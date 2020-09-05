Clear

Trump calls on Fox News to fire reporter who confirmed some parts of Atlantic story

Jason Kander, a former US Army Captain and Biden campaign surrogate, reacts to a report in The Atlantic magazine in which multiple first-hand anonymous sources said President Trump denigrated US service members. Trump has denied the accusations. CNN has not independently verified the reporting.

Posted: Sep 5, 2020 12:30 PM
Updated: Sep 5, 2020 12:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

For years, Fox News has worked to undermine and discredit the work of other news organizations that have reported damning details about President Trump and his administration. But on Friday, something unusual happened: The network turned a skeptical eye toward reporting from its own correspondent.

After spending much of the day bashing The Atlantic for Jeffrey Goldberg's jarring report which said Trump had disparaged military members who died in service to the country, Fox News itself confirmed key aspects of it. In a lengthy Twitter thread, correspondent Jennifer Griffin said she had confirmed Trump disparaged veterans; didn't want to honor the dead at the Aisne-Marne Cemetery; and did not want to lower flags after the death of John McCain.

An actual news organization would aggressively tout that it had matched much of the reporting at the center of the biggest news story of the day — especially given that Fox rarely delivers on original reporting of its own. And it would have mattered because Fox viewers are so often shielded from the truth. But Fox didn't proudly hold up Griffin's reporting. Instead, it acted as if it were ashamed and inconvenienced by it.

"Hoax"

Griffin delivered her report in the 3pm hour. But during "The Five," pro-Trump hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld moved to discredit The Atlantic's reporting — the same reporting that Griffin had confirmed key aspects of. Gutfeld called it a "hoax" and said "there are no sources" and that it had "already been debunked."

Quite the opposite, Gutfeld, your own network had just confirmed it!

"FAKE NEWS"

Alright, let's put Gutfeld in with his fellow pro-Trump propagandists. Surely Fox's "straight news" anchors — the ones who are marketed as delivering hard-hitting news — forcefully showcased their colleague's reporting? Surely the network didn't bend the news toward Trump, given that its own reporting indicated he actually disparaged the military members?

Nope, not the case.

Bret Baier, Fox News' chief political news anchor, aired a segment in which he ran this chyron on the lower-thirds of the screen: "'FAKE NEWS': TRUMP DENIES STORY HE CALLED DEAD TROOPS 'LOSERS.'" Baier let John Roberts, who had relied on anonymous sources to try to pour cold water on The Atlantic's article earlier in the day, deliver a report casting doubt on it. And then he presented Griffin's reporting. Apparently unable to tell viewers whether Griffin's reporting was accurate, Baier concluded the segment by saying, "Thought we'd lay all of that out for you to make a decision."

Later in the hour, the show ran another chyron, this time with a notable omission: "QUESTIONABLE COMMENTS: ATLANTIC STORY ALLEGES TRUMP REMARKS ON SERVICE MEMBERS." Why not note Fox had reporting indicating this as well?

"It just comes down to a he-said, she said"

Things didn't improve when anchor Jon Scott, filling in for Martha MacCallum, covered the story in the 7pm hour. Scott interviewed Pete Buttigieg and repeatedly aimed at casting doubt on The Atlantic's reporting. Scott emphasized the denials from Trump flacks and claimed to Buttigieg, "It just comes down to a he-said, she said."

Perhaps you want to give Scott the benefit of the doubt. Maybe he was just playing Devil's advocate as a journalist? You would have maybe been able to make that argument, but later in the hour, when Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh appeared on the program and bashed The Atlantic's reporting as "fake," Scott stood idly by and didn't challenge him. It was stunning to watch: the Fox News anchor pushed back on a guest making arguments aligned with his network's own reporting, then let another guest trash that reporting without challenging him at all.

"Trump denies..."

Instead of leading its homepage with Griffin's reporting, which confirmed many of the key aspects of The Atlantic's reporting, what did the network do? It led with Trump's denial. The splash headline quoted Trump saying, "IT'S A HOAX." And the main headline read, "Trump denies Atlantic report he belittled military in canceled trip amid conflicting accounts."

Jon Passantino, who now works at CNN, tweeted: "I used to manage the Fox News dot com homepage. This would be an extraordinary and unusual decision to run this denial as the top story despite having confirmed key details of the reporting..."

Trump calls for Griffin's firing

In a late-night Friday tweet, Trump attacked Griffin and claimed her reporting had been "refuted by many witnesses." The President then went further, saying, "Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting." He added that he believed Fox News is "gone."

Why Fox does what it does

Brian Stelter writes: "From the reporting in my new book 'HOAX,' I think this passage from Page 18 is most applicable to Friday's news. I wrote that anchors and commentators felt 'excruciating pressure to please the Fox base -- and avoid their wrath.' This pressure comes, in part, from the daily ratings reports... The Nielsens are like 'an invisible hand,' one Fox veteran said, pushing everyone in a rightward direction. So banners and segments and bookings are all influenced by the fear that viewers will turn the TV off..."

About the word "Hoax"

Brian Stelter writes: "Trump said the word 'hoax' five times in 15 seconds at Friday's press briefing. He said Goldberg's story was a 'hoax' just like 'Russia-Russia-Russia was a hoax.' By doing so, he basically explained the title of my aforementioned book. At this point, his copious claims about hoaxes add up to... a hoax! He has been using the word more and more, every year, accusing his opponents of malice. The word is a building block in his permanent campaign of disbelief, as I wrote in this NYT op-ed..."

"Hoax is a potent word, in being an angry and mean one," the linguist John McWhorter told Stelter. It "carries an air of accusation, of transgression." McWhorter called it "the quintessence of Trumpian self-expression..."

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 78966

Reported Deaths: 1899
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23798888
Ramsey9492301
Dakota6303113
Anoka4923123
Stearns338422
Washington316854
Scott214132
Olmsted208025
Nobles188213
Blue Earth13635
Wright13216
Rice12168
Mower11983
Carver11695
Clay96040
Sherburne94713
St. Louis94724
Kandiyohi8421
Lyon5563
Winona55017
Steele4582
Nicollet45215
Todd4522
Watonwan4494
Benton4193
Freeborn4131
Le Sueur4012
McLeod3751
Beltrami3291
Chisago3291
Crow Wing32716
Otter Tail3104
Waseca2983
Goodhue2699
Martin2489
Polk2184
Itasca21213
Becker2052
Carlton2021
Cottonwood2020
Pipestone1939
Isanti1870
Douglas1791
Unassigned16652
Dodge1600
Pine1600
Chippewa1491
Murray1442
Sibley1443
Brown1362
Wabasha1290
Morrison1251
Meeker1192
Faribault1170
Rock1120
Mille Lacs1073
Cass1053
Yellow Medicine1051
Jackson981
Pennington981
Renville916
Koochiching903
Fillmore880
Houston830
Roseau760
Redwood730
Kanabec716
Lincoln710
Swift701
Pope670
Stevens641
Grant564
Aitkin551
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Norman480
Hubbard460
Marshall441
Big Stone380
Lake370
Mahnomen361
Red Lake320
Traverse210
Clearwater200
Lac qui Parle200
Lake of the Woods141
Kittson80
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 68522

Reported Deaths: 1150
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13856240
Johnson441926
Woodbury426456
Black Hawk395078
Linn311494
Story281716
Dallas245638
Scott233422
Dubuque213736
Buena Vista185312
Pottawattamie170034
Marshall169532
Wapello111554
Webster106611
Muscatine99052
Sioux9533
Clinton90613
Cerro Gordo86920
Crawford8623
Plymouth82618
Warren8245
Tama64529
Jasper60930
Des Moines6055
Marion5602
Wright5231
Lee4746
Carroll4593
Dickinson4386
Louisa39914
Henry3714
Bremer3687
Boone3624
Washington35811
Franklin30817
Hamilton2902
Delaware2493
Mahaska24818
Hardin2451
Clarke2443
Clay2413
Winneshiek2354
Floyd2303
Jackson2292
Emmet2268
Shelby2221
Butler2182
Benton2171
Poweshiek1968
Clayton1893
Allamakee1865
Jones1852
Buchanan1841
Guthrie1775
Cedar1711
Madison1712
Winnebago16710
Lyon1622
Hancock1602
Fayette1531
Harrison1532
Humboldt1532
Cherokee1462
Howard1443
Grundy1361
Mills1361
Pocahontas1362
Calhoun1322
Mitchell1290
Kossuth1240
Sac1230
Page1220
Palo Alto1220
Iowa1211
Jefferson1211
Chickasaw1200
Monroe1198
Cass1182
Taylor1141
Monona1081
Van Buren1061
Osceola990
Lucas985
Union933
Appanoose903
Davis893
Montgomery845
Worth830
Keokuk701
Greene620
Fremont610
Wayne602
Adair491
Decatur480
Ida480
Audubon401
Ringgold331
Unassigned290
Adams230
