods141
Kittson80
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 68522

Reported Deaths: 1150
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13856240
Johnson441926
Woodbury426456
Black Hawk395078
Linn311494
Story281716
Dallas245638
Scott233422
Dubuque213736
Buena Vista185312
Pottawattamie170034
Marshall169532
Wapello111554
Webster106611
Muscatine99052
Sioux9533
Clinton90613
Cerro Gordo86920
Crawford8623
Plymouth82618
Warren8245
Tama64529
Jasper60930
Des Moines6055
Marion5602
Wright5231
Lee4746
Carroll4593
Dickinson4386
Louisa39914
Henry3714
Bremer3687
Boone3624
Washington35811
Franklin30817
Hamilton2902
Delaware2493
Mahaska24818
Hardin2451
Clarke2443
Clay2413
Winneshiek2354
Floyd2303
Jackson2292
Emmet2268
Shelby2221
Butler2182
Benton2171
Poweshiek1968
Clayton1893
Allamakee1865
Jones1852
Buchanan1841
Guthrie1775
Cedar1711
Madison1712
Winnebago16710
Lyon1622
Hancock1602
Fayette1531
Harrison1532
Humboldt1532
Cherokee1462
Howard1443
Grundy1361
Mills1361
Pocahontas1362
Calhoun1322
Mitchell1290
Kossuth1240
Sac1230
Page1220
Palo Alto1220
Iowa1211
Jefferson1211
Chickasaw1200
Monroe1198
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Monona1081
Van Buren1061
Osceola990
Lucas985
Union933
Appanoose903
Davis893
Montgomery845
Worth830
Keokuk701
Greene620
Fremont610
Wayne602
Adair491
Decatur480
Ida480
Audubon401
Ringgold331
Unassigned290
Adams230
Rochester
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Severe storms possible this Saturday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local Organizations Team Up to Boost Census Participation

Image

Cascade Beach Re-Opens for Labor Day Weekend

Image

Sports Insider 2020: What happens in a worst-case scenario for Iowa prep football?

Image

Pandemic behind bars

Image

Organizations work to boost census participation

Image

Girls tennis sees slight changes on and off the court

Image

Cascade Beach re-opens for holiday weekend

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Friday

Image

Changes inside the classroom

Image

RCTC Nursing Program ranked #1

Community Events